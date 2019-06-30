finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
11.09.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday, October 21, 2019. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode 4824168, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until November 5, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10134878. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 169 student housing properties containing approximately 108,800 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 203 properties with approximately 133,100 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.

Nachrichten zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Campus Communities News
RSS Feed
American Campus Communities zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.07.2015American Campus Communities HoldCanaccord Adams
17.03.2015American Campus Communities NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.02.2015American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
24.10.2014American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
20.12.2006Update GMH Communities Trust: SellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Campus Communities Inc REIT nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im Webinar am Donnerstag erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American Campus Communities News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere American Campus Communities News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
DekaBank: Konjunkturell freier Fall sieht anders aus
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Anleger warten auf die EZB-Sitzung
Was können Anleger von diesem Getränkehersteller erwarten?
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen melden sich eindrucksvoll zurück!
Wells Fargos banger Blick auf die Fed
HSBC: BMW, Daimler, VW  IAA als Spiegelbild der Branche
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Multi Aktienanleihen und Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen zeichnen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American Campus Communities-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American Campus Communities Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie sieht Draghis letztes Anti-Krisen-Paket aus?
Viel attraktiver als Gold finde ich derzeit Silber
Die Welt flüchtet ins Gold  und untergräbt Amerikas Dollar-Dominanz
Darum sollten Sie lieber in Silber investieren
Wenn Sie Ihr Vermögen so vererben, haben Ihre Kinder mehr davon

News von

DAX schwächer: Nahender EZB-Entscheid macht Dax-Anleger vorsichtig - EDF-Aktien fallen
Strafzinsen reichen nicht mehr: Kauft die EZB nun auch noch für viele Milliarden Euro Aktien?
DAX: Positiv, aber leicht überhitzt
DAX stärker: Bewegung im Zollstreit gibt Börsen Auftrieb - EZB im Blick
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Börse Hongkong will LSE kaufen -- China: Ausnahmen bei Zöllen für US-Importe -- Merck, Wirecard, Porsche, General Electric, Ford im Fokus

Erdöl-Gigant Saudi Aramco bereitet wohl Börsengang in Saudi-Arabien vor. GM ruft in USA 3,5 Millionen Autos wegen Bremsproblems zurück. Vapiano mit hohem Verlust und noch mehr Schulden. Naspers-Tochter Prosus ist zum Börsenstart in Amsterdam 95 Milliarden Euro wert. Apple stellt neue iPhones vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Börse Hongkong will LSE kaufen -- China: Ausnahmen bei Zöllen für US-Importe -- Merck, Wirecard, Porsche, General Electric, Ford im Fokus
Immobilien
21:22 Uhr
Wohnungsbau zieht an: Hier entsteht der meiste Wohnraum
Aktie im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
Bereitschaft zum Preiskampf lässt Apple-Aktie abheben - Apple wieder über eine Billion Dollar wert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610
EVOTEC SE566480