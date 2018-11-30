finanzen.net
02.05.2019 00:15
American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties, announced that on May 1, 2019 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on May 24, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2019. The declared dividend is a 2.2 percent increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of common stock.

"We are pleased to provide a seventh consecutive annual dividend increase for shareholders, said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. "The long-term stability of our operating performance has allowed the Board of Directors to maintain or increase the companys dividend throughout the 58 quarters since our IPO, representing over 39 percent growth in the dividend since 2012.

The $0.47 quarterly dividend payment is equivalent to $1.88 per share on an annualized basis, and represents a yield of approximately 4.0 percent on the April 30, 2019 closing price of $47.20 per share.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of March 31, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 171 student housing properties containing approximately 109,400 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 205 properties with approximately 133,700 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our expected 2019 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

