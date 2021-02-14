  • Suche
21.07.2021 00:54

American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual InterFace Conference

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest student housing company, has once again been recognized in multiple award categories of Student Housing Business Magazines InterFace Conference Innovator Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006269/en/

Manzanita Square at San Francisco State, On-Campus Best Public-Private Financing Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Manzanita Square at San Francisco State, On-Campus Best Public-Private Financing Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The Innovator Awards are given to student housing owners, developers, operators, architecture firms and universities for excellence in student housing development, marketing and operations. More than 100 industry experts judged on more than 140 entries in this years contest. This was the largest number of submissions to date.

ACC has been honored with the following on-campus awards for 2021:

  • On-Campus Best Public-Private Financing Solution: Manzanita Square at San Francisco State University - ACC recognized an enormous opportunity to provide development and financial expertise and support to a dedicated project team in the California State University Systems first equity-financed public-private partnership. After a 22-month construction duration, Manzanita Square opened its doors in August 2020. The 584-bed, academically oriented community represents a true win-win-win for the project team, the University and its students.
  • On-Campus Best Implementation of Mixed-Use/Live-Learn: UIC Academic and Residential Complex - The ARC is home to more than 550 UIC students, providing a purpose-built, academically oriented student living environment and classrooms in the heart of campus. The facility provides modern spaces for residents to live, learn and thrive, including 50,000 square feet of academic space including learning halls, classrooms, study spaces and tutoring centers.
  • On-Campus Best New Development: University of Illinois Chicago Academic and Residential Complex - In the spring of 2017, UIC engaged ACC to deliver the Academic and Residential Complex (ARC), which represents the first phase of the Universitys revitalization initiative. Developed as a public-private partnership among UIC and ACC, the ARC was delivered in Fall 2019 after a 20-month construction process.
  • On-Campus Best Architecture: UIC Academic and Residential Complex - Campus-wide connection is reinforced through transparency between interior program spaces and the outdoor environment. Amenity spaces are highly visible and concentrated on the ground floor to promote and extend the communitys learning environment. The communitys facade and interiors echo the geometric architecture seen throughout campus, celebrating the universitys urban context while simultaneously maintaining a residential collegiate aesthetic.

"Its an honor to be recognized alongside our innovative university partners for two communities, Manzanita Square and the UIC Academic and Residential Complex, that go above and beyond to create environments conducive to academic success and personal well-being for our students, said Bill Bayless, CEO at ACC. "Our ACC team members across the country have remained focused on fulfilling our mission of putting students first and creating a place where they love living.

Bayless gave the keynote address at the conference on Wednesday, July 14th at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. In total, ACC has been awarded 43 SHB Innovator Awards since 2013.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of March 31, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 207 properties with approximately 142,400 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2021 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

