12.01.2022 22:15

American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings and other financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

American Equity will hold a conference call on Friday, February 18, at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and its financial condition, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, will, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)
704-859-4382 (International)
Passcode: 9660967

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through February 25, 2022 by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-859-2056 (Domestic)
404-537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 9660967

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity Company. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus  building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite offices slated to open in 2022 in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

