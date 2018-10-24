American Express and Rambus Join Forces on Secure Global E-commerce Tokenization

Rambus
Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) and American Express Australia today announced a
new collaboration to help merchants enrich and secure e-commerce and
m-commerce transactions with tokenization. Rambus
Token Gateway will enable global online merchants, payment service
providers and acquirers to quickly and securely connect to the American
Express Token Service and tokenize card-on-file e-commerce
transactions. With this collaboration in place, Rambus is the first
solution provider to offer an off-the-shelf retail token gateway
solution with American Express embedded.
Tokenization mitigates fraud by replacing sensitive payment account
information with a non-sensitive equivalent, known as a token, that
cannot be used outside the scope of the original transaction. Designed
to reduce complexity, the Rambus Token Gateway provides a single,
easy-to-use interface which enables merchants to connect to tokenization
services from various payment schemes in the payment industry.
Robert Tedesco, vice president, Global Consumer Services A/NZ at
American Express said: "This new partnership with Rambus will mean
merchants can offer our card members even more secure payment methods at
the time of checkout. Well also to be able to offer merchants access to
our digital payment capabilities such as Pay with Points and Smart
Offers, to further build customer loyalty with their customers that use
American Express cards. We look forward to expanding this relationship
in the future to further improve the buying experience.
Advantages for card issuers, acquirers, merchants and consumers
Because the American Express tokenization services have been integrated
at the platform level in the Rambus Token Gateway, merchants will have
access to all the current American Express capabilities along with new
features as they are added, all without significant ad-hoc or custom
work required.
-
Customer convenience
and confidence Consumers no
longer need to update card details following a card reissue, reducing
frustration. Knowing that their card details are not shared with
merchants will also increase trust and the number of consumers willing
to shop online safely and securely.
-
Quick time to market Merchants reduce the need for end-to-end
development activities and can launch a token-on-file initiative more
quickly.
-
Reduced fraud Real card account numbers are replaced with
tokens that are more secure and may help lower the risk of fraud.
-
PCI compliancy As merchants dont have to store vulnerable
data, their payment card industry (PCI) compliancy requirements are
limited.
-
Flexibility Merchants can engage with payment service
providers or acquirers of their choice while still benefiting from
e-commerce tokenization.
-
Cost savings Token Gateway assures that merchants are
constantly aligned with the latest card scheme tokenization
specifications, eliminating the need for manual integration work.
-
Single interface Token Gateway provides a single interface to
connect with all contracted token service providers, supporting a
variety of messaging interfaces.
Jerome Nadel, SVP/GM of Payments and Ticketing and CMO, Rambus
commented: "Fraud continues to rise for e-commerce transactions and we
need to give consumers more secure payment methods without compromising
usability. By facilitating the use of tokens online, merchants and card
issuers can increase trust in transactions throughout the ecosystem to
drive higher authorization rates and improved customer conversions,
resulting in greater revenues.
Merchants across the globe are able to benefit from this joint
collaboration immediately.
About Rambus Security
Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a
connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper
resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing
and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies
protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure
access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our
customers and their customer base. Additional information is
available at rambus.com/security.
About Rambus
Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative
hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from
the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores,
chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and
emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We
collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system
designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of
billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and
secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things
(IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more
information, visit rambus.com.
About American Express
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing
customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich
lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com.au
and connect with us on www.facebook.com/americanexpressaustralia,
instagram.com/americanexpress,
linkedin.com/company/american-express,
https://twitter.com/AmexAU
and youtube.com/americanexpressau.
