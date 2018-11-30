American Equity No Longer in Discussions Regarding a Potential Transaction

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) ("American
Equity) announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board) is no
longer in discussions regarding a potential transaction. Consistent with
its fiduciary duties, the Board, with the assistance of financial and
legal advisors, assessed the indications of interest it received from
certain interested parties that had initiated contact with American
Equity. The Board reviewed these indications of interest and engaged in
discussions with interested parties, but ultimately determined that
further engagement would not result in a transaction that was in the
best interest of shareholders.
Commenting on the outlook for American Equity, John Matovina, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Significant growth opportunities
exist for American Equity as a standalone company because of well-known
demographic trends. Our long-term outlook is favorable due to the
growing number of Americans who need attractive fixed index annuity
products that offer principal protection and guaranteed lifetime income.
American Equity is well positioned to take advantage of these
opportunities. The value proposition we have always offered our
policyholders and distribution partners transparent products,
attractive renewal crediting history, and unparalleled service remains
as attractive as ever. American Equitys Board and management team are
committed to creating value for shareholders and will continue to take
actions that position the Company to achieve this objective.
American Equity does not intend to make further public comments with
respect to this announcement and may explore strategic alternatives in
the future without making a public announcement.
ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY
American Equity Investment Life
Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, issues
fixed annuity and life insurance products, with a primary emphasis on
the sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuities. American Equity
Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange Listed
company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more
information, please visit www.american-equity.com.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press
release and any oral related statements may contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may relate to
strategic alternatives, future operations, strategies, financial results
or other developments, and are subject to assumptions, risks and
uncertainties. Statements such as "guidance, "expect, "anticipate,
"believe, "goal, "objective, "target, "may, "should, "estimate,
"projects, "outlook, "potential, "opportunity, "position or similar
words, as well as specific projections of future events or results
qualify as forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual
decisions or results to differ materially from those contemplated by
these forward-looking statements can be found in American Equitys Form
10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was
made, and American Equity undertakes no obligation to update such
forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that other factors
not currently anticipated by American Equity will not materially
adversely affect our results of operations. Investors are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by us or
on our behalf.
