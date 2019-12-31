American Express Goes Hollywood With the Opening of its Largest Centurion® Lounge

Building on the momentum of recent Centurion Lounge openings in Phoenix and Charlotte earlier this year, today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced its 12th Centurion Lounge will open at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday, March 9, 2020. The lounge will be American Express largest yet, spanning nearly 14,000 square feet in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, and accessible post-security from Terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005298/en/

Entryway to the Centurion Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

LAX is the fourth busiest airport in the world, welcoming over 88 million travelers each year, making it an ideal location for a world class Centurion Lounge. Its also one of the most frequented airports by premium American Express® Card Members, who booked 10% more flights through this airport in 2019 than the year prior.

"We are transforming LAX into the world-class airport that our guests deserve and adding modern, sought-after amenities that elevate the passenger experience at all points in their journey, said Justin Erbacci, Interim Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. "The new Centurion Lounge in Tom Bradley International Terminal is an exceptional addition to our airport and we are pleased to work with American Express to open this best-in-class lounge.

This new location will be a center of tranquility to address travelers needs with unique spa services and wellness experiences from Exhale, locally inspired and produced artwork by Ellierex and a bespoke menu from Los Angeles-based, award-winning Chef Nancy Silverton.

"The new Centurion Lounge at LAX brings the best of Los Angeles into the airport thanks to the locally inspired art, food and wellness experiences, said Alexander Lee, Vice President of Travel Experiences and Benefits at American Express. "This new lounge is a great example of how were continuing to enhance the end-to-end airport journey for Card Members, from lounge discovery to the immersive experience waiting just behind the blue doors.

Relaxing Tranquility Area and Spa Services

For those traveling into new time zones, or guests hoping to relax before a long flight, the Centurion Lounge at LAX will feature first-of-its-kind Sunrise and Moonrise tranquility rooms, offering brightly and dimly lit quiet spaces to relax and recharge. The Moonrise room ushers in a sense of nighttime relaxation through a starry night inspired ceiling, creating an atmosphere of subtle, yet relaxing energy. Meanwhile, the Sunrise room helps awaken the senses with illuminated walls, emanating an atmosphere of dawn-like hues.

American Express has also partnered with Exhale to offer elevated wellbeing and spa services centered around energy and light. Guests can indulge in Light Therapy designed to hydrate skin, Reiki treatments to restore the bodys equilibrium, and Ear Reflexology to relax the mind and ease the body. Hand and nail therapies, as well as chair massages, will also be available.

A Taste of California

Offering a taste of Los Angeles exceptional culinary fare, American Express Global Dining Collection Chef, Nancy Silverton, will curate a bespoke menu as Executive Chef of the LAX Centurion Lounge. Having grown up in Southern California, Silverton has always been surrounded by an abundance of fresh ingredients. Leveraging her relationships with local farmers and purveyors, Silvertons menu will incorporate a variety of local and artisanal ingredients, ensuring guests enjoy a meal or snack that is both seasonal and fresh. Some of these locally inspired dishes include: Asparagus Egg Pie, Panettone French Toast, Farro Salad with Fresh Herbs and Feta, Mozza Meatballs, Roasted Beets with Horseradish Vinaigrette, Butterscotch Budino and more.

"When I began developing the menu for the American Express Centurion Lounge at LAX, I pulled inspiration from my restaurants and the rich Los Angeles culinary scene, said Silverton. "I want lounge guests to experience my passion in every bite and enjoy their travels with a vibrant taste of our wonderful city.

The new lounge will also offer premium wine selections by Wine Director Anthony Giglio, as well as specialty cocktails by renowned Centurion Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan. Meehan drew cocktail inspiration for this lounge from Los Angeles cocktail culture, commercial aviation and Silvertons menu.* Meehans menu of unique cocktails features locally sourced ingredients such as California brandy, Miracle Mile Bitters and Dirty Sue cocktail cherries. Some of the specialty cocktails include the Maliblue Lagoon, a color-coded ode to Malibus own blue lagoon and the Private Plane, a playful twist on New York bartender Sam Ross classic Paper Plane cocktail.

Guests will also be able to enjoy coffee from Los Angeles-based City Bean Roasters, whose coffee is sustainably sourced directly from local farmers.

An Homage to LA Arts & Culture

Upon entering the lounge, guests will be greeted by a custom mural created by Los Angeles-based mixed media muralist, Danielle Garza, who goes by the moniker "Ellierex. Inspired by the State of Californias color and official gemstone, the mural is both sophisticated and unique, evoking a sense of energized focus for travelers with wave-like, cool tones.

Paying homage to Los Angeles iconic film legacy American Express curated hand-picked film artifacts for the lounge, and an intimate seating area features a backlit, silhouette of the Hollywood Hills. Teal shades in the space are inspired by design trends of the contemporary Los Angeles arts district.

Where form meets function, the lounge will also provide guests with private noise-buffering workspaces, a family friendly room, high-speed Wi-Fi, premium restrooms and showers, power outlets and American Express Member Services Professionals to assist with on-site Card and travel-related services.

The American Express Global Lounge Collection® provides Platinum Card Members, Centurion Members and Delta Skymiles® Reserve Card Members with places to relax and recharge while traveling the globe, offering access to the most lounges compared to any U.S. credit card, including more than 1,200 lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities across 130 countries and counting.

Card Members can search and find lounge locations within the Global Lounge Collection through the Find A Lounge tool online or within the American Express® App. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App.

Lounge access is just one of the many ways American Express backs Card Members journeys across the globe, with additional offerings available for Platinum and Centurion Card Members through American Express Travel and their Concierge, including access to the Fine Hotels + Resorts program, The Hotel Collection, International Airline Program, The Global Dining Collection, and more.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which provides Platinum Card, Centurion Members and Delta Skymiles® Reserve Card Members with access to the most lounges across the globe compared to other U.S. credit cards, including access to more than 1,200 lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities across 130 countries and counting. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority PassTM Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, MAG U.S. Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges.

Current locations of The Centurion Lounge include New Yorks LaGuardia Airport, Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Houstons George Bush International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

In addition to The Centurion Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport, American Express has announced new locations coming to New Yorks John F. Kennedy Airport, Denver International Airport, and London Heathrow.

Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for Platinum Card Members, Centurion Members and Delta Skymiles® Reserve Card Members. Platinum Card Members may enter with up to two travel companions at no additional charge. Centurion Members may enter with their immediate family or up to two travel companions. Platinum and Centurion Card Members may purchase access to The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each guest. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Card Members may bring up to two guests at a per-visit rate of $50 per person, per location.**

Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the American Express® App. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (LAX)

LAX, the fourth-busiest airport in the world and second busiest in the United States, was named a top-10 U.S. airport by SKYTRAX. LAX served nearly 88.1 million passengers in 2019 and offers an average of nearly 700 daily nonstop flights to 113 destinations in 42 states in the U.S., and 1,200 weekly nonstop flights to 91 markets in 46 countries on 72 commercial airlines. LAX handled 691,257 operations (landings and takeoffs) in 2019.

LAX generated 620,600 jobs in Southern California, with labor income of $37.3 billion and economic output (business revenues) of more than $126.6 billion, according to an economic study based on 2014 operations. This activity added $6.2 billion to local and state revenues and $8.7 billion in federal tax revenues. The study also reported that LAXs ongoing capital improvement program creates an additional 121,640 annual jobs with labor income of $7.6 billion and economic output of $20.3 billion; $966 million in state and local taxes; and $1.6 billion in federal tax revenues.

LAX was honored as having the "Best Overall Customer Service Program by Airports Council International-North America; named the "Best Airport for Breastfeeding Moms by Mamava; selected for the Top 10 "Best of the U.S.s Big Airports (Wall Street Journal) and "Most Pet-Friendly Airports in the U.S. (Mental Floss); named the second-most improved airport in the U.S. by JD Power; received an "Innovation Award from the L.A. Better Business Challenge for its Central Utility Plant; and named a "Business Leader in Air Quality by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

LAX is also the second-most popular airport in the world to appear on Instagram, according to wego.com. LAX is part of a system of two Southern California airports  along with Van Nuys general aviation  that are owned and operated by Los Angeles World Airports, a proprietary department of the City of Los Angeles that receives no funding from the Citys general fund.

As a covered entity under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Los Angeles does not discriminate on the basis of disability and, upon request, will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to its programs, services, and activities. Alternative formats in large print, braille, audio, and other forms (if possible) will be provided upon request.

*Must be of legal drinking age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

**Subject to availability/capacity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005298/en/