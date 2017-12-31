American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest
announced that on August 1, 2018 its Board of Directors declared a
U.S., announced that on August 1, 2018 its Board of Directors declared a
regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of common stock, payable
on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business
on August 13, 2018.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and
developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United
States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and
self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with
expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management
and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30,
2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties
containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and
third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted
of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains
forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law.
These statements are based on managements current expectations and
assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc.
(the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and
trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain
risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions
of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading
"Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports
on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements, including our expected 2018 operating
results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
