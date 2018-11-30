finanzen.net
17.04.2019
American Campus Communities Honored with Six Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company was recognized for six awards at the 2019 Interface Conferences Innovator Awards, sponsored by Student Housing Business magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005691/en/

The <a href=American Campus Communities team accepts six Innovator Awards at the 2019 SHB Interface Awards R ... " src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20190417005691/en/716850/4/SHB_Awards_2019.jpg"/>

The American Campus Communities team accepts six Innovator Awards at the 2019 SHB Interface Awards Reception. (Photo: Business Wire)

The six on- and off-campus categories include: Best New Development by a College, University or Institution; Best Use of Green/Sustainable Development; Best Public/Private Partnership Financing Solution; Best New Development (less than 400 beds); Best Bandwidth/Connectivity Solution and Best In-House Management Innovation.

Over the years, ACC and its communities have received an industry-leading total of 37 SHB Innovator Awards, further demonstrating its dedication to creating best-in-class communities designed for college students. In its 25 years as the student housing industry pioneer, ACC has developed 144 communities, representing a total development of $7.7 billion, acquired $5.9 billion in student properties, and completed $15.7 billion in student housing transactions. ACC currently owns and manages approximately 133,900 beds at 94 collegiate campuses across the country.

"At American Campus Communities, were committed to creating innovative and affordable student communities that are unmatched in design, sustainability and connectivity, said ACC CEO Bill Bayless. "Its an honor to see the exceptional efforts of our partners and the ACC team recognized by the prestigious Student Housing Business Innovator Awards.

ACCs 2019 awards are:

  • On-campus: Best New Development by a College, University or Institution  Gladding Residence Center: Gladding Residence Center is a modern, on-campus community serving students at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia in a 1,524-bed, 12-story high-rise.
  • On-campus: Best Use of Green/Sustainable Development  David Blackwell Hall: David Blackwell Hall is a 781-bed, classic residence hall-style student community on the University of California, Berkeley campus. With sustainable design, energy-efficient features and convenient on-campus location, the LEED Gold community is made for green living.
  • On-campus: Best Public/Private Partnership Financing Solution  Greek Leadership Village: The Greek Leadership Village, a new model for the Greek-life residential experience, is a living-learning community comprised of 957 beds in 27 distinct chapter houses with an adjacent multi-purpose community center that serves as the hub for fraternity and sorority life on the ASU campus.
  • Off-campus: Best New Development (less than 400 beds)  Hub Ann Arbor: Developed in partnership with Core Spaces, Hub Ann Arbor is a 310-bed community serving students at the University of Michigan. Located just steps from the University campus, Hub Ann Arbor features spacious, fully furnished apartments and amenities supporting academic and personal success.
  • Best Bandwidth/Connectivity Solution: Pavlov Media  American Campus Communities worked in partnership with Pavlov Media to provide unmatched connectivity at the Lodges at East Lansing, a student community near Michigan State University.
  • Best In-House Management Innovation - In Fall 2017, American Campus Communities formed a dedicated digital marketing team and implemented a social media marketing and management platform to improve social media marketing, social advertising, content management, collaboration, advocacy and social media monitoring.

The annual Student Housing Business Innovator Awards honor excellence in development, architecture/design, sustainable design and development, finance, marketing and promotion and amenities in student housing properties, on- and off-campus. Winners are selected by a jury of student housing industry executives.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACCs total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.

