  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Heute um 18 Uhr live: Supermärkte, Drogerien und Co. - so profitieren Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
01.07.2021 14:00

American Express Enhances the U.S. Platinum Card® with New Suite of Travel and Everyday Benefits

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Express today launched a refreshed U.S. American Express Consumer Platinum Card®, which now offers even more value to Card Members with additional and expanded travel and everyday benefits and services across dining, wellness, retail and entertainment. The suite of benefits now offers Card Members access to more than $1,400 in value each year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005486/en/

American Express Enhances the U.S. Platinum Card® with New Suite of Travel and Everyday Benefits (Photo: Business Wire)

American Express Enhances the U.S. Platinum Card® with New Suite of Travel and Everyday Benefits (Photo: Business Wire)

"Platinum has set the bar for premium cards for nearly 40 years, and it remains unmatched, said Howard Grosfield, Executive Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Consumer & Global Premium Services. "Once again, were raising the standard to better meet the needs of our premium Card Members, from the travel benefits theyve always loved to new benefits and experiences in dining, wellness, retail and entertainment.

Even More Travel Benefits

According to the Amex Trendex* consumers surveyed estimate spending an average of $4,790 on luxury travel between now and 2022 with 30% of consumers anticipating that theyll spend over $10,000.

As Card Members begin to book their trips and travel again, the Platinum Card can elevate their travel journeys with new benefits including:

  • $200 Hotel Credit: An annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties made through American Express Travel.
  • $179 CLEAR Credit: An annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the U.S.
  • More Lounges in More Places: American Express offers access to more airport lounges compared to any other U.S. credit card program1, with over 1,300 airport lounges in 500+ airports and 140 countries around the world. This includes the recently expanded The Centurion® Network, with over 40 lounge locations worldwide, offering a premium airport lounge experience.
  • Premium Private Jet Program: Access to a 20% discount on Wheels Up Connect and a 40% discount on Wheels Up Core memberships. Plus, get a $500 or $2,000 credit added to your Wheels Up account to use toward your initial flight within your first year depending on your selected Wheels Up membership. For more information, visit here.

New Everyday Benefits

In addition to new travel perks, Platinum Card Members now have access to a range of new everyday benefits, services and experiences:

  • $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Limited-time statement credits on streaming services in 2020 have been one of the most popular Platinum Card offers, with 78% of Platinum Card Members having received credits. Now, the Platinum Card is offering up to $240 in annual statement credits ($20/month) on eligible purchases or subscriptions with Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM and The New York Times.
  • $300 Equinox Credit: An annual statement credit ($25/month) on purchases of select Equinox Fitness Club monthly memberships or a digital subscription to Equinox+ (the on-demand fitness app).
  • Global Dining Access by Resy: Access to the new Global Dining Access program by Resy that gives Platinum Card Members exclusive reservations at some of the worlds top restaurants, access to premium events and other perks like priority notify and VIP status. Dining continues to be a top spending category, and nearly half of consumers surveyed* say that theyre willing to spend more on unique dining experiences than they were before the pandemic.

From travel rewards, dining perks and unforgettable experiences to no additional charge benefits and more, Platinum Card Members can count on American Express to be there for lifes expected (and unexpected) moments. They can continue to enjoy existing benefits, services and rewards that come from being a Platinum Card Member with Amex, including:

  • 5X Membership Rewards® Points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com and 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
  • $200 Airline Fee Credit for up to $200 back in statement credits each year on incidental fees at one Card Member-selected qualifying airline.
  • $200 Uber Cash annually ($15/month, plus a bonus $20 in December) toward Uber Rides or Uber Eats orders in the U.S.
  • Up to $100 Credit on a Global Entry or TSA Pre?® application fee.
  • $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit on purchases in-store or online at saks.com, for up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December, once enrolled.
  • Complimentary Suite of Benefits That Offer an Average Total Value of $5502 at over 1,100 properties worldwide when booking with Fine Hotels + Resorts®.
  • Payment Flexibility3 with features like Pay It Plan It® and Pay Over Time, so Card Members can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, carry a balance with interest or pay in full each month. To learn more about these features and for terms, visit here.
  • Purchase Protection4 can help protect Covered Purchases made on your Eligible Card when they're accidentally damaged, stolen, or lost. Up to 90 days and $10,000 per occurrence, $50,000 per calendar year.
  • Cell Phone Protection5 for repair or replacement costs following damage or theft up to $800 per claim, with a limit of 2 approved claims per 12 month period, when the cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior months wireless bill was paid by an Eligible Card Account. A $50 deductible will apply to each approved claim.

With everything it has to offer, the Platinum Card now has an annual fee of $695. For Platinum Card Members who opened accounts prior to July 1, 2021, the new annual fee will take effect on those Card Members annual renewal dates on or after January 1, 2022.

American Express continues to back Card Members in life and in business, so Business Platinum Card® Members will now also get access to the annual $179 CLEAR credit, more airport lounges through the recently expanded Centurion® Lounge Network, discounts toward a Premium Private Jet Program with Wheels Up membership, the Global Dining Access program by Resy, as well as recently added cell phone protections. These are in addition to all the existing benefits and rewards available on the Card, built especially for businesses. Together, the full suite of benefits is designed to meet businesses spending and payment needs, as well as provide a robust set of travel rewards that we know are valuable to our Card Members.

Terms and limitations apply. For more information about the Consumer Platinum Card, visit americanexpress.com/Platinum. And for more information about the Business Platinum Card, visit americanexpress.com/BusinessPlatinumCard.

Learn more about the updates to The Centurion® Network and The Global Lounge Collection here.

For more information about Global Dining Access by Resy, visit here.

