American Express and Newly-acquired Resy Unveil New Culinary Collaborations Kicking off in August

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that they have completed their acquisition of Resy, a restaurant reservation booking and management platform. Together, Resy and American Express will continue to expand the Resy network and digital platform, as well as develop new offerings that further deliver on their mutual commitment to help businesses thrive, and provide incredible value, access and experiences to their customers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005543/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

As a first taste of what this new relationship will produce, this August, the two brands will introduce a number of upcoming offers and events, which feature exclusive perks for American Express® Card Members.

MAKE A RESY, DINE AND EARN MEMBERSHIP REWARDS ® POINTS: Starting August 15, 2019 and continuing through September 30, 2019, eligible American Express Card Members across the country can earn Membership Rewards points when they make a reservation through Resy and dine by the end of September (500 Membership Rewards ® points per booking 1 , up to three times).

Starting and continuing through September 30, 2019, eligible American Express Card Members across the country can earn Membership Rewards points when they make a reservation through Resy and dine by the end of September (500 Membership Rewards points per booking , up to three times). OFF MENU WEEK NYC EARLY ACCESS: Resys popular dining program will descend on NYC this September, and American Express Card Members will have 72 hours early access to reservations at participating restaurants beginning August 19, 2019 .

Resys popular dining program will descend on NYC this September, and American Express Card Members will have 72 hours early access to reservations at participating restaurants beginning . NEW RESY EVENT SERIES: American Express Card Members will enjoy 48 hours early access to tickets for Resys upcoming fall and winter event series, including Resy Presents Secret Special with Danny Bowien & Friends (tickets on sale in August) and The Women Of Food, London (tickets on sale in September) series. Additional details below.

"We are excited to have the Resy team as part of the American Express family, said Chris Cracchiolo, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty and Benefits, American Express. "While this is just the beginning, these new collaborations showcase how we will be bringing together some of our best assets and capabilities, like our Membership Rewards program, with the incredible restaurants and dining experiences of Resy, to deliver real value and access to both diners and restaurants alike.

"American Express has always been a powerhouse in the dining space and we know American Express Card Members are passionate about great food. So, we are excited to begin providing them with elevated perks and access on Resy's platform too, said Ben Leventhal, co-founder and CEO, Resy.

MAKE A RESY, DINE AND EARN AMERICAN EXPRESS MEMBERSHIP REWARDS POINTS WITH RESY

Leveraging American Express Membership Rewards program, American Express and Resy have developed a limited time offer that rewards eligible Card Members for booking reservations and dining out via Resy at top restaurants across the U.S.

Eligible American Express Card Members who book a reservation with Resy and dine from August 15 - September 30, 2019 can earn 500 Membership Rewards® points1 per booking, up to three times.

To earn Membership Rewards points on Resy dining experiences:

Find and book reservation(s) on Resy.com or the Resy app Add a Membership Rewards enrolled American Express Card to your Resy wallet before you dine Book and dine between August 15, 2019  September 30, 2019 and receive 500 points per booking, maximum of three bookings.

More information about the offer can be found at Resy.com/DineEarnAmex.

RESY EVENT SERIES FEATURING EXCLUSIVE PRESALE TICKET ACCESS FOR AMERICAN EXPRESS CARD MEMBERS

American Express Card Members can soon get special presale ticket access to Resys upcoming culinary events and experiences, including Off Menu Week, Resy Presents Secret Special with Danny Bowien & Friends and The Women of Food, London. Card Members will have early access to make reservations or purchase tickets to each experience2 before reservations and tickets become available to the general public.

Off Menu Week

Off Menu Week is Resy's roving, new-for-2019 dining program that celebrates the ingenuity of restaurants and chefs in some of the countrys best dining cities. For one week only, iconic eateries and neighborhood mainstays  hand-selected by Resy  experiment with creative new dishes, special ingredients, and off-menu hits, giving diners coveted culinary experiences and access to their favorite restaurants. Having already made stops in LA, DC, and SF, Off Menu Week descends next on NYC. From Monday, September 16 - Sunday, September 22, New Yorkers will see some of the citys best chefs offer a unique spin to their menus, and American Express Card Members will have 72-hour early access to reservations at participating restaurants. resy.com/offmenuweek

Resy Presents Secret Special with Danny Bowien & Friends (NYC)

This fall and winter, Danny Bowien  the creative genius behind Mission Chinese Food  will team up with Resy for a one-of-a-kind collaborative dinner series. With Bowiens culinary guidance, his friends from various artistic realms will conceptualize special dishes to be presented at monthly dinner parties alongside Mission Chinese Food staples, and Card Members will have 48-hour early access to each experience.

The Women of Food (London)

In its second year, Resys Women of Food series invites trailblazing female chefs to team up with a collaborator of their choice and build an evening around a topic important to them. Each fête tells a different story and contributes to the important dialogue around gender equality in the hospitality industry. This fall, the series goes international with its first ever events in London, and Card Members can take part in a 48-hour reservation pre-sale for the experience.

More information and ticket sale details for these upcoming Resy dining events and experiences will be shared in the coming weeks.

1 Limited time offers end 09/30/2019. Terms apply.

2 Terms apply.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT RESY

Resy is a hospitality technology company, built for and powered by restaurant lovers. We connect the worlds most sought-after restaurants with the best guests around the globe.

Resy offers superior reservation management software and a consumer-facing restaurant reservation app to elevate and enhance dining experiences worldwide. Resy works with approximately 4,000 restaurants in 154 U.S. cities and 10 countries, seating over 2.6 million diners a week. Resy boasts an industry-low, global no-show rate of approximately 2%.

Consumers can book and manage reservations on Resy.com and on the app from a carefully curated selection of the worlds most distinguished restaurants. Users now have even better access to restaurants thanks to an enhanced Notify waitlist system, which sends alerts when hard-to- get reservations become available. The app is free and available for download on both iOS and Android.

Resy was co-founded by Ben Leventhal, cofounder of Eater and restaurant industry entrepreneur; Gary Vaynerchuk, an entrepreneur, investor, author; and Michael Montero, founder of CrowdTwist and Fotolog and noted CTO.

Learn more about Resy at resy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005543/en/