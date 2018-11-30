American Campus Communities Honored with Six Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

American
Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and
developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today
announced that the company was recognized for six awards at the 2019
Interface Conferences Innovator Awards, sponsored by Student
Housing Business magazine.
American Campus Communities team accepts six Innovator Awards at the 2019 SHB Interface Awards R ... " src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20190417005691/en/716850/4/SHB_Awards_2019.jpg"/>
The American Campus Communities team accepts six Innovator Awards at the 2019 SHB Interface Awards Reception. (Photo: Business Wire)
The six on- and off-campus categories include: Best New Development by a
College, University or Institution; Best Use of Green/Sustainable
Development; Best Public/Private Partnership Financing Solution; Best
New Development (less than 400 beds); Best Bandwidth/Connectivity
Solution and Best In-House Management Innovation.
Over the years, ACC and its communities have received an
industry-leading total of 37 SHB Innovator Awards, further demonstrating
its dedication to creating best-in-class communities designed for
college students. In its 25 years as the student housing industry
pioneer, ACC has developed 144 communities, representing a total
development of $7.7 billion, acquired $5.9 billion in student
properties, and completed $15.7 billion in student housing transactions.
ACC currently owns and manages approximately 133,900 beds at 94
collegiate campuses across the country.
"At American Campus Communities, were committed to creating innovative
and affordable student communities that are unmatched in design,
sustainability and connectivity, said ACC CEO Bill Bayless. "Its an
honor to see the exceptional efforts of our partners and the ACC team
recognized by the prestigious Student Housing Business Innovator Awards.
ACCs 2019 awards are:
-
On-campus: Best New Development by a College, University or
Institution Gladding
Residence Center: Gladding Residence Center is a modern,
on-campus community serving students at Virginia Commonwealth
University in Richmond, Virginia in a 1,524-bed, 12-story high-rise.
-
On-campus: Best Use of Green/Sustainable Development David
Blackwell Hall: David Blackwell Hall is a 781-bed, classic
residence hall-style student community on the University of
California, Berkeley campus. With sustainable design, energy-efficient
features and convenient on-campus location, the LEED Gold community is
made for green living.
-
On-campus: Best Public/Private Partnership Financing Solution Greek
Leadership Village: The Greek Leadership Village, a new model
for the Greek-life residential experience, is a living-learning
community comprised of 957 beds in 27 distinct chapter houses with an
adjacent multi-purpose community center that serves as the hub for
fraternity and sorority life on the ASU campus.
-
Off-campus: Best New Development (less than 400 beds)
Hub
Ann Arbor: Developed in partnership with Core Spaces, Hub Ann
Arbor is a 310-bed community serving students at the University of
Michigan. Located just steps from the University campus, Hub Ann Arbor
features spacious, fully furnished apartments and amenities supporting
academic and personal success.
-
Best Bandwidth/Connectivity Solution: Pavlov Media American
Campus Communities worked in partnership with Pavlov Media to provide
unmatched connectivity at the Lodges at East Lansing, a student
community near Michigan State University.
-
Best In-House Management Innovation - In Fall 2017, American
Campus Communities formed a dedicated digital marketing team and
implemented a social media marketing and management platform to
improve social media marketing, social advertising, content
management, collaboration, advocacy and social media monitoring.
The annual Student Housing Business Innovator Awards honor excellence in
development, architecture/design, sustainable design and development,
finance, marketing and promotion and amenities in student housing
properties, on- and off-campus. Winners are selected by a jury of
student housing industry executives.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and
developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United
States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and
self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with
expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management
and operational management of student housing properties. As of December
31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing
properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned
and third-party managed properties, ACCs total managed portfolio
consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains
forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law.
These statements are based on managements current expectations and
assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc.
operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the
economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and
uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.
