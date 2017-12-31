American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner,
manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the
U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for
the third quarter after the market close on Monday, October 22, 2018.
The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for
investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at
10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The press release will be available in the
Investor Relations section of the companys website.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode
4328465, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying
slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to
the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com
at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software
can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available
beginning one hour after the end of the call until November 6, 2018 by
dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10124006.
Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and
developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United
States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and
self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with
expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management
and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30,
2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties
containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and
third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted
of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains
forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law.
These statements are based on managements current expectations and
assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc.
operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the
economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and
uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005108/en/