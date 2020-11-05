  • Suche
05.11.2020 00:59

American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on November 4, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on November 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

"We are pleased with the transition to the 2020-2021 Academic Year as the resiliency of ACC and the broader modern student housing industry has once again been demonstrated, even amid the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. "While the global pandemic has temporarily impacted our financial results and caused our dividend payout ratios to exceed historically targeted levels, we believe we are on a path to normalcy, both operationally and financially, which will naturally return the companys payout ratios to targeted levels. In the interim, our strong liquidity position and the long-term stability of our operating performance has provided the Board of Directors the confidence that the company can safely absorb the short-term disruption to cash flows and still meet all of its capital needs while maintaining our dividend at current levels.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2020 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

28.10.20
American Campus Communities vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.10.20
Ausblick: American Campus Communities informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
11.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: American Campus Communities stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
22.07.20
American Campus Communities gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
05.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: American Campus Communities gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
American Campus Communities-Aktie: Experten empfehlen American Campus Communities im April mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
American Campus Communities: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
19.04.20
Ausblick: American Campus Communities legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.07.2015American Campus Communities HoldCanaccord Adams
17.03.2015American Campus Communities NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.02.2015American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
24.10.2014American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
20.12.2006Update GMH Communities Trust: SellBanc of America Sec.