Amex Trendex Methodology

*This Morning Consult poll was conducted between May 7-10, 2021, among a national sample of 2,000 general population travelers with a household income of at least $70K, and defined as adults who traveled by air at least once in 2019. Results from the full survey of 2,000 respondents have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Results from the numerical average data on travel spending have a dollar figure margin of error of plus or minus $152.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

1 As of August 2020.
2 Average value based on Fine Hotels + Resorts® bookings in 2019 for stays of two nights. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, and use of benefits.
3 The Platinum Card® Rates and Fees
4 Purchase Protection is underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company. Subject to additional terms, conditions and exclusions. For full Terms and Conditions, see americanexpress.com/PPterms. If You have any questions about a specific item, please call Us at 1-800-228-6855, if international, collect at 1-303-273-6498.
5 Coverage is provided by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
06.06.21
Anzeige: Click to Pay und Scheme Tokens: Die neuen E-Commerce-Features von Visa, Mastercard, AMEX & Co. (etailment.de)
07.05.21
American Express hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
30.04.21
American Express-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
24.04.21
American Express: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.04.21
American Express-Aktie gibt zum Handelsende ab: American Express macht weniger Umsatz - Gewinn steigt (Dow Jones)
23.04.21
Kreditkartenkonzern: American Express mit Gewinnsprung - Umsatz sinkt aber deutlich (Handelsblatt)
23.04.21
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500: Wall Street schließt im Plus - April-Aufschwung lockt US-Anleger aus der Defensive (Handelsblatt)
23.04.21
Opening Bell: US-Börsen im Minus - Mattel, Amex, Schlumberger, IMAX, Harley, Coinbase und WWE im Fokus (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Express News
RSS Feed
American Express zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Express Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2021American Express overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
01.06.2021American Express overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.2019American Express BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019American Express overweightMorgan Stanley
19.10.2018American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
12.02.2018American Express buyNomura
11.01.2018American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015American Express SellUBS AG
17.04.2015American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2015American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Express Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Ob Supermärkte, Drogerien oder Apotheken, Corona hat der Nahversorgungsbranche in den Stadtteilzentren und Wohngebieten ein Rekordjahr mit rund 11 Prozent Zuwachs gebracht. Erfahren Sie heute im Online-Seminar live ab 18 Uhr wie auch Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel profitieren. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American Express News

06.06.21Anzeige: Click to Pay und Scheme Tokens: Die neuen E-Commerce-Features von Visa. Mastercard. AMEX & Co.
01.06.21Cummins. Sierra Wireless. Visa. Mastercard and American Express highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
25.06.21Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway. Bank of America. American Express. Twitter and Google
03.06.21Amex Exploration to Present at Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10. 2021
09.06.21What Awaits AmEx (AXP) Stock After Hitting a 52-Week High?
10.06.21Amazon Reportedly Fielding Credit Card Issuer Bids From American Express. Synchrony
09.06.21If You Invested $1000 in American Express 10 Years Ago. This Is How Much You'd Have Now
15.06.21AmEx (AXP) Unit Launches Solution to Aid Small Businesses
16.06.21American Express Company Ranked Among Today’s Trending Stocks
16.06.21Amex bets on AI and NLP for customer service
Weitere American Express News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Ansätze mit hohen Chancen: ein Vergleich - Sendung verpasst?
OPEC+ vor richtungsweisender Entscheidung
Vontobel: Börsenradio Marktbericht: DAX macht Schritt zurück, Halbjahresbilanz +13 %, Zumtobel Jahreszahlen
DZ BANK - Unteres Bollinger Band fungiert als Sprungbrett
Tui startet Aufholjagd
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fremdwährungsrisiko - Das wichtigste zum Thema
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Was soll da noch kommen?
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark.
Podcast: Immobilien-Aktien im Aufwind - #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur American Express-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

American Express Peer Group News

13:34 UhrCitigroup (C) Capital Buffer Rises: Should Investors Be Anxious?
13:21 UhrNeed to Know: The delta variant poses no risk to markets and could boost these stocks. says JPMorgan
09:18 UhrInflation? Die 9 Aktien-Profiteure des weltweiten Preisanstiegs
06:32 UhrPandemieauswirkungen: So viel verdiente Warren Buffett im Jahr 2020 mit Dividenden
30.06.21JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
30.06.21Was Analysten von der Barclays-Aktie erwarten
30.06.21JPMorgan Japanese IT : Transaction in Own Shares
30.06.21GoDaddy Venture Forward Partners with Mastercard's City Possible Initiative
30.06.21JPMorgan Russian Sec : Half-year Report
30.06.21JPMorgan (JPM) Opens New Trading Hub in Paris Post Brexit

News von

Das große Bangen bei Curevac und der unbekannte China-Monopolist
Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je
Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Kaufalarm: Neun Spätzünder-Aktien, die jetzt durchstarten
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX schwächer: Corona-Sorgen trüben die Anleger-Laune erneut

Heute im Fokus

DAX kämpft sich ins Plus zurück -- Wirksamkeit von CureVac-Impfstoff bleibt niedrig -- Nordex mit Kapitalerhöhung -- STMicro mit neuem Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- H&M, Gap, CTS Eventim im Fokus

Singer Hedgefonds Elliott macht bei GlaxoSmithKline Druck. Trotz Brexits: Nissan plant Bau von Elektroautos in Sunderland. Worldline übernimmt von BNP 80 Prozent am Bezahldienstleister Axepta. Sancho-Transfer vom BVB zu Manchester United offenbar perfekt. Credit-Suisse-Großaktionär Qatar Investment Authority reduziert Anteil. QIAGEN und SYSMEX wollen Begleitdiagnostika für Krebserkrankungen anbieten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen