American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:
MAR) today announced the details of the new value-rich Starwood
Preferred Guest® American Express
Luxury Card and the
refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest® Consumer and Business Credit
Cards. Debuting in August 2018 alongside Marriott
Internationals newly unified loyalty programs, which will offer one
set of benefits for all members, the Cards will offer travelers and
businesses more travel benefits and ways to earn points that can be used
across nearly 6,500 hotels in 127 countries and territories, across 29
brands, as well as across the expanded Moments
platform. Additionally, on August 1, 2018, Starpoint balances in SPG
loyalty member accounts will convert to points within Marriott
Internationals loyalty program at a 1:3 ratio, and the loyalty program
will be making corresponding changes to the number of points required
for redemptions.
"Building on our successful 50 year relationship with Marriott and our
new cobrand card partnership, we are excited to soon introduce an
expanded suite of Card products, including updates to our
industry-leading consumer and business Starwood Preferred Guest American
Express Credit Cards, as well as the addition of the new Starwood
Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card, said Courtney Kelso,
Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Cards, American Express. "We know
our Card Members love to stay at Marriott hotels when they travel the
globe. With our expanded Card offerings, soon they will get access to
even more benefits to enhance their hotel stays and their entire travel
experience all while giving them more ways to earn the points we know
they love.
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card*
Designed for premium customers, the brand new Starwood
Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card will have an
annual fee of $450
and feature complimentary Gold
Elite Status, no-fee additional Cards, and a statement credit of up to
$300 for purchases on the Card at participating hotels worldwide. The
full suite of benefits includes:
More opportunities to earn points
-
For each dollar of eligible purchases charged to your Card, you can
earn:
-
6X points at participating SPG and Marriott Rewards hotels
-
3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with
airlines
-
2X points on other eligible purchases
More value and luxury perks to enhance their stay
-
Up to $300 in statement credits each Card renewal year for purchases
at participating SPG and Marriott Rewards hotels
-
Annual Night Award (redemption level at or under 50,000 points) every
year after your Card account anniversary*
-
Automatic Gold Elite Status and the ability to earn Platinum Elite
Status after spending $75,000 on the Card in a calendar year
More benefits to enhance their travel experience
-
$100 Global Entry or $85 TSA Precheck fee credit
-
Priority Pass Select membership to allow Card Members to enroll and
access the 1,000+ airport lounges across the globe within the Priority
Pass network
-
Complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi
-
No foreign transaction fees
New Card Members will also get access to a rich welcome bonus (some
restrictions apply), and starting today, Card Members can sign up here to
be amongst the first to learn about the new Card when it launches in
August.**
Award-Winning Starwood Preferred Guest® Consumer and Business Cards
from American Express will Offer More Benefits*
In August 2018, the $95 Starwood Preferred Guest® Consumer Credit
Card from American Express will be refreshed and the benefits will
include:
-
For each dollar of eligible purchases charged to your Card, you can
earn:
-
6X points at participating SPG and Marriott Rewards hotels
-
2X points on other eligible purchases
-
Annual Night Award (redemption level at or under 35,000 points) every
year after your Card account anniversary*
-
Automatic Silver Elite Status; and the ability to earn Gold Elite
Status after spending $30,000 on the Card in a calendar year. Note:
effective January 1, 2019, Card Members will earn Gold Elite Status
after spending $35,000 on the Card in a calendar year.
-
No foreign transaction fees
Also in August, the $95 Starwood
Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express*
will provide small business owners with even more ways to earn points
when using their account to pay for common business expenses such as
eligible dining, gas, wireless bills and shipping costs. To help run and
grow their business, Card Members will also have access to business
tools and services offered by American Express including Spend ManagerSM,
Connect to Quickbooks®, $0 annual fee on Employee Cards and no
foreign transaction fees.
The refreshed benefits for the Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit
Card from American Express include:
-
For each dollar of eligible purchases charged to your Card, you can
earn:
-
4X points on everyday business purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S.
gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly
from U.S. service providers and on U.S. shipping purchases
-
6X points at participating SPG and Marriott Rewards hotels
-
2X points on other eligible purchases
-
Annual Night Award (redemption level at or under 35,000 points) every
year after your Card account anniversary*
-
Automatic Silver Elite Status; and the ability to earn Gold Elite
Status after $30,000 in annual spend on the Card. Note: effective
January 1, 2019, Card Members will earn Gold Elite Status after
spending $35,000 on the Card in a calendar year.
All three of the Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Cards from
American Express are linked to Marriotts award-winning guest-loyalty
programs, Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®,
and Starwood Preferred Guest®, providing Card Members with the choice to
redeem at a portfolio of nearly 6,500 participating hotels across 29
brands around the globe.
As an added Card Member benefit, beginning in early 2019 all Marriott
loyalty program co-brand Card Members will earn 15 Elite Night Credits
towards the next level of Elite status, and annually every calendar year
thereafter. Limit one 15 Elite Night Credit per Marriott Loyalty Program
member. Benefit is not exclusive to Cards offered by American Express. Terms
apply.
"American Express has been a valuable Card to members of SPG for two
decades and we are excited to continue to offer these Cards as a benefit
of the unified loyalty program, stated David Flueck, Senior Vice
President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "These new and
refreshed Cards will appeal to members who want to maximize their points
earning potential and use them as they pursue their passions through
travel.
Existing Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Card Members and
consumers who apply for the Starwood Preferred Guest® consumer
and business Credit Cards from American Express will automatically
receive the refreshed benefits launching August 2018.
To learn more about the new and refreshed Cards, and applicable Terms
and Conditions, visit www.spgpromos.com/amexcomingsoon.
Rates and Fees
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card - https://www.spgpromos.com/amexcomingsoon/terms/luxury
Starwood Preferred Guest® Consumer and Business Card - https://www.spgpromos.com/amexcomingsoon/terms/business
Starwood Preferred Guest® Consumer Card - https://www.spgpromos.com/amexcomingsoon/terms
* The Card Member will be responsible for all incidental charges and,
at properties where resort fees are applicable, for payment of
additional mandatory resort fees.
**
There will be restrictions on the awarding of welcome
bonuses across American Express SPG and Chase Marriott products.
Additional details will follow.
