23.06.2021 00:04

American Campus Communities Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode 5977280, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until August 10, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10157764. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of March 31, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 207 properties with approximately 142,400 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2021 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

01.06.21
Analysten sehen bei American Campus Communities-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
23.04.21
American Campus Communities veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.04.21
Ausblick: American Campus Communities präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: American Campus Communities zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.02.21
American Campus Communities legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
20.02.21
Ausblick: American Campus Communities legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.02.21
Ausblick: American Campus Communities legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
American Campus Communities vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.07.2015American Campus Communities HoldCanaccord Adams
17.03.2015American Campus Communities NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.02.2015American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
24.10.2014American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
20.12.2006Update GMH Communities Trust: SellBanc of America Sec.

