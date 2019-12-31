American Express Launches Stand for Small Coalition to Support U.S. Small Businesses

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced it has established Stand for Small, a coalition of more than 40 companies across media, technology, consumer goods, professional services, and many other industries, that have come together to provide meaningful support to small businesses as they navigate the impacts of Covid-19.

The Stand for Small coalition will provide millions of U.S. small businesses access to support through valuable services, offers, tools and expertise, among other benefits. These resources are available to support small businesses as they work to reduce their operating expenses, manage their teams remotely, enhance their digital capabilities, and address other needs during this pandemic.

Many companies in the coalition have been supporting small businesses throughout this crisis, and this initiative brings together all these valuable benefits into an easy-to-use centralized digital platform that enables access to relevant products, information, tools and services.

"Weve always believed in the power of partnership and could not be prouder to stand tall for small with more than 40 partners to offer meaningful support to small businesses during this challenging time, said Stephen Squeri, Chairman and CEO of American Express. "The companies joining Stand for Small all have legacies of supporting the more than 30 million small businesses in the U.S., and collectively, our goal is to provide them with valuable resources so that we can come out stronger together once this crisis ends.

The coalition includes some of worlds leading brands including Adobe, Amazon, American Express, AT&T Business, Avis, Bain & Company, BigCommerce, Bill.com, BJs Wholesale Club, BlueSnap, Budget, Dell Technologies, Deluxe, Dentsu Aegis Network, DocuSign, eBay Inc., Facebook, FedEx, GoDaddy, Google, Grainger, Hertz, IBM, iHeartMedia, Justworks, LinkedIn, Melio, Menlo Security, Microsoft, Next Insurance, Paychex, Inc., Pilot, Salesforce, Sams Club, SAP, Signifyd, Staples, SurePayroll, Trulioo, Uber, UPS, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zoro.

Together, these companies offer a wide-ranging and diversely resourced platform. Stand for Small is committed to support small businesses during this challenging time to ensure they continue to play a vital role in our communities and the economy.

Over the next few weeks, the Stand for Small coalition will continue to onboard partners and will add more experiences and services throughout the year. Companies interested in joining may visit www.standforsmall.com.

