31.10.2018
American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on October 31, 2018 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of common stock, payable on November 26, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2018.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our expected 2018 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

