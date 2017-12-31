American Express Backs Card Members and Fans with Innovative Benefits at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships

Entering the 25th year of its partnership with the United
States Tennis Association (USTA), American Express announced today a
range of onsite benefits and experiences for Card Members and fans
attending the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean
King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY.
To showcase the new Amex Band and its other experiences and benefits at the US Open, American Express partnered with tennis legend Venus Williams for a social and digital content series that highlights everything Amex has to offer at the championships. (Photo: Business Wire)
To enhance the overall end-to-end fan experience, American Express will
launch new services such as the Amex Band, a contactless payment
wristband that allows eligible Card Members to pay for purchases and
unlock unique benefits with a tap of the band. In addition, American
Express is creating an interactive tennis experience called Super Rally
and will also open a Centurion Suite at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Finally, American Express is continuing its long-standing relationship
with four-time US Open champion Venus Williams as part of the brands
2018 US Open advertising campaign.
"Whether youre a casual fan or have been attending the US Open for a
decade, our goal is to deliver essential benefits and innovative
experiences that enhance the overall Championship experience and reflect
our brands best-in-class service platform, said Deborah Curtis, Vice
President, Global Experiences and Partnerships, American Express. "Our
partnership with the USTA is a prime example of how were backing our
Card Members and fans alike across their biggest passion points and
favorite cultural events.
Highlights of American Express plans at the 2018 US Open include:
AMEX BAND UNLOCKING EXCLUSIVE US OPEN BENEFITS WITH A TAP
This year, the USTA has introduced more contactless payment options
throughout the US Open experience. As the Official Payments Partner,
American Express is launching the Amex Band, a contactless payment
option for eligible Card Members, which lets Card Members pay for
purchases and unlock experiences with the tap of their wrist.
Card Members can pick up and activate their Amex Band (one eligible
American Express Card per band) at a number of locations at the US Open
including the US Open American Express Fan Experience, South Plaza and
American Express Radio Satellite Booths. Once activated, with a simple
tap, Card Members can use the Amex Band to:
-
Seamlessly purchase concessions (restaurants, suites and mobile carts
excluded) and merchandise from accepting merchants
-
Access the American Express Card Member Club and exclusive merchandise
for purchase in the US Open American Express Fan Experience
-
Access the Centurion Suite in Louis Armstrong Stadium (exclusively for
Platinum and Centurion Card Members)
-
Pick up complimentary American Express Radios and mobile phone chargers
-
Purchase a customized Polo, water bottle and tote bag with four
Amex-exclusive Polo Ralph Lauren designs at the American Express
Exhibit in South Plaza
-
Get $20 back after spending $100+ in one or more transactions on-site
at participating merchants at the US Open, if eligible for the $20
offer. Eligibility differs for the Amex Band and the $20 back offer.
Visit usopen.org/americanexpressbenefits
for Amex Band, offer, and benefit terms and exclusions, including
eligibility.
To showcase the Amex Band and its other experiences and benefits,
American Express partnered with tennis legend Venus Williams for a
social and digital content series that highlights everything Amex has to
offer at the championships. The series builds excitement for the
tournament experience and reminds fans that no matter how you play the
US Open, American Express has your back. Fans can view this content on American
Express-owned social channels, with support from the United States
Tennis Association and Williams as well.
US OPEN AMERICAN EXPRESS FAN EXPERIENCE RETURNS WITH SUPER RALLY
Each year, the US Open American Express Fan Experience provides
interactive experiences and unique services for Card Members and all
tennis fans. This years highlights within the US Open American Express
Fan Experience, located nearby the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis
Centers East Gate, include:
-
American Express Super Rally: American Express is delivering
Super Rally, an interactive gaming experience that allows players to
go beyond augmented reality and simultaneously play tennis in both the
digital and physical worlds. Players will enter one of eight bays
featuring a life-sized transparent monitor. After getting a video
tutorial on how to play by Venus Williams, fans will use a
custom-designed 3D printed racket to return virtual tennis balls in
augmented reality against physical targets. Available to all US Open
attendees, the experience will challenge players to score as many
points as possible.
-
American Express® Card Member Club: Located on the second floor
of the US Open American Express Fan Experience and open to all
American Express Card Members, the American Express Card Member Club
is a place where Card Members can relax and enjoy several
complimentary services including mobile phone chargers for use onsite
and a refresh bar. There will be also be a pop-up US Open Collection
store with exclusive merchandise for purchase exclusively for Amex
Band users, and food and beverages available for purchase.
EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS AND PERKS FOR CARD MEMBERS
-
American Express ® Centurion Suite: Inspired by American
Express signature Centurion
Lounges and broader
Global Lounge Collection,
American Express is opening a
Centurion Suite located within the new Louis Armstrong Stadium,
exclusively for Platinum Card and Centurion Members.
The
Centurion Suite is the ultimate place to relax and recharge while
enjoying a day at the US Open. Guests will be able to get a taste of
some of the signature Centurion Lounge amenities and offerings, as
well as special experiences designed to further enhance Card Members
US Open experience, such as:
-
Complimentary premium snacks, small bites and water, in addition
to one complimentary drink (beer, wine or cocktail)*. Additional
selection of finely crafted cocktails, beer and wine will be
available for purchase.
-
A special dish created by Cédric Vongerichten, Executive Chef of
The Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport, as well as wine
pairings curated by The Centurion Lounge Wine Director, Anthony
Giglio
-
A unique photo moment to share their US Open experience at the
Centurion Suite
-
Flat-screen TVs
-
Phone charging stations
-
Dedicated WiFi network and restrooms
The Centurion Suite will be open from 12:00-8:00 pm from August
27-September 5 and 12:00-5:00 pm from September 6-9. American Express
Platinum Card Members are able to bring up to two guests while Centurion
Members can bring two guests or their immediate family.**
-
American Express Radio Live at the Open: The American Express
Radios, exclusively for Card Members, continue to bring fans closer to
the tournament, providing live commentary and updates from ESPN.
American Express will distribute radios from four satellite booth
locations across the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National
Tennis Center, while supplies last.
OTHER ACTIVITIES OPEN TO ALL US OPEN ATTENDEES
-
South Plaza: American Express will provide a unique photo
opportunity for all fans to share their US Open experience in the
South Plaza. In addition, American Express Card Members with an Amex
Band will also have access to four Amex-exclusive Polo Ralph Lauren
screen-printed designs. Card Members can choose their design to be
screen printed on a variety of items for purchase, such as polo
shirts, tote bags and more.
-
Guest Info Hosted by American Express: American Express
will host Guest Information booths throughout the grounds, as well as
a dedicated Guest Information section within the US Open mobile app,
to help fans easily navigate their way around and find answers to
frequently asked questions. American Express has incorporated large
touchscreen ground maps into each of the booths to make getting
information even easier. Fans will be able to zoom in and out on the
maps to help them navigate the Open.
For more information on everything American Express has to offer for
Card Members and fans at the 2018 US Open, visit usopen.org/americanexpressbenefits.
*Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.
**Subject to availability/capacity.
