American Express Reports Third-Quarter EPS of $1.88

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today reported third-quarter
net income of $1.7 billion, up 22 percent from $1.4 billion a year ago.
Diluted earnings per share was $1.88, up 25 percent from $1.51 per share
a year ago.
|
|
(Millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
Percentage
Inc/(Dec)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
Percentage
Inc/(Dec)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense
|
|
$
|
10,144
|
|
|
$
|
9,290
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,864
|
|
|
$
|
27,171
|
|
|
10
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
1,654
|
|
|
$
|
1,359
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,911
|
|
|
$
|
3,954
|
|
|
24
|
|
Earnings Per Common Share Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders1
|
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.59
|
|
|
$
|
4.33
|
|
|
29
|
|
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
|
892
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were a
record $10.1 billion, up 9 percent from $9.3 billion a year ago.
Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, adjusted revenues net of
interest expense grew 10 percent.2 The increase reflected
higher spending by consumer, small business, and corporate Card Members,
as well as higher loan volumes and fee income.
Consolidated provisions for losses were $817 million, up 6 percent from
$770 million a year ago. The increase reflected growth in the loan
portfolio and a higher lending write-off rate, moderated by stable
delinquency rates.
Consolidated expenses were $7.2 billion, up 8 percent from $6.7 billion
a year ago. The rise primarily reflected higher rewards and other
customer engagement costs. Operating expenses declined 1 percent from
the year-ago period, which included charges related to the companys
U.S. Loyalty Coalition and Prepaid businesses.3
The consolidated effective tax rate was 22 percent, down from 26 percent
a year ago. For consolidated results and all segments, the current
quarter reflected the reduction in the U.S. federal statutory tax rate
as a result of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act). The
company continues to analyze the Tax Act provisional charge recorded in
the fourth quarter of 2017 along with potential recognition of certain
unrecognized tax benefits and other discrete tax items. Certain events
that impact the timing and amounts of these tax matters have not yet
occurred or are out of the companys control and therefore are excluded
from the companys full-year 2018 adjusted EPS outlook referenced below
and a reconciliation to 2018 EPS outlook on a GAAP basis is unavailable.4
"We delivered strong results this quarter driven by higher Card Member
spending, fee income and loans, said Stephen J. Squeri, chairman and
chief executive officer. "Our progress reflects the four strategic
imperatives that were focused on:
-
Expand leadership in the premium consumer space
-
Build on our strong position in commercial payments
-
Strengthen our global integrated network to provide unique value
-
Make American Express an essential part of our customers digital
lives.
"Revenues rose 9 percent (10 percent FX-adjusted2),
reflecting very good performance across our businesses, customer
segments and geographies. Card Member spending was up 8 percent (10
percent FX-adjusted). Credit indicators remained strong. Operating
expenses were well controlled.
"We continued to expand our merchant network, acquired 3.0 million new
cards and strengthened our relationships with existing customers.
"This marks our sixth consecutive quarter of strong adjusted revenue
growth and our investments in new benefits, services and digital
capabilities continued to generate momentum as we enter the latter part
of 2018.
"Given that momentum, we now expect full-year 2018 revenues to be up 9
to 10 percent and adjusted EPS to be $7.30 to $7.40, up from the $6.90
to $7.30 range we set at the start of the year.4
Global Consumer Services Group reported third-quarter net income
of $779 million, up 15 percent from $680 million a year ago.
Total revenues net of interest expense were $5.4 billion, up 11 percent
from $4.9 billion a year ago. The rise primarily reflected higher loans,
Card Member spending, and fee income.
Provisions for losses totaled $609 million, up 7 percent from $568
million a year ago. The rise primarily reflected growth in the loan
portfolio and an increase in the lending write-off rate, moderated by
stable delinquency rates.
Total expenses were $3.8 billion, up 13 percent from $3.4 billion a year
ago. The rise primarily reflected higher rewards and other customer
engagement costs.
The effective tax rate was 20 percent, down from 26 percent a year ago.
Global Commercial Services reported third-quarter net income of
$606 million, up 20 percent from $505 million a year ago.
Total revenues net of interest expense were $3.2 billion, up 9 percent
from $2.9 billion a year ago. The increase primarily reflected higher
Card Member spending.
Provisions for losses totaled $201 million, up 3 percent from $195
million a year ago.
Total expenses were $2.2 billion, up 10 percent from $2.0 billion a year
ago. The rise primarily reflected higher rewards and other customer
engagement costs.
The effective tax rate was 22 percent, down from 31 percent a year ago.
Global Merchant and Network Services reported third-quarter net
income of $580 million, up 38 percent from $420 million a year ago.
Total revenues net of interest expense were $1.6 billion, up 2 percent
from $1.5 billion a year ago. The increase primarily reflected higher
Card Member spending, partially offset by a decrease in the average
discount rate, and lower revenues from network partners.
Total expenses were $807 million, down 17 percent from $977 million a
year ago. The year-ago quarter included the previously-mentioned U.S.
Loyalty Coalition and Prepaid charges.
The effective tax rate was 24 percent, down from 25 percent a year ago.
Corporate and Other reported third-quarter net loss of $311
million compared with net loss of $246 million a year ago.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the
companys statistical tables for the third-quarter 2018, available on
the American Express website at http://ir.americanexpress.com
and in a Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
An investor conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. (ET) today to
discuss third-quarter earnings results. Live audio and presentation
slides for the investor conference call will be available to the general
public on the above-mentioned American Express Investor Relations
website. A replay of the conference call will be available later today
at the same website address.
The third quarter earnings press release, slides, and statistical
tables, as well as additional shareholder engagement materials are also
available on the American Express website at http://ir.americanexpress.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject
to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which
address the Companys expected business and financial performance and
which include managements outlook for 2018, among other matters,
contain words such as "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend,
"plan, "aim, "will, "may, "should, "could, "would, "likely and
similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on
which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements,
include, but are not limited to, the following:
-
the Companys ability to achieve its 2018 adjusted earnings per common
share outlook, which will depend in part on the following: revenues
growing consistently with current expectations, which could be
impacted by, among other things, the factors identified in the
subsequent bullet; issues impacting brand perceptions and the
Companys reputation; credit performance remaining consistent with
current expectations; the impact of any future contingencies,
including, but not limited to, litigation-related settlements,
judgments or expