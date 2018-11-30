American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) today announced the
following financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Highlights
-
Reported net income attributable to ACC of $29.6 million or $0.21 per
fully diluted share, versus $25.9 million or $0.18 per fully diluted
share in the first quarter 2018.
-
Increased FFOM to $95.3 million or $0.69 per fully diluted share
versus $86.4 million or $0.62 per fully diluted share in the first
quarter prior year, an increase of 11.3 percent per share.
-
Grew same store net operating income ("NOI") by 5.1 percent over the
first quarter 2018. Revenues increased 3.1 percent and operating
expenses increased 0.5 percent.
-
Increased same store average physical occupancy to 96.9 percent for
the first quarter 2019 compared to 94.9 percent for the first quarter
2018.
-
Selected as the student housing master plan development partner for
the recent UC Berkeley Student Housing Initiative RFQ. UC Berkeley
expects to develop multiple phases of housing on several project sites
to provide in excess of 6,000 new beds. The full scope, transaction
structure, feasibility, fees, and timing will be negotiated.
-
Commenced construction on third-party on-campus development projects
at Drexel University and Prairie View A&M University.
-
Won an industry-leading six Innovator Awards at this year's Student
Housing Business National Conference including Best New Development by
a College, University or Institution; Best Use of Green/Sustainable
Development; Best Public/Private Partnership Financing Solution; Best
New Development (less than 400 beds); Best Bandwidth/Connectivity
Solution and Best In-House Management Innovation. Since the inception
of the Innovator Awards, ACC and its communities have won an
industry-leading total of 37 awards, furthering its best-in-class
reputation among colleges, universities and industry partners.
"We are pleased with our first quarter performance, generating earnings
per share growth of over 11 percent and same store NOI growth of over
five percent, said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO.
"Were off to a great start this year with same store revenues meeting
our expectations and operating expenses coming in better than expected.
However, we have a lot left to complete with our Fall 2019 lease-up and
several third party development transactions remaining to close. We are
also delighted to have been selected as the student housing master plan
development partner for UC Berkeley, the worlds number one public
university as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, further substantiating
our position as the worlds best-in-class student housing partner.
First Quarter Operating Results
Revenue for the 2019 first quarter totaled $242.1 million, versus $220.4
million in the first quarter 2018, and operating income for the quarter
totaled $59.0 million compared to $50.4 million in the prior year first
quarter. The increase in revenue and operating income was primarily due
to growth resulting from an increase in average occupancy and rental
rates for the 2018-2019 academic year and development properties
completed in 2018. Net income for the 2019 first quarter totaled $29.6
million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of
$25.9 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in
2018. FFO for the 2019 first quarter totaled $98.4 million, or $0.71 per
fully diluted share, as compared to $89.8 million, or $0.65 per fully
diluted share for the same quarter in 2018. FFOM for the 2019 first
quarter was $95.3 million, or $0.69 per fully diluted share as compared
to $86.4 million, or $0.62 per fully diluted share for the same quarter
in 2018. A reconciliation of FFO and FFOM to net income is provided in
Table 3.
NOI for same store properties was $120.5 million in the quarter, an
increase of 5.1 percent from $114.7 million in the 2018 first quarter.
Same store property revenues increased by 3.1 percent, reflecting 3.4
percent growth in rental revenue and a 0.7 percent reduction in other
income. Same store property operating expenses increased by 0.5 percent.
Same store property revenues and operating expenses reflect the
reclassification of the provision for uncollectible accounts from
operating expenses to revenues due to the companys adoption of new
lease accounting guidance on January 1, 2019. The reclassification had
no effect on same store or total property NOI. Excluding the
reclassification, same store property revenues and operating expenses
would have increased by 3.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. NOI
for the total owned portfolio increased 12.4 percent to $133.0 million
for the quarter from $118.3 million in the comparable period of 2018. A
reconciliation of same store NOI to total NOI is provided in Table 4.
Portfolio Update
Developments
The company continues to progress on the construction of its $767.5
million development pipeline and $107.3 million presale development
pipeline that includes expected deliveries in Fall 2019 through 2021.
These projects are all core Class A assets located on campus or
pedestrian to campus in their respective markets and remain on track to
meet their targeted stabilized development yield in the range of 6.25
6.8 percent for developments and 5.75 6.25 percent for presale
developments.
Third-Party Services
The company was selected as the student housing master plan development
partner for the recent UC Berkeley Student Housing Initiative RFQ. The
initiative is part of UC Berkeley's plan to provide in excess of 6,000
new beds on several project sites. Currently, the parties are in
exclusive negotiations for the first development site that will provide
1,500 to 2,000 new on campus beds. The full scope, transaction
structure, feasibility, fees, and timing have yet to be determined and
will be evaluated during the due diligence process.
During the quarter, the company closed on financing and commenced
construction on a third-party on-campus redevelopment project with
Drexel University. The project includes the redevelopment of
approximately 400 beds of replacement housing and a new Drexel Honors
college including associated academic space within the community. The
company expects to earn $1.8 million in development fees throughout the
construction period with completion of the student residence hall
scheduled for Fall 2019 and completion of the honors college scheduled
for completion in 2020.
Subsequent to quarter end, the company closed on financing and commenced
construction on a third-party on-campus development with Prairie View
A&M University, representing the companys ninth phase of development on
the campus. The company expects to earn $2.5 million in development fees
throughout the construction period and anticipates providing management
services for the project upon completion.
Capital Markets
As previously announced, during the quarter the company expanded its
senior unsecured revolving credit facility by utilizing the accordion
feature, increasing the facility size to $1 billion from $700 million.
The facility continues to have an accordion feature which allows the
company to expand the facility by up to an additional $200 million,
subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The revolving credit
facility matures on March 15, 2022.
At-The-Market (ATM) Share Offering Program
The company did not sell any shares under the ATM during the quarter.
2019 Outlook
The company is maintaining its previously stated guidance range for the
fiscal year 2019, anticipating that FFO will be in the range of $2.40 to
$2.50 per fully diluted share and FFOM will be in the range of $2.35 to
$2.45 per fully diluted share. For additional details regarding the
companys 2019 outlook, please see pages S-15 through S-16 of the
Supplemental Analyst Package 1Q 2019. All guidance is based on the
current expectations and judgment of the companys management team.
A reconciliation of the range provided for projected net income to
projected FFO and FFOM for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is
included in Table 5.
Supplemental Information and Earnings Conference Call
Supplemental financial and operating information, as well as this
release, are available in the investor relations section of the American
Campus Communities website, www.americancampus.com.
In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss first
quarter results and the 2019 outlook on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00
a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). The conference call may be accessed by dialing
888-317-6003 passcode 4641106, or 412-317-6061 for international
participants.
To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com
at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software
can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available
beginning one hour after the end of the call until May 7, 2019 by
dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10129518.
Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT")
currently defines Funds from Operations ("FFO") as net income or loss
attributable to common shares computed in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses from
depreciable operating property sales, impairment charges and real estate
depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated
partnerships and joint ventures. We present FFO because we consider it
an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and
believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and
other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. We also believe it
is meaningful to present a measure we refer to as FFO-Modified, or
("FFOM), which reflects certain adjustments related to the economic
performance of our on-campus participating properties and excludes
property acquisition costs, contractual executive separation and
retirement charges, and other non-cash items, as we determine in good
faith. FFO and FFOM should not be considered as alternatives to net
income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our
financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities computed
in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our liquidity, nor are these
measures indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including
our ability to pay dividends or make distributions.
The company defines property net operating income ("NOI) as property
revenues less direct property operating expenses, excluding
depreciation, but including allocated corporate general and
administrative expenses.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and
developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United
States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and
self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with
expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management
and operational management of student housing properties. As of March
31, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 171 student housing
properties containing approximately 109,400 beds. Including its owned
and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio
consisted of 205 properties with approximately 133,700 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains
forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law.
These statements are based on managements current expectations and
assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc.
(the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and
trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain
risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions
of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading
"Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports
on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements, including our expected 2019 operating
results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1
|
American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned properties, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,606,019
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,583,397
|
|
Owned property held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
9,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-campus participating properties, net
|
|
|
|
|
78,870
|
|
|
|
|
77,637
|
|
Investments in real estate, net
|
|
|
|
|
6,694,147
|
|
|
|
|
6,661,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
46,166
|
|
|
|
|
71,238
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
33,689
|
|
|
|
|
35,279
|
|
Student contracts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
14,056
|
|
|
|
|
8,565
|
|
Other assets1
|
|
|
|
|
537,390
|
|
|
|
|
262,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,325,448
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,038,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured mortgage, construction and bond debt, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
864,070
|
|
|
|
$
|
853,084
|
|
Unsecured notes, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,589,096
|
|
|
|
|
1,588,446
|
|
Unsecured term loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
198,857
|
|
|
|
|
198,769
|
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
|
457,400
|
|
|
|
|
387,300
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
58,439
|
|
|
|
|
88,767
|
|
Operating lease liabilities2
|
|
|
|
|
282,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities2
|
|
|
|
|
185,234
|
|
|
|
|
191,233
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
3,635,646
|
|
|
|
|
3,307,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
186,695
|
|
|
|
|
184,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
|
|
4,455,948
|
|
|
|
|
4,458,240
|
|
Common stock held in rabbi trust
|
|
|
|
|
(3,162
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,092
|
)
|
Accumulated earnings and dividends
|
|
|
|
|
(1,005,041
|
)
|
|
|
|
(971,070
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
(10,191
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,397
|
)
|
Total American Campus Communities, Inc. and
Subsidiaries stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
3,438,924
|
|
|
|
|
3,481,051
|
|
Noncontrolling interests partially owned properties
|
|
|
|
|
64,183
|
|
|
|
|
65,750
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
3,503,107
|
|
|
|
|
3,546,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,325,448
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,038,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
For purposes of calculating net asset value ("NAV") at March 31,
2019, the company excludes other assets of approximately $5.8
million related to net deferred financing costs on its revolving
credit facility and the net value of in-place leases and
approximately $280.0 million of right of use assets associated with
new lease accounting guidance that was adopted by the company on
January 1, 2019.
