American Campus Communities Earns Great Place to Work Certification

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest owner, manager and developer of student housing communities, announced today that the company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company, based on employees feedback on the Trust Index Survey administered by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005986/en/

"We congratulate American Campus Communities on their Certification, said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.

ACC has earned the designation as Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM as a result of an extensive survey process ranging from a variety of categories to evaluate the companys overall environment and culture. A total of 97 percent of the employees surveyed said ACC is a great place to work. Whereas in a typical company, only 59 percent of employees said their workplace is great, according to the Great Place to Work®2019 U.S. National Employee Engagement Study.

The survey results from ACC employees were as follows:

98% of employees agree that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

98% of employees are proud to tell others they work at ACC.

98% of people celebrate special events.

98% of employees say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

"Our team is hardworking, caring, and always puts our residents first, said Bill Bayless, chief executive officer at American Campus Communities. "This badge of honor validates the teamwork and collaboration that is achieved daily, especially during these dynamic times. Ive never been prouder of the ACC family and how weve come together to take care of each other, our residents and our communities.

To view a complete summary of American Campus Communities ratings, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/americancampus.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 201 properties with approximately 138,000 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Worlds Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005986/en/