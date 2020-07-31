American Equity Declares 1st Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock (the "Series A Depositary Shares), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $371.8750000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.371875000 per Series A Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021. Depositary receipts for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) under the ticker symbol "AELPRA.

Additionally, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock (the "Series B Depositary Shares), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $414.0625000 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.414062500 per Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2021 to Series B Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021. Depositary receipts for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) under the ticker symbol "AELPRB.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

