  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-W-
27.01.2021 23:16

American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Board Refreshment and Governance Enhancements

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) ("ACC or the "Company), the largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Herman Bulls, Alison Hill and Craig Leupold to the Companys Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announced that Edward Lowenthal is retiring from the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting) and Carla Piñeyro Sublett is stepping down from the Board, effective immediately, after accepting an exciting new career opportunity. As such, the ACC Board will temporarily increase to 11 directors and then reduce to 10 directors following the Annual Meeting. Upon Mr. Lowenthals retirement, Ms. Cydney Donnell will be appointed as the new Chair of the Board.

"I am proud of the Companys accomplishments and track record of value creation during my 16 years on the board, having grown its portfolio from 16 properties at its IPO to the industry leader with 166 owned properties today, while generating a total shareholder return of approximately 400%. Continued Board refreshment reflects ACCs commitment to ensuring the best possible mix of qualified directors to oversee the Company as it continues to drive growth and shareholder value creation, said Mr. Lowenthal. "The new directors we have identified bring fresh perspectives that will be invaluable as management executes the Companys strategic plan and capitalizes on the opportunities before it. ACC has an outstanding portfolio of student housing, a proven strategy, and a talented team that position it for continued growth and success in the years ahead. I look forward to working with our new directors over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition.

"In Alison, Craig and Herman, the Company has identified three outstanding independent directors who bring extensive real estate and capital allocation experience, said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. "On behalf of the entire Board, Id like to thank Ed and Carla for their service and the role they have played in the Companys success. We are grateful for Eds years of service to the Board, including five as Chair, and his tireless dedication to advancing our company for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We also appreciate Carlas significant contributions and wish her the best in her new role.

To take full advantage of the directors experience and expertise, the Board is forming a Capital Allocation Committee comprised of four independent directors, who initially will be Mr. Leupold, who will serve as Chair, Ms. Hill, Ms. Donnell and John T. Rippel. The Committee will serve as an advisory group to the full Board, helping to evaluate capital allocation strategy and priorities to further improve investment strategies, net asset value creation and the quality of earnings growth.

The Companys current board refreshment initiative followed constructive discussions that ACC has held with Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC ("Land & Buildings). ACC has entered into a cooperation agreement with Land & Buildings under which Land & Buildings will vote its shares in favor of all of the ACC Boards director nominees.

Jonathan Litt, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Land & Buildings, said, "We are pleased with the collaborative and constructive discussions weve had with the ACC Board and management team regarding capital allocation, company strategy, and board composition among other topics. We believe the new directors will be immediately additive to the Board, and I am particularly excited by the appointment of Cydney Donnell as Chairwoman. Cydney is an accomplished professional and served as a mentor to me when I entered the real estate business 30 years ago. We remain confident in the ability of the student housing industry to fully recover from the pandemic and in ACCs refreshed Board to create substantial value for its shareholders.

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor and Dentons US LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company.

About Herman Bulls

Mr. Bulls currently serves as Vice Chairman, Americas, at JLL, as well as an International Director and the founder of JLL's Public Institutions Business Unit. During over 31 years at JLL, Mr. Bulls has worked in the areas of development, investment management, asset management, facilities operations and business development/retention. Mr. Bulls previously co-founded and served as President and CEO of Bulls Capital Partners, a Fannie Mae multi-family financing company, and founded Bulls Advisory Group, LLC, a management and real estate advisory firm. Prior to joining JLL, Mr. Bulls completed almost 12 years of active duty service with the United States Army. His last active duty assignments were working in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management at the Pentagon and as an Assistant Professor of Economics and Finance at West Point. He has completed the Army's Airborne, Ranger and Command and General Staff College courses and served overseas in the Republic of Korea. He retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2008.

He is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, Leadership Washington and the Real Estate Executive Council. Mr. Bulls is also a founding member and served as the inaugural President of the African American Real Estate Professionals of Washington, D.C. and serves as Vice Chairman of the University Development Innovation Council of the Urban Land Institute. He currently serves as a director of Comfort Systems, USA, Collegis Education and USAA and is a member of the Real Estate Advisory Committee for New York State Teachers' Retirement System. Mr. Bulls previously served on the boards of Tyco International, Exelis, Inc., Rasmussen College, Inc. and Computer Sciences Corporation. He also serves on the American Red Cross National Board of Governors.

Under the Obama administration Mr. Bulls was selected by the Secretary of Veteran Affairs to serve as a member of the MyVA Advisory Committee, whose mission was to advise the Secretary on the modernization of VA's culture, processes, and capabilities in order to put the needs, expectations, and interests of Veterans and beneficiaries first. Mr. Bulls is a board member of the West Point Association of Graduates where he previously served as Vice Chairman and the Military Bowl Foundation, an NCAA sanctioned football bowl game played in the nation's capital each December. Mr. Bulls' community board service has included the Friends and Family Board for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and he served as former Chairman of the Fannie Mae National Housing Advisory Council.

He received a BS degree in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA in finance from Harvard Business School.

About Alison Hill

Ms. Hill currently serves as Managing Director, Strategic Capital at Prologis, where she is responsible for the formation, structuring and operations of Prologis co-investment ventures globally. She joined AMB Property Corporation in 1999 and served in a variety of positions within the private capital business, helping to expand the private capital business outside the U.S. Since AMBs merger with Prologis in 2011, Ms. Hill has been integral in growing and streamlining Prologis strategic capital business. She is a member of the Prologis Americas and Europe Investment Committee.

Before joining AMB, Ms. Hill practiced real estate law at the global law firm of Morrison & Foerster. Prior to that, she practiced law with Lionel Sawyer & Collins within the real estate and commercial transactions groups.

Ms. Hill serves on the board of The SWIG Company, a San Francisco based privately owned real estate investor and operator, and GirlVentures, a San Francisco-Bay area based non-profit that inspires girls to lead through outdoor adventure, inner discovery and collective action.

Ms. Hill holds a J.D., cum laude, from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from Hamilton College where she is now a member of the board of trustees.

About Craig Leupold

Mr. Leupold currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of GSI Capital Advisors, an investment manager focused on investment opportunities in publicly traded real estate securities, primarily REITs. Previously, he was with Green Street Advisors, Inc., a commercial real estate, news, data, analytics and advisory services firm, for over 26 years, serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer for 13 years. Prior to Green Street Advisors, Mr. Leupold worked as a real estate consultant at Kenneth Leventhal and Company and as a commercial real estate lender at Union Bank of California.

He received a Bachelors Degree in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from Columbia Business School.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Campus Communities News
RSS Feed
American Campus Communities zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.07.2015American Campus Communities HoldCanaccord Adams
17.03.2015American Campus Communities NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.02.2015American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
24.10.2014American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
20.12.2006Update GMH Communities Trust: SellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Campus Communities Inc REIT nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American Campus Communities News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere American Campus Communities News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Florian Foerster von Invesco: ETF-Portfolio aufbauen: So gehts
Neues Kaufsignal nach Corona-Absturz: Dieser deutsche Autobauer überzeugt mit relativer Stärke
Starbucks hofft auf bessere Geschäfte - Aktie vor Entscheidung
DZ BANK - Pfeiffer Vacuum: Mit Unterdruck in neue Höhen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Wandel bei Europäischen Banken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Alles nur ein Spiel bei GameStop? Aktien-Flash Mob versus Shortseller-Profis
Was, wenn Inflation kommt?
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur American Campus Communities-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American Campus Communities Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese deutschen Städte sind die Gewinner der Krise
Kommt 2021 die Inflation zurück?
Europa bekommt die Quittung für seinen Umgang mit der Corona-Krise
Flucht vor Corona? In der Schweiz wird das Zweit-Haus plötzlich erschwinglich
Beliebt, aber bald verboten? Das Ende des Einfamilienhauses

News von

Blackberry mit stärkster Aktienrally seit 27 Jahren: Der Hintergrund
DAX mehr als zwei Prozent im Minus - Stockende Corona-Impfungen setzen Börsen zu
RWE-Aktie: Absahnen unter der Super-Hürde
Citi erwartet Boom bei Nel Asa und ITM Power und rät zum Kauf der Aktien
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aussicht auf neuen Chef gibt UniCredit einen Schub

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow mit Kursrutsch -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- Tesla trotzt der Pandemie -- Facebook schlägt Erwartungen -- Apple, BMW, Microsoft, GameStop, Software AG im Fokus

Bitcoin rutscht unter 30.000-Dollar-Marke. HeidelbergCement trennt sich von Geschäft in Kuwait. Abbott Laboratories gewinnt dank Corona-Tests weiter an Fahrt. RWE könnte laut Kartellamt perspektivisch marktbeherrschend werden. SAP will mit Software-Paket aus einem Guss Cloud-Einstieg beschleunigen. AT&T schreibt Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen