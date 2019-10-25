finanzen.net
25.10.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

American Express and Nova Credit Launch Industry-First Integration to Help Extend Credit to More Newcomers to the U.S.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Express has teamed up with Nova Credit, a cross-border credit reporting startup, on a first-of-its-kind digital capability that offers prospective Card Members the ability to share their international credit reports with American Express when applying for an American Express U.S. Personal Card. At this time, the feature can access credit reports from Australia, Canada, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom, and will be made available in more countries over time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005021/en/

American Express is the first payments company to offer immigrants and expats to the U.S. from these countries the ability to use Nova Credits Credit Passport® technology, which enables credit records from certain international credit reporting agencies to be instantly translated into a U.S.-equivalent credit report and score during the online Card application process. Previously, credit history has stopped at the border, preventing many people who move to the U.S. from being able to obtain consumer credit.

"We want to help remove a barrier for millions of people whove been otherwise ignored by the U.S. financial system, said Sara Milsten, Senior Vice President, New Member Acquisition, U.S. Consumer Services at American Express. "Thanks to Nova Credits Credit Passport®, we can offer newcomers from five international countries the ability to share their credit history with us -- making it possible for American Express to extend credit to more people.

With just a few clicks, applicants for a U.S. Personal Card can authorize Nova Credit to translate their raw international credit bureau data into a U.S.- equivalent credit report to be shared with American Express. The credit report is used as an additional data point in American Express best-in-class underwriting model to make an instant decision about an applicants creditworthiness. If approved and eligible*, American Express will provide their 15-digit Instant Card Number to them, so new Card Members can immediately start shopping online or where digital wallets are accepted even before their Card arrives in the mail.

"We believe that no matter where you build a credit history, you should be able to keep it, said Sarah Davies, Head of Risk & Analytics at Nova Credit. "By translating international credit records from top bureaus around the world into a U.S.-equivalent score and enabling newcomers to share their credit history with U.S. underwriters like American Express, we are helping people who move to the U.S. to arrive and thrive.

With the current U.S. financial system, it can take newcomers to the U.S. up to five years to build a credit history in the U.S. that is equivalent to what they had in their prior country of residence. By using Nova Credits proprietary technology, American Express can make faster, more-informed decisions when processing applications, so more people can start building credit in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.americanexpress.com/newcomers

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT NOVA CREDIT

Nova Credit is the premier cross-border credit reporting agency. Lack of a domestic credit history keeps millions of immigrants in the United States from realizing their dreams. The award-winning fintech helps newcomers and other global citizens apply for financial services using their international credit history from countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea, and the UK. Nova Credit translates international credit data into a U.S.-equivalent score and report in a format familiar to American underwriters, who use it to evaluate applications for credit products. Founded by immigrants, the firm has a diverse team from around the globe who are creating a world beyond borders to help newcomers arrive and thrive. Learn more at www.novacredit.com.

*Instant Card Number eligibility is based on our ability to instantly validate your identity. If you are eligible for Instant Card Number, you will receive an Instant Card Number that you can use virtually anywhere American Express is accepted and a physical Card will not be required. You may not have access to your full credit line to use anywhere the Card is accepted until after you confirm receipt of your physical Card. We will mail your card in 3-5 business days of account approval.

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Bargeld im Urlaub
Beim Geldabheben im Urlaub nicht in die Kostenfalle tappen: So geht´s
Im Urlaub gibt man gerne und viel Geld aus. Viele Ausgaben werden mit Bargeld getätigt. Doch das Geldabheben im Ausland kann teuer werden und birgt viele Kosten, die vermieden werden können.
18.10.19
American Express-Aktie verliert: Erwartungen übertroffen und Ausblick bestätigt (Dow Jones)
18.10.19
Finanzdienstleister: Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (Blick)
18.10.19
Wall Street Marktbericht: Dow Jones unverändert erwartet; Netflix, Coca-Cola, American Express, Beyond Meat, Charles Schwab (Der Aktionär)
18.10.19
Quartalsergebnis: Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (Handelsblatt)
18.10.19
Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig (dpa-afx)
18.10.19
Bei Amex klingelt die Kasse (ARD)
24.09.19
American-Express-Aktie wenig verändert: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm geplant (Dow Jones)
24.09.19
American Express kündigt Aktienrückkauf an und steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Express News
RSS Feed
American Express zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Express Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
03.01.2018American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015American Express SellUBS AG
17.04.2015American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2015American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Express Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu American Express

alle Videos

Meistgelesene American Express News

23.10.19Beim Geldabheben im Urlaub nicht in die Kostenfalle tappen: So geht´s
18.10.19American Express-Aktie verliert: Erwartungen übertroffen und Ausblick bestätigt
24.09.19American-Express-Aktie wenig verändert: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm geplant
24.09.19American Express kündigt Aktienrückkauf an und steigert die Dividende
18.10.19Wall Street Marktbericht: Dow Jones unverändert erwartet; Netflix. Coca-Cola. American Express. Beyond Meat. Charles Schwab
18.10.19Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig
03.10.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PayPal. Alibaba. American Express. Mastercard and Visa
25.09.19Fidel raises $18M to let developers build on top of payment data from Visa. MasterCard and Amex
28.09.19Jim Cramer: American Express is an ideal stock to buy in this tough market
18.10.19Finanzdienstleister: Kreditkarten-Riese American Express steigert Gewinn kräftig
Weitere American Express News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Lufthansa, Wirecard
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 26. Oktober bis 1. November 2019
Der DAX in Feierlaune - Start zur Jahresendrally?
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
HSBC: Daimler und Tesla: Autobauer melden sich zurück
EUR/USD  Abwärtskorrektur beendet?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX nähert sich Ausbruchsniveau
ING Markets: DAX vor Durchbruch über 12.900 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American Express-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

American Express Peer Group News

14:41 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Kleine Kursgewinne erwartet - Amazon unter Druck
13:41 UhrVisa (V) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates. Up Y/Y
13:22 UhrIs American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F (WSHFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
13:10 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichte Gewinnmitnahmen - Quartalszahlen machen Kurse
12:39 UhrCiti ernennt Fraser zur Präsidentin - Vorentscheidung für CEO-Nachfolge?
12:16 UhrMARKT USA/Wenig verändert erwartet - Amazon unter Druck
12:14 UhrMastercard (MA) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
11:58 UhrUS-Großbank: Bei der Citigroup könnte erstmals eine Frau an die Konzernspitze rücken
11:54 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT
11:31 UhrJane Fraser wird Präsidentin der US-Bank: Diese Frau könnte den Citigroup-Chef beerben

News von

Nur zwei Geschirrspülmittel reinigen gut
Das Debakel von San Francisco offenbart die Gefahr des Mietendeckels
Diese Kindersitze bewertet der ADAC als gut
So sparen Sie besser als die Masse der Mittelmäßigen
Dieses Gutachten erschüttert den neuen Grundsteuer-Plan

News von

Steht die Wirecard-Aktie vor einem Rückschlag? Gleich zwei Hedgefonds setzen auf fallende Kurse
DAX: Positive Wende
DAX fester: Starke Bilanzen treiben Europas Börsen - EZB im Blick
BASF-Aktie: Gewinneinbruch - Chancen für spekulative Anleger
Postbank bietet Geldkonto mit 1,0 Prozent Zinsen an - Was Sparer wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street wenig bewegt erwartet -- DAX fällt leicht zurück -- MTU mit Gewinnsprung -- Gewinnwarnung von United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch -- Amazon enttäuscht mit Gewinn -- Visa, Intel im Fokus

Telefonica Deutschland erhält im Streit mit Drillisch Rückendeckung. HeidelbergCement-Aktien steigen im Kielwasser von LafargeHolcim. Henkel-Aktie bricht ein: Chefwechsel bei Henkel - Finanzchef wird Nachfolger. ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex stagniert im Oktober.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:07 Uhr
Wall Street wenig bewegt erwartet -- DAX fällt leicht zurück -- MTU mit Gewinnsprung -- Gewinnwarnung von United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch -- Amazon enttäuscht mit Gewinn -- Visa, Intel im Fokus
Ausland
14:47 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla testet neues Model auf deutscher Rennstrecke
Aktie im Fokus
14:50 Uhr
Südzucker-Aktie profitiert: Südzucker erhöht nach Ethanol-Tochter CropEnergies ebenfalls Prognose
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
1&1 Drillisch AG554550
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
United Internet AG508903
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733