American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) today announced the following financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights

Reported net loss attributable to ACC of $13.3 million or $0.10 per fully diluted share, versus net income of $10.4 million or $0.07 per fully diluted share in the second quarter 2019.

Reported FFOM of $50.9 million or $0.37 per fully diluted share versus $77.4 million or $0.56 per fully diluted share in the second quarter prior year.

Continued to implement the companys COVID-19 crisis response plan consistent with the eight principle objectives discussed on its first quarter earnings call, which are reiterated below in the COVID-19 update.

Through its COVID-19 Resident Hardship Program, the company provided $8.6 million in direct financial relief to its residents suffering financial hardship and an additional $15.1 million in rent relief to students through its university partnerships. In addition to this $23.7 million of financial assistance, the company waived all late fees, online payment fees and did not pursue any financial related evictions.

At the companys off-campus communities and on-campus 12-month ACE® apartment communities, on average 93.7 percent of residents made their rent payments during the quarter.

Same store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by 20.9 percent versus the second quarter 2019. Revenues decreased 14.2 percent and operating expenses decreased 5.7 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Same store revenue was impacted by approximately $30.6 million of rent relief, lost revenues from summer camps and conferences, increased uncollectible accounts, waived fees and other COVID related items.

As of July 19 The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that 63 of the 68 universities served by the companys communities are planning for a return to in-person classes or a hybrid in-person model for Fall 2020, while only five are planning for primarily online classes.

Delivered the first phase of the Disney College Program project on schedule and within budget. Due to the COVID-19 related temporary suspension of the Disney College Program, initial occupancy is expected upon reinstatement of the program.

Issued $400.0 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes at a yield of 3.974 percent, with the proceeds used to repay borrowings under the companys revolving credit facility.

Launched "Be safe. Be smart. Do your part.TM program, which includes a comprehensive review of cleaning products and procedures by a third-party hygiene and disinfectant specialist, that integrates enhanced cleaning standards, resident responsibility education and touchless preventative measures in the companys college communities across the country.

Published an Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report outlining the companys year-in-review of successful activities and its continued commitment to healthy, sustainable environments conducive to academic achievement.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have strived to Do the right thing by our stakeholders and continued to follow the eight principle objectives we laid out at the beginning of this crisis, said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. "We are pleased with our progress in relation to all of these guiding principles. As we expected and communicated on the last earnings call, this quarter was significantly impacted by the short term financial impacts of the COVID pandemic, largely driven by our commitment to responsibly manage our business with compassion towards those residents and families who need financial assistance during these challenging times, with nearly $24 million in financial relief given during the quarter. While we anticipate that we will continue to have short term financial impacts, over the longer term we are pleased with the progress that we have made in our efforts associated with the Fall 2020 lease-up and our outreach to assist universities in their plans to return to some level of in-person curriculum delivery this fall. Although we dont expect a full return to normalcy in Fall 2020, universities are focused on the policies and procedures necessary to promote a safe environment in the delivery of their academic curriculum this fall, and our leasing trends and consumer sentiment at this time make us cautiously optimistic that we are on a path that many would have considered a best-case scenario at the outset of this pandemic.

Second Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the 2020 second quarter totaled $185.5 million, versus $217.4 million in the second quarter 2019, and operating income for the quarter totaled $12.5 million compared to $37.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The decrease in revenue and operating income was primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19, including $32.4 million in rent abatements, early lease terminations, lost revenue from summer camps and conferences, increased uncollectible accounts and waived fee income, partially offset by a decrease in owned properties operating expenses of $5.0 million. Net loss for the 2020 second quarter totaled $13.3 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $10.4 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2019.

FFO for the 2020 second quarter totaled $50.3 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, as compared to $76.2 million, or $0.55 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. FFOM for the 2020 second quarter was $50.9 million, or $0.37 per fully diluted share as compared to $77.4 million, or $0.56 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. A reconciliation of FFO and FFOM to net income is provided in Table 3.

NOI for same store properties was $87.3 million in the quarter, a decrease of 20.9 percent from $110.4 million in the 2019 second quarter. Same store property revenues decreased by 14.2 percent and same store property operating expenses decreased by 5.7 percent versus the prior year quarter. NOI for the total owned portfolio decreased 18.9 percent to $91.7 million for the quarter from $113.1 million in the comparable period of 2019. A reconciliation of same store NOI to total NOI is provided in Table 4.

Academic Year 2020-2021 Preleasing Update

As previously communicated, it is not the companys policy to provide interim preleasing updates; however, with the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the company believes it is important to continue providing periodic updates. As of July 17, 2020, the companys same store owned portfolio was 90.1 percent preleased for Academic Year 2020-2021 as compared to 93.5 percent preleased for the same date prior year.

"With a range of 5 to 11 weeks left in the leasing season, we are pleased to be over 90 percent preleased at our same store properties, said Jennifer Beese, American Campus Communities COO. "It is worth noting that at our four same store properties at universities that have announced primarily online classes, we are 90 percent pre-leased, with requests for re-let or cancellation representing a potential vacancy loss of only 5% at this time. This demonstrates the students strong desire to be in the college environment with their peers, regardless of the curriculum delivery method. As we have seen leasing activity exceeding prior year levels over the last several weeks, we hope to further benefit from a supply reduction of over 55,000 on-campus beds in the markets we serve as a result of university plans to de-densify and hold quarantine beds offline.

Portfolio Update

Developments

During the quarter, the company completed the $61.6 million first phase of the Disney College Program development on schedule and within budget. Due to Walt Disney World® Resort being closed when construction was completed and the COVID-19 related temporary suspension of the Disney College Program, the phase was not occupied as originally scheduled. Walt Disney World® Resort continues to take a measured and phased approach to opening and is currently reviewing the timing for resuming the Disney College Program and the related occupancy of the companys project. The company continues construction on phases two through ten of the Disney College Program development. These core Class A assets are located on the campus of Walt Disney World® Resort and are expected to be completed as originally anticipated through 2023. Collectively, the Disney College Program development totals $614.6 million and the company still expects to meet its original targeted stabilized development yield of 6.8 percent in 2023.

Development projects on the University of Southern California Health Sciences and San Francisco State University campuses, totaling $171.2 million, are scheduled for delivery in August 2020 and remain on time and within budget. Due to university policies related to COVID-19, the company anticipates initial occupancy levels for these new developments to be below those initially anticipated but expects to meet the targeted stabilized development yields of 6.25 percent for Academic Year 2021-2022.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

As previously announced, in June, the company issued $400.0 million of 10-year unsecured notes at a coupon rate of 3.875 percent and a yield of 3.974 percent. The company used the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2020, the company exhibited a healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity including approximately $31.0 million in cash and $813.5 million available on its unsecured revolving credit facility. The company has no remaining debt maturities in 2020 and approximately $150 million in planned development expenditures for the remainder of the year.

At-The-Market (ATM) Share Offering Program

The company did not sell any shares under the ATM during the quarter.

COVID-19 Update

As detailed on the companys first quarter earnings call, eight principle objectives were adopted as guidelines to follow during the pandemic:

Strive to maintain a healthy and academically oriented environment for the companys residents by adopting and implementing all CDC guidelines with regard to cleaning, sanitization, and social distancing as the company continues to deliver essential services, and ensure that the companys state of the art broadband service continues to be reliable to facilitate the delivery of online education as universities move to that medium to deliver classroom lectures. Be compassionate and provide financial assistance and support to residents and their families who suffer a diminishment of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Strive to ensure that all American Campus Communities team members have a safe, healthy and productive work environment as they continue to deliver services to the companys residents and university partners and as they continue to construct and deliver the companys development projects. Work with the companys P3 university partners to understand their individual unique challenges with regard to COVID-19 and assist them in implementing their plans and accomplishing their objectives. Anyone can be a good partner when things are going well  our goal is to demonstrate that we are a good partner in times of crisis such as this. Attempt to limit all negative financial and operational impacts to the period directly associated with this crisis and work to prevent negative financial impacts from carrying forward into the companys stabilized business model or from negatively impacting long term valuations for the companys portfolio and sector. Adapt the companys marketing and leasing strategies to successfully complete the fall lease-up and work collaboratively with all the universities the company serves in an attempt to return to a state of normalcy, stability and "business as usual for the 2020-2021 academic year. Ensure the necessary balance sheet liquidity to withstand the duration of the crisis. Reflect on the challenges faced during this black swan event and take note of the lessons learned, in an effort to be better prepared for a future pandemic, to improve the companys future products, services and operational policies, as well as to advance and refine the companys investment and capital allocation strategies, transaction structures and underwriting standards.

As previously reported, in collaboration with its university partners, the company agreed to refund a portion of students rent at certain on-campus ACE properties that primarily had lease terms which ended in May. The company refunded rent of approximately $15.1 million during the second quarter and anticipates approximately $1.5 to $2.5 million in rent refunds in the third quarter of 2020.

With regard to the companys off-campus properties and on-campus 12-month ACE apartment communities, an average of approximately 93.7 percent of residents made their rent payments during the quarter, representing a total rent delinquency of approximately $10.4 million. For July rent payments (the final payment for the substantial majority of Academic Year 2019-2020 leases), through July 20 the company estimates that approximately 89.2 percent of residents have made their July rent payments, which represents rent delinquency of approximately $5.7 million. This compares to 91.2 percent of residents who had made their June payment as of the same date prior month.

As previously announced, the company has formed a Resident Hardship Program to provide relief on a case-by-case basis to those residents and families who have endured financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the months of April through June, of the total $10.4 million in delinquent rent noted above, the company has granted approximately $8.6 million in rent relief to approximately 6,500 qualified residents.

Table 1 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Investments in real estate: Owned properties, net $ 6,659,939 $ 6,694,715 On-campus participating properties, net 72,273 75,188 Investments in real estate, net 6,732,212 6,769,903 Cash and cash equivalents 31,011 54,650 Restricted cash 29,959 26,698 Student contracts receivable, net 9,194 13,470 Operating lease right of use assets 1 459,110 460,857 Other assets 1 253,024 234,176 Total assets $ 7,514,510 $ 7,559,754 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Secured mortgage, construction and bond debt, net $ 747,086 $ 787,426 Unsecured notes, net 2,373,767 1,985,603 Unsecured term loans, net 199,297 199,121 Unsecured revolving credit facility 186,500 425,700 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 72,335 88,411 Operating lease liabilities 2 482,492 473,070 Other liabilities 2 161,091 157,368 Total liabilities 4,222,568 4,116,699 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 20,912 104,381 Equity: American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries stockholders equity: Common stock 1,375 1,373 Additional paid in capital 4,469,251 4,458,456 Common stock held in rabbi trust (3,951 ) (3,486 ) Accumulated earnings and dividends (1,207,645 ) (1,144,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,465 ) (16,946 ) Total American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries stockholders equity 3,232,565 3,294,676 Noncontrolling interests  partially owned properties 38,465 43,998 Total equity 3,271,030 3,338,674 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,514,510 $ 7,559,754 For purposes of calculating net asset value ("NAV") at June 30, 2020, the company excludes other assets of approximately $3.5 million related to net deferred financing costs on its revolving credit facility and the net value of in-place leases, as well as operating lease right of use assets disclosed above. For purposes of calculating NAV at June 30, 2020, the company excludes other liabilities of approximately $41.8 million related to deferred revenue and fee income, as well as operating lease liabilities disclosed above.

Table 2 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Owned properties 1 $ 177,186 $ 203,156 $ 409,277 $ 427,575 On-campus participating properties 4,101 6,396 14,810 17,844 Third-party development services 1,290 3,607 3,345 6,778 Third-party management services 2,668 3,465 6,497 5,776 Resident services 302 747 1,022 1,529 Total revenues 185,547 217,371 434,951 459,502 Operating expenses (income) Owned properties 85,749 90,763 178,223 182,932 On-campus participating properties 3,208 3,806 6,574 7,763 Third-party development and management services 4,977 4,513 11,184 8,699 General and administrative 2 9,767 8,115 19,925 15,430 Depreciation and amortization 66,441 68,815 132,610 137,570 Ground/facility leases 2,893 3,236 6,962 6,785 Loss (gain) from disposition of real estate  282 (48,525 ) 282 Provision for impairment    3,201 Total operating expenses 173,035 179,530 306,953 362,662 Operating income 12,512 37,841 127,998 96,840 Nonoperating income (expenses) Interest income 870 969 1,721 1,895 Interest expense (27,168 ) (27,068 ) (54,951 ) (54,129 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,255 ) (1,218 ) (2,542 ) (2,350 ) Loss from early extinguishment of debt 3   (4,827 )  Total nonoperating expenses (27,553 ) (27,317 ) (60,599 ) (54,584 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (15,041 ) 10,524 67,399 42,256 Income tax provision (381 ) (314 ) (760 ) (678 ) Net (loss) income (15,422 ) 10,210 66,639 41,578 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,078 176 872 (1,552 ) Net (loss) income attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries common stockholders $ (13,344 ) $ 10,386 $ 67,511 $ 40,026 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps and other 282 (8,593 ) (9,519 ) (14,387 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (13,062 ) $ 1,793 $ 57,992 $ 25,639 Net (loss) income per share attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries common shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.48 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 137,613,560 137,268,696 137,545,365 137,185,576 Diluted 137,613,560 138,243,388 138,652,106 138,198,134 Refer to Table 4 for more detail regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenues for our same store portfolio. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include $1.1 million related to the settlement of a litigation matter. Represents loss associated with the January 2020 redemption of the Company's $400 million 3.35% Senior Notes originally scheduled to mature in October 2020.

Table 3 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Funds from Operations ("FFO) (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries common stockholders $ (13,344 ) $ 10,386 $ 67,511 $ 40,026 Noncontrolling interests' share of net (loss) income (2,078 ) (176 ) (872 ) 1,552 Joint Venture ("JV") partners' share of FFO JV partners' share of net loss (income) 2,046 230 1,130 (1,338 ) JV partners' share of depreciation and amortization (1,927 ) (2,186 ) (3,892 ) (4,343 ) 119 (1,956 ) (2,762 ) (5,681 ) Loss (gain) from disposition of real estate  282 (48,525 ) 282 Elimination of provision for real estate impairment    3,201 Total depreciation and amortization 66,441 68,815 132,610 137,570 Corporate depreciation 1 (885 ) (1,171 ) (1,774 ) (2,393 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP unitholders 50,253 76,180 146,188 174,557 Elimination of operations of on-campus participating properties ("OCPPs") Net loss (income) from OCPPs 2,206 1,130 (1,500 ) (2,562 ) Amortization of investment in OCPPs (2,045 ) (2,016 ) (4,082 ) (4,045 ) 50,414 75,294 140,606 167,950 Modifications to reflect operational performance of OCPPs Our share of net cashflow 2 254 828 1,114 1,710 Management fees and other 244 408 827 1,228 Contribution from OCPPs 498 1,236 1,941 2,938 Elimination of loss from early extinguishment of debt 3   4,827  Elimination of litigation settlement expense 4   1,100  Elimination of FFO from property in receivership 5  839  1,808 Funds from operations-modified ("FFOM) attributable to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 50,912 $ 77,369 $ 148,474 $ 172,696 FFO per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.55 $ 1.05 $ 1.26 FFOM per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.56 $ 1.07 $ 1.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 139,220,414 138,873,418 139,155,823 138,842,644 Represents depreciation on corporate assets not added back for purposes of calculating FFO. 50% of the properties net cash available for distribution after payment of operating expenses, debt service (including repayment of principal) and capital expenditures which is included in ground/facility leases expense in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (refer to Table 2). The decrease as compared to prior year is a result of the universities' decisions to provide rent abatements to tenants related to COVID-19. Represents loss associated with the January 2020 redemption of the company's $400 million 3.35% Senior Notes originally scheduled to mature in October 2020. Represents the settlement of a litigation matter that is included in general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of comprehensive income. Represents FFO for an owned property that was transferred to the lender in July 2019 in settlement of the property's mortgage loan.

Table 4 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Owned Properties Results of Operations1 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Owned properties revenues Same store properties 2 $ 169,366 $ 197,400 $ (28,034 ) (14.2 %) $ 389,133 $ 415,631 $ (26,498 ) (6.4 %) New properties 8,122 222 7,900 18,465 443 18,022 Sold and held for sale properties 3  6,281 (6,281 ) 2,701 13,030 (10,329 ) Total revenues 4 $ 177,488 $ 203,903 $ (26,415 ) (13.0 %) $ 410,299 $ 429,104 $ (18,805 ) (4.4 %) Owned properties operating expenses Same store properties $ 82,112 $ 87,043 $ (4,931 ) (5.7 %) $ 170,225 $ 175,163 $ (4,938 ) (2.8 %) New properties 3,589 659 2,930 6,880 1,184 5,696 Other 5 48 26 22 101 135 (34 ) Sold and held for sale properties 3 6  3,035 (3,035 ) 1,017 6,450 (5,433 ) Total operating expenses $ 85,749 $ 90,763 $ (5,014 ) (5.5 %) $ 178,223 $ 182,932 $ (4,709 ) (2.6 %) Owned properties net operating income Same store properties $ 87,254 $ 110,357 $ (23,103 ) (20.9 %) $ 218,908 $ 240,468 $ (21,560 ) (9.0 %) New properties 4,533 (437 ) 4,970 11,585 (741 ) 12,326 Other 5 (48 ) (26 ) (22 ) (101 ) (135 ) 34 Sold and held for sale properties 3 6  3,246 (3,246 ) 1,684 6,580 (4,896 ) Total net operating income $ 91,739 $ 113,140 $ (21,401 ) (18.9 %) $ 232,076 $ 246,172 $ (14,096 ) (5.7 %)

1. The same store grouping above represents properties owned and operating for both of the entire years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, which are not conducting or planning to conduct substantial development, redevelopment, or repositioning activities, and are not classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2020. Includes the full operating results of properties owned through joint ventures in which the company has a controlling financial interest and which are consolidated for financial reporting purposes. 2. The most significant impacts to our second quarter same store property revenues resulting from COVID-19 are as follows:  Approximately $15.1 million in rent refunds and/or early lease terminations was provided to tenants at our on-campus ACE properties and certain off-campus residence halls;  Approximately $8.3 million in rent was forgiven as part of our Resident Hardship Program for residents and families at our same store properties who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19;  Approximately $7.2 million of the decrease as compared to the prior year was a result of lost summer camp and conference revenue, waived fees, an increase in the provision for uncollectible accounts resulting from rent delinquencies, and other items. 3. Includes properties sold in 2019 and 2020 and one property that was transferred to the lender in July 2019 in settlement of the property's mortgage loan. 4. Includes revenues that are reflected as Resident Services Revenue on the accompanying consolidated statements of comprehensive income. 5. Includes recurring professional fees related to the operation of the ACC / Allianz joint venture that are included in owned properties operating expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (refer to Table 2). 6. Does not include the allocation of payroll and other administrative costs related to corporate management and oversight.

