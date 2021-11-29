  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Metaverse: Der Sprung in die virtuelle Welt? - Investieren Sie jetzt mit dem Partizipationszertifikat in Unternehmen aus dem Metaverse Umfeld!-w-
29.11.2021 04:09

American Express 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® Reaches an All-Time High with an Estimated $23.3 Billion in U.S. Consumer Reported Spending

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

As consumer spending continues to rebound, U.S. shoppers showed up in a big way for the small businesses in their communities during this years Small Business Saturday on November 27, positioning American Express (NYSE: AXP) 12th annual event to be one of the most impactful shopping days of the holiday season. The results of the American Express 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey show that total reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion1, up 18% from $19.8 billion in 20202 and an increase from pre-pandemic spending in 2019 ($19.6 billion).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005237/en/

Kido in Chicago IL (Photo: Business Wire)

Kido in Chicago IL (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past 12 years consumers reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday, since American Express started the movement in 20103. This year, thousands of American Express Neighborhood Champions across all 50 states celebrated Small Business Saturday in their local communities.

"This Small Business Saturday, communities coast to coast came together to show their support for the small businesses they cherish, said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. "We can all make a difference when we Shop Small® and American Express is committed to encouraging consumers to do so all year long through our goal to drive $100 billion in consumer spending at small businesses over the next five years4

As communities continue to navigate the effects of the pandemic, particularly underrepresented business owners who were hit harder, consumers say they are being mindful about the businesses they frequent this season, with 64% of those surveyed stating they make it a priority to seek out and shop at underrepresented-owned businesses in their communities.

"Small Business Saturday is a way for us to engage with our community and show people why it's important for us to have each other's backs, said Ali Rose of Genusee, a Flint Michigan-based eyewear company. "Were here because we want to create jobs in our community, not just to sell items, because creating local employment is as important as having special places to shop and gather together.

A majority (79%) of consumers understood the importance of supporting the small businesses in their community on Small Business Saturday this year and 66% reported that the day makes them want to Shop Small all year long. In addition, the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights survey revealed that online shopping, an important source of revenue for small businesses, was up slightly on the day, with 58% of shoppers making a purchase online, compared to 56% in 2020 and 43% in 2019.

With small businesses in need of continued support to help navigate the effects of the pandemic, American Express is asking consumers to prioritize shopping at independent retailers in their community throughout the holiday season. New research released earlier this month by American Express found that consumers shopping small throughout this holiday season have the potential to contribute an estimated $695B into the U.S. small business economy5. In the same study, 78% of independent retailers said these holiday sales are critical and will enable them to stay in business in 2022.

Consumers can find American Express accepting small businesses in their community to shop at all holiday season long through the Shop Small Map.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

November 27 is the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, proudly backed by American Express. Dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small business owners most pressing need: getting more customers. Learn more at and connect with us on ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall, facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday.

ABOUT SHOP SMALL

Shop Small is a movement that supports small, independent businesses and calls attention to the valuable and distinct contributions they make to their communities and the economy. Shop Small celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons, and everything in between. The Shop Small movement was spurred by the widespread participation in Small Business Saturday, a day founded in 2010 by American Express. This national holiday shopping tradition is dedicated to celebrating small businesses and driving more customers through their doors on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. November 27, 2021 marks the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, proudly backed by American Express. Learn more and connect with us on ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall, facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday

ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS 2021 SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY CONSUMER INSIGHTS SURVEY

The American Express 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,426 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts or sales. It was conducted anonymously on November 28, 2021. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.0%, at the 95% level of confidence. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, age 18 years and over.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contain words such as "expect, "estimate, "goal, "intend, "plan, "aim, "will, "may, "should, "could, "would, "likely, and similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in American Express filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. American Express undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Source: American Express Company

Location: U.S.

__________________________

1 The American Express 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,426 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts or sales. It was conducted anonymously on November 28, 2021. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.0%, at the 95% level of confidence. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, age 18 years and over.

2 The American Express 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,572 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts or sales. It was conducted anonymously on November 29, 2020. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.0%, at the 95% level of confidence. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, age 18 years and over.

3 This spend statistic is an aggregate of the average spend as reported by consumers who shopped small on Small Business Saturday in surveys commissioned by American Express reporting spend habits on Small Business Saturday since 2012. It does not reflect actual receipts or sales. Each such survey was conducted online among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The data was projected from the samples based on then- current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population (18+).

4 Based on spend as reported by consumers in surveys commissioned by American Express (not actual receipts or sales).

5 The analysis of the 2021 potential impact from holiday spending, was conducted by Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI). ESI calculated the number and composition of small businesses in the US using data from the U.S. Census Statistics of US Businesses and the Bureau of Economic Analysis and spending among all US small businesses in select industries using the American Express Shop Small Impact small business owner survey data from Teneo on estimated revenue at small businesses during the 2021 holiday period.

 

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.11.21
American Express schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
24.10.21
American Express veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.10.21
AmEx-Aktie springt an: American Express erzielt Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum (Dow Jones)
American Express-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
22.10.21
Quartalszahlen: Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (Handelsblatt)
22.10.21
Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (dpa-afx)
21.10.21
Ausblick: American Express zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: American Express öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.09.21
American Express meldet konstante Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Express News
RSS Feed
American Express zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Express Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2021American Express overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
01.06.2021American Express overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015American Express SellUBS AG
17.04.2015American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2015American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Express Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American Express News

10.11.21American Express schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus
22.11.21Top Stock Reports for Alibaba. Lowe's & American Express
23.11.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba. Lowe's. American Express. Boeing and Moderna
18.11.21American Express Backs Emerging Artists with $1 Million in Sponsorship to The Studio Museum in Harlem
15.11.21American Express Celebrates the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® Bringing a Digitally Integrated Holiday Shopping Experience to Communities
16.11.21 American Express Company Announces Extension of Early Participation Date and Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Certain American Express Credit Corporation Notes
26.11.21AmEx (AXP) Shows Strength so Far in Q4. Issues Long-Term View
28.10.21American Express® Launches New Fully Digital Business Checking Account for U.S. Small and Mid-Sized Businesses. with First-Ever Amex-Issued Debit Card
28.10.21American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.11.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet. Eli Lilly. Sony. American Express and Southern Company
Weitere American Express News
Werbung

Trading-News

Investieren in Emissionsrechte: So können Sie an der Entwicklung des CO2-Preises partizipieren
DZ BANK - Solide Rendite auch in Seitwärtsmärkten - Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt
Kanada watscht Boeing ab
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: "Deutsche Industriekonzerne haben vielleicht doch mehr auf dem Zettel, als man denkt" - Siemens CO2-Blockchain
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Meme Stocks: drei wichtige Lehren für Anleger
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Mit Argusaugen
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Erfolg in Schwellenländern
Baker Steel: COP26 - Kompromisse und Hoffnung
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur American Express-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

American Express Peer Group News

03:49 UhrWarren Buffetts Vize: So hat Charlie Munger im dritten Quartal 2021 investiert
28.11.21JP Morgan CEO's China apology raises questions over Shinsegae heir's 'hardball' stance
27.11.21ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti. LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets. Inc. - HOOD
26.11.21Why Shares of Wells Fargo. Citigroup. Bank of America. and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today
26.11.21Why Visa and Mastercard Stocks Dropped Today
26.11.21Global Fintech. Jeeves. and MasterCard Join Forces to Offer Fully Locally-Issued Physical and Virtual Cards for Mexican Businesses
26.11.21Top Stock Reports for Microsoft. JPMorgan Chase & Chevron
26.11.21JPMorgan Elect PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
26.11.21JPMorgan Russian Sec : Transaction in Own Shares
26.11.21JPMorgan (JPM) Mulls Investment in Greek Fintech Viva Wallet

News von

So sparen Sie am Cyber Monday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
So sparen Sie jetzt bei Waschmaschinen, Trocknern und Kombimaschinen
Cyber Monday: Lego und Playmobil stark reduziert
Günstige Laptops am Cyber Monday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Günstige Fernseher am Cyber Monday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Chinesische E-Commerce-Firma enttäuscht Anleger
Plug Power-Aktie: Volle Wasserstoff-Pipeline
DAX-Chartanalyse: Black Friday ist gleich zwei Mal
Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield: Hohe Dividenden und ein solider Kern
Valneva-Aktie: Spekulative Kaufempfehlung

Heute im Fokus

Neue Virussorgen: DAX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Ausverkauf in den USA -- Lufthansa fliegt vorerst weiter nach Südafrika -- Tesla verzichtet auf staatliche Förderung -- Software AG, K+S im Fokus

Apple macht iPhone in der Türkei über Nacht mehr als 25 Prozent teurer. Ocugen-Aktie: FDA stoppt Covaxin-Impfstoff. BioNTech prüft Wirksamkeit seines Impfstoffs gegen neue Corona-Variante. Nextcloud legt Beschwerde gegen Microsoft beim Bundeskartellamt ein. Kryptowährungen geben wegen neuer Virusvariante kräftig nach. Deutsche Bank: Entscheidend ob Impfstoffe gegen Variante wirken.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ether & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen