finanzen.net
+++ Solidvest - die prämierte Online-Vermögensverwaltung der DJE Kapital AG mit bis zu 500 EUR Bonus. Zu den Experten. +++-w-
14.11.2019 23:43
Bewerten
(0)

American Equity Prices $400 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing Series A Preferred Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) ("American Equity or the "Company) announced today that it has priced a public offering of 16 million depositary shares, each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $1.00 and $25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share). The Company intends to list the depositary shares on the NYSE under the symbol "AELPRA. The offering is expected to close on November 21, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem eight series of its outstanding subordinated debentures and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an existing effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and related base prospectus may be obtained from the SECs website at www.sec.gov or upon request to: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, at 1-866-718-1649 or prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com or 1-800-294-1322; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or toll free at 1-800-645-3751; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, toll free at 1-866-375-6829 or rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the depositary shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the depositary shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments, and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements such as "guidance, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "goal, "objective, "target, "may, "should, "estimate, "projects or similar words as well as specific projections of future results qualify as forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward looking statements can be found in the companys Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by the Company will not materially adversely affect our results of operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, issues fixed index and fixed rate annuities. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange Listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Nachrichten zu American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Equity Investment Life News
RSS Feed
American Equity Investment Life zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American Equity Investment Life News

09.11.19American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere American Equity Investment Life News
Werbung

Inside

Solidvest: FMM-Methode 2.0: Eine klassische Anlagephilosophie wird digitalisiert
DekaBank: EUR-USD-Anstieg verdeckt anhaltende Euro-Schwäche
Money, Markets & Machines: Automatisierte Geldanlage
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF BRENT ROHÖL - JETZT AUF SEITWÄRTSKURSE SPEKULIEREN
HSBC: Nordex und Vestas mit Hoffnungsschimmer
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel verpasst
Automarktschwäche trifft Lanxess - Aktie stabil
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American Equity Investment Life-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American Equity Investment Life Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Günstig und sicher  So funktionieren die schlauen Türschlösser
Das ist die beste Sparidee für den Rest Ihres Lebens
Der Negativzins befeuert das Dilemma der deutschen Prekär-Sparer
Die deutsche Angst vor dem Bitcoin

News von

DAX: Auf dem Weg zum Jahresendziel
DAX im Minus: Trumps neue Zolldrohungen verunsichern Europa-Anleger - Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie im Aufwind
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien
Steigt jetzt die Nel Asa-Aktie? Größter Short-Investor reduziert erneut seine Wette
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Allianz kann China-Tochter gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S: Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus

Chiles Peso auf Rekordtief. BMW intensiviert Forschung zu Batteriezellen. Koalition will Zugang zu Apple-Chip für mobiles Bezahlen erzwingen. Thermo Fisher erwägt anscheinend Übernahme von QIAGEN. Hauptaktionär von CTS Eventim verkauft Aktienpaket. Versicherer Zurich setzt sich ehrgeizigere Ziele. Deutsche Bank erhält grünes Licht für Deal mit BNP Paribas.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Allianz kann China-Tochter gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S: Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Canopy Growth-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Canopy weitet Verluste aus
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Cisco-Aktie sackt ab: Cisco erschreckt Anleger mit Warnung vor Umsatzrückgang
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
K+S AGKSAG88
Infineon AG623100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100