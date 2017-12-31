Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier                -w-
15.08.2018 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

American Express Backs Card Members and Fans with Innovative Benefits at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Entering the 25th year of its partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), American Express announced today a range of onsite benefits and experiences for Card Members and fans attending the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005094/en/

To showcase the new Amex Band and its other experiences and benefits at the US Open, American Expres ...

To showcase the new Amex Band and its other experiences and benefits at the US Open, American Express partnered with tennis legend Venus Williams for a social and digital content series that highlights everything Amex has to offer at the championships. (Photo: Business Wire)

To enhance the overall end-to-end fan experience, American Express will launch new services such as the Amex Band, a contactless payment wristband that allows eligible Card Members to pay for purchases and unlock unique benefits with a tap of the band. In addition, American Express is creating an interactive tennis experience called Super Rally and will also open a Centurion Suite at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium. Finally, American Express is continuing its long-standing relationship with four-time US Open champion Venus Williams as part of the brands 2018 US Open advertising campaign.

"Whether youre a casual fan or have been attending the US Open for a decade, our goal is to deliver essential benefits and innovative experiences that enhance the overall Championship experience and reflect our brands best-in-class service platform, said Deborah Curtis, Vice President, Global Experiences and Partnerships, American Express. "Our partnership with the USTA is a prime example of how were backing our Card Members and fans alike across their biggest passion points and favorite cultural events.

Highlights of American Express plans at the 2018 US Open include:

AMEX BAND  UNLOCKING EXCLUSIVE US OPEN BENEFITS WITH A TAP

This year, the USTA has introduced more contactless payment options throughout the US Open experience. As the Official Payments Partner, American Express is launching the Amex Band, a contactless payment option for eligible Card Members, which lets Card Members pay for purchases and unlock experiences with the tap of their wrist.

Card Members can pick up and activate their Amex Band (one eligible American Express Card per band) at a number of locations at the US Open including the US Open American Express Fan Experience, South Plaza and American Express Radio Satellite Booths. Once activated, with a simple tap, Card Members can use the Amex Band to:

  • Seamlessly purchase concessions (restaurants, suites and mobile carts excluded) and merchandise from accepting merchants
  • Access the American Express Card Member Club and exclusive merchandise for purchase in the US Open American Express Fan Experience
  • Access the Centurion Suite in Louis Armstrong Stadium (exclusively for Platinum and Centurion Card Members)
  • Pick up complimentary American Express Radios and mobile phone chargers
  • Purchase a customized Polo, water bottle and tote bag with four Amex-exclusive Polo Ralph Lauren designs at the American Express Exhibit in South Plaza
  • Get $20 back after spending $100+ in one or more transactions on-site at participating merchants at the US Open, if eligible for the $20 offer. Eligibility differs for the Amex Band and the $20 back offer. Visit usopen.org/americanexpressbenefits for Amex Band, offer, and benefit terms and exclusions, including eligibility.

To showcase the Amex Band and its other experiences and benefits, American Express partnered with tennis legend Venus Williams for a social and digital content series that highlights everything Amex has to offer at the championships. The series builds excitement for the tournament experience and reminds fans that no matter how you play the US Open, American Express has your back. Fans can view this content on American Express-owned social channels, with support from the United States Tennis Association and Williams as well.

US OPEN AMERICAN EXPRESS FAN EXPERIENCE RETURNS WITH SUPER RALLY

Each year, the US Open American Express Fan Experience provides interactive experiences and unique services for Card Members and all tennis fans. This years highlights within the US Open American Express Fan Experience, located nearby the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centers East Gate, include:

  • American Express Super Rally: American Express is delivering Super Rally, an interactive gaming experience that allows players to go beyond augmented reality and simultaneously play tennis in both the digital and physical worlds. Players will enter one of eight bays featuring a life-sized transparent monitor. After getting a video tutorial on how to play by Venus Williams, fans will use a custom-designed 3D printed racket to return virtual tennis balls in augmented reality against physical targets. Available to all US Open attendees, the experience will challenge players to score as many points as possible.
  • American Express® Card Member Club: Located on the second floor of the US Open American Express Fan Experience and open to all American Express Card Members, the American Express Card Member Club is a place where Card Members can relax and enjoy several complimentary services including mobile phone chargers for use onsite and a refresh bar. There will be also be a pop-up US Open Collection store with exclusive merchandise for purchase exclusively for Amex Band users, and food and beverages available for purchase.

EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS AND PERKS FOR CARD MEMBERS

  • American Express ® Centurion Suite: Inspired by American Express signature Centurion Lounges and broader Global Lounge Collection, American Express is opening a Centurion Suite located within the new Louis Armstrong Stadium, exclusively for Platinum Card and Centurion Members.

    The Centurion Suite is the ultimate place to relax and recharge while enjoying a day at the US Open. Guests will be able to get a taste of some of the signature Centurion Lounge amenities and offerings, as well as special experiences designed to further enhance Card Members US Open experience, such as:
    • Complimentary premium snacks, small bites and water, in addition to one complimentary drink (beer, wine or cocktail)*. Additional selection of finely crafted cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
    • A special dish created by Cédric Vongerichten, Executive Chef of The Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport, as well as wine pairings curated by The Centurion Lounge Wine Director, Anthony Giglio
    • A unique photo moment to share their US Open experience at the Centurion Suite
    • Flat-screen TVs
    • Phone charging stations
    • Dedicated WiFi network and restrooms


The Centurion Suite will be open from 12:00-8:00 pm from August 27-September 5 and 12:00-5:00 pm from September 6-9. American Express Platinum Card Members are able to bring up to two guests while Centurion Members can bring two guests or their immediate family.**

  • American Express Radio Live at the Open: The American Express Radios, exclusively for Card Members, continue to bring fans closer to the tournament, providing live commentary and updates from ESPN. American Express will distribute radios from four satellite booth locations across the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, while supplies last.

OTHER ACTIVITIES OPEN TO ALL US OPEN ATTENDEES

  • South Plaza: American Express will provide a unique photo opportunity for all fans to share their US Open experience in the South Plaza. In addition, American Express Card Members with an Amex Band will also have access to four Amex-exclusive Polo Ralph Lauren screen-printed designs. Card Members can choose their design to be screen printed on a variety of items for purchase, such as polo shirts, tote bags and more.
  • Guest Info Hosted by American Express: American Express will host Guest Information booths throughout the grounds, as well as a dedicated Guest Information section within the US Open mobile app, to help fans easily navigate their way around and find answers to frequently asked questions. American Express has incorporated large touchscreen ground maps into each of the booths to make getting information even easier. Fans will be able to zoom in and out on the maps to help them navigate the Open.

For more information on everything American Express has to offer for Card Members and fans at the 2018 US Open, visit usopen.org/americanexpressbenefits.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

*Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

**Subject to availability/capacity.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.08.18
Better Buy: Square, Inc. vs. American Express (MotleyFool)
09.08.18
Better Buy: Square, Inc. vs. American Express (FOX Business)
06.08.18
GreenSky stock soars after Amex partnership announcement (Market Watch)
30.07.18
Why Sohu.com, Netflix, and American Express Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
30.07.18
AmEx raised currency prices for business clients without warning: Wall Street Journal (Reuters Business)
30.07.18
UPDATE 2-AmEx raised currency prices for business clients without warning -WSJ (Reuters Business)
30.07.18
American Express Plans Review After Report It Secretly Raised Forex Prices (Investors Business Daily)
30.07.18
AmEx, Visa stocks exact the biggest toll from Dow industrials in early trade (Market Watch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Express News
RSS Feed
American Express zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Express Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.01.2018American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
03.01.2018American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.10.2015American Express BuyArgus Research Company
18.06.2015American Express HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.04.2015American Express BuyArgus Research Company
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015American Express SellUBS AG
17.04.2015American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2015American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Express Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American Express News

18.07.18Ausblick American Express: Experten erwarten höheres EPS
07.08.18Facebook will mit Banken ins Geschäft kommen
07.08.18Facebook - Sind mit Banken für Ausweitung von Angebot in Kontakt
30.07.18Why Sohu.com. Netflix. and American Express Slumped Today
19.07.18American Express hebt Einnahmenprognose nach starkem Quartal an
19.07.18MOVES- AmEx. HSBC. Barclays. DWS
19.07.18EBay and American Express slide; Comcast and IBM climb
19.07.18Why Scholastic. American Express. and Philip Morris Slumped Today
09.08.18Better Buy: Square. Inc. vs. American Express
30.07.18AmEx. Visa stocks exact the biggest toll from Dow industrials in early trade
Weitere American Express News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Deutschland: Bruttoinlandsprodukt - der Konsum treibt die Konjunktur an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bären am Zug
Vontobel: Pharmakonzern Bayer verliert nach Monsanto-Urteil EUR 10 Mrd. an Börsenwert
UBS: Euro Stoxx 50  Der Schock folgte am Freitag
DZ BANK  adidas: Positive Zahlen und optimistischer Ausblick
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  MDAX auf Messers Schneide
DAX im Auf und Ab! Jetzt die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp und am Puls des Marktes bleiben!
HSBC: Huawei erhöht den Druck auf Apple und Samsung!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American Express-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

American Express Peer Group News

15:16 UhrBetter Buy: PayPal Holdings. Inc. vs. Mastercard
14:31 UhrStuttgarter Anlagenbauer Exyte will anscheinend bald an die Börse
11:11 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc
10:51 UhrUSA verdonnern Royal Bank of Scotland zu Rekordstrafe
10:03 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Vedanta Resources plc
10:00 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
06:19 UhrUS-Justiz bestätigt Milliarden-Vergleich mit Royal Bank of Scotland
14.08.18Here are 3 top drug stock ideas from JP Morgan — including Merck
14.08.18Iraq to reduce visa charges for Iranian pilgrims
14.08.18Switch's Guidance Shortfall Prompts JPMorgan Downgrade

News von

Nach der Eskalationsphase kommt wieder die Gesprächsphase
Diese Kurve offenbart das große Problem der Türkei
Immobilienkäufer dürfen auf Wegfall der Maklerkosten hoffen
So reagieren Sie auf die frechen Tricks der Abmahn-Betrüger
Wie die Türkei die Krise in den Griff bekommen könnte

News von

Wirecard wertvoller als die Deutsche Bank: Was bei der Aktie noch drin ist
Vonovia-Aktie, Deutsche Wohnen und Co.: Betongold mit viel Potenzial
Silberpreis: Die Profis sind ratlos
Türkische Lira plus fünf Prozent - Erholungsrally an Börse in Istanbul
Nach der Talfahrt: Türkische Lira wieder auf Erholungskurs

News von

Warum ein Insider der Deutschen Bank plötzlich Aktien im Millionenwert kauft
Wie man mit Erdogans Lira-Debakel viel Geld verdienen könnte
eBay führt Neuerungen ein, über die sich vor allem Käufer freuen werden
Billige Flüge haben einen dramatischen Effekt auf Flughäfen
Diese Strategie von Amazon ist ein Frontalangriff auf DHL und Hermes

Heute im Fokus

DAX tief im Minus -- Dow deutlich schwächer -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Apple und Goldman Sachs zu -- Tesla-Großaktionäre haben vergangenes Quartal Anteile verringert -- LEONI, PUMA im Fokus

Gewerkschaft verlangt mehr Geld für Ryanair-Flugbegleiter. Tencent verdient überraschend weniger - Aktie fällt. Tele-Columbus-Aktien brechen weiter ein - neues Rekordtief. Exyte will anscheinend bald an die Börse. GSK-Aktie steigt nach Meilenstein mit neuer HIV-Arznei. Bayers Monsanto-Debakel trifft Hedgefonds-Legende Einhorn hart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:15 Uhr
DAX tief im Minus -- Dow deutlich schwächer -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Apple und Goldman Sachs zu -- Tesla-Großaktionäre haben vergangenes Quartal Anteile verringert -- LEONI, PUMA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
16:10 Uhr
Analyst: Wer sich auf die Tesla-Finanzierung konzentriert, sieht den Wald vor lauter Bäumen nicht
Aktie im Fokus
16:12 Uhr
Bayers Monsanto-Debakel trifft Hedgefonds-Legende Einhorn hart
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403