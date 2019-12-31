finanzen.net
24.09.2020 23:00

American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday, October 26, 2020. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode 1389446, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until November 10, 2020 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10148202. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 201 properties with approximately 138,000 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other periodic reports, including those under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