|
2.
|
|
For purposes of calculating NAV at March 31, 2019, the company
excludes other liabilities of approximately $52.7 million related to
deferred revenue and fee income, as well as operating lease
liabilities disclosed above associated with new lease accounting
guidance that was adopted by the company on January 1, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2
|
American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned properties1
|
|
|
|
$
|
224,419
|
|
|
|
$
|
205,532
|
|
On-campus participating properties1
|
|
|
|
|
11,448
|
|
|
|
|
10,443
|
|
Third-party development services
|
|
|
|
|
3,171
|
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
Third-party management services
|
|
|
|
|
2,311
|
|
|
|
|
2,731
|
|
Resident services
|
|
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
242,131
|
|
|
|
|
220,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned properties1
|
|
|
|
|
92,169
|
|
|
|
|
88,060
|
|
On-campus participating properties1
|
|
|
|
|
3,957
|
|
|
|
|
3,425
|
|
Third-party development and management services
|
|
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
|
|
4,198
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
7,315
|
|
|
|
|
6,699
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
68,755
|
|
|
|
|
64,779
|
|
Ground/facility leases
|
|
|
|
|
3,549
|
|
|
|
|
2,842
|
|
Provision for real estate impairment2
|
|
|
|
|
3,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
183,132
|
|
|
|
|
170,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
58,999
|
|
|
|
|
50,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonoperating income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
(27,061
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,684
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,414
|
)
|
Total nonoperating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(27,267
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,875
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
31,732
|
|
|
|
|
26,531
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
|
(364
|
)
|
|
|
|
(281
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
31,368
|
|
|
|
|
26,250
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(1,728
|
)
|
|
|
|
(323
|
)
|
Net income attributable to ACC, Inc. and
Subsidiaries common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,640
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,927
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps and other
|
|
|
|
|
(5,794
|
)
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,846
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to ACC, Inc.
and Subsidiaries common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
137,101,535
|
|
|
|
|
136,525,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
138,152,378
|
|
|
|
|
137,499,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
The company adopted new lease accounting guidance on January 1, 2019
which required the reclassification of the provision for
uncollectible accounts from operating expenses to revenue. The
reclassification is reflected on a prospective basis starting in the
first quarter 2019. The provision for uncollectible accounts for
owned properties was $1.1 million and $0.9 million for the three
months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The provision
for uncollectible accounts for on-campus participating properties
was a $0.8 million benefit and a $0.1 million expense for the three
months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
2.
|
|
Represents an impairment charge recorded for an owned property
classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3
|
American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Funds from Operations
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net income attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries
common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,640
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,927
|
|
Noncontrolling interests1
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Elimination of provision for real estate impairment
|
|
|
|
|
3,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization2
|
|
|
|
|
65,376
|
|
|
|
|
63,578
|
|
Funds from operations ("FFO) attributable to common stockholders
and OP unitholders
|
|
|
|
|
98,377
|
|
|
|
|
89,827
|
|
Elimination of operations of on-campus participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from on-campus participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
(3,692
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,369
|
)
|
Amortization of investment in on-campus participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
(2,029
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,942
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
92,656
|
|
|
|
|
84,516
|
|
Modifications to reflect operational performance of on-campus
participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our share of net cashflow3
|
|
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
Management fees and other4
|
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
Contribution from on-campus participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of FFO from property in receivership5
|
|
|
|
|
969
|
|
|
|
|
590
|
|
Funds from operations-modified ("FFOM) attributable to common
stockholders and OP unitholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
95,327
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per share diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFOM per share diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding -
diluted
|
|
|
|
|
138,811,527
|
|
|
|
|
138,534,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
The difference from the amount presented in the companys
consolidated statements of comprehensive income represents
consolidated joint venture partners share of net income.
|
2.
|
|
The difference from the amount presented in the companys
consolidated statements of comprehensive income represents corporate
depreciation and consolidated joint venture partners share of
depreciation. Corporate depreciation for the three months ended
March 31, 2019 was $1.2 million. The joint venture partners' share
of depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $2.2
million.
|
3.
|
|
50% of the properties net cash available for distribution after
payment of operating expenses, debt service (including repayment of
principal) and capital expenditures which is included in
ground/facility leases expense in the consolidated statements of
comprehensive income (refer to table 2).
|
4.
|
|
Includes a $0.3 million transaction fee related to the conversion of
one property at Prairie View A&M University to the on-campus
participating property ("OCPP") structure in January 2019.
|
5.
|
|
Represents FFO for an owned property that has been in receivership
since May 2017 and is in the process of being transferred to the
lender in settlement of the property's $27.4 million mortgage loan
that matured in August 2017. FFOM for the prior year comparable
period has been adjusted to reflect this elimination.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4
|
American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Owned Properties Results of Operations1
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
$Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Owned properties revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store properties2
|
|
|
|
$
|
205,369
|
|
|
|
$
|
199,115
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,254
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
New properties
|
|
|
|
|
18,558
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
18,437
|
|
|
|
|
Sold and held for sale properties
|
|
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
|
|
6,235
|
|
|
|
|
(4,961
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total revenues2 3
|
|
|
|
$
|
225,201
|
|
|
|
$
|
205,471
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,730
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
Owned properties operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store properties2
|
|
|
|
$
|
84,837
|
|
|
|
$
|
84,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
455
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
New properties
|
|
|
|
|
6,115
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
5,991
|
|
|
|
|
Other4
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
Sold and held for sale properties5
|
|
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
|
|
2,636
|
|
|
|
|
(1,528
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses2
|
|
|
|
$
|
92,169
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,142
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,027
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
Owned properties net operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store properties
|
|
|
|
$
|
120,532
|
|
|
|
$
|
114,733
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,799
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
New properties
|
|
|
|
|
12,443
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
12,446
|
|
|
|
|
Other4
|
|
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
|
Sold and held for sale properties5
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
3,599
|
|
|
|
|
(3,433
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total net operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
133,032
|
|
|
|
$
|
118,329
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,703
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
The same store grouping above represents properties owned and
operating for both of the entire years ended December 31, 2019 and
2018, which are not conducting or planning to conduct substantial
development, redevelopment, or repositioning activities, and are not
classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2019.
|
2.
|
|
The company adopted new lease accounting guidance on January 1, 2019
which required the reclassification of the provision for
uncollectible accounts from operating expenses to revenue. For
purposes of calculating same store and new property results of
operations, the reclassification is reflected for all periods
presented to ensure comparability between periods. The amount
reclassified from operating expenses to revenue for same store
properties was $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months
ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See table 3 for the
total amounts reclassified from operating expenses to revenue for
all properties for both periods presented.
|
3.
|
|
Includes revenues that are reflected as Resident Services Revenue on
the accompanying consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
|
4.
|
|
Includes recurring professional fees related to the formation and
operation of the ACC / Allianz joint venture that are included in
owned properties operating expenses in the consolidated statements
of comprehensive income (refer to table 2).
|
5.
|
|
Does not include the allocation of payroll and other administrative
costs related to corporate management and oversight.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5
|
American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
2019 Outlook1
|
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income2
|
|
|
|
$
|
74,600
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,700
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
258,200
|
|
|
|
|
259,100
|
|
Funds from operations ("FFO)
|
|
|
|
$
|
333,700
|
|
|
|
$
|
346,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of operations from on-campus participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
(14,100
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,700
|
)
|
Contribution from on-campus participating properties
|
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
6,100
|
|
Transaction costs3
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
Funds from operations - modified ("FFOM)
|
|
|
|
$
|
325,900
|
|
|
|
$
|
340,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFOM per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.35
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
138,866,100
|
|
|
|
|
138,866,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
The company believes that the financial results for the fiscal
year ending December 31, 2019 may be affected by, among other
factors:
|
|
|
national and regional economic trends and events;
|
|
|
the success of leasing the company's owned properties for the
2019-2020 academic year;
|
|
|
the timing of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture
activity;
|
|
|
interest rate risk;
|
|
|
the timing of commencement and completion of construction on
owned development projects;
|
|
|
the ability of the company to be awarded and the timing of the
commencement of construction on third-party development projects;
|
|
|
university enrollment, funding and policy trends;
|
|
|
the ability of the company to earn third-party management
revenues;
|
|
|
the amount of income recognized by the taxable REIT subsidiaries
and any corresponding income tax expense;
|
|
|
the ability of the company to integrate acquired properties;
|
|
|
the outcome of legal proceedings arising in the normal course of
business; and
|
|
|
the finalization of property tax rates and assessed values in
certain jurisdictions.
|
2.
|
|
Does not include any potential gain or loss on sale from
anticipated dispositions or the effect of transferring Blanton
Common to the lender, as such will be eliminated for the purposes
of calculating FFOM.
|
3.
|
|
Represents transaction costs related to the closing of two presale
development properties.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005442/en/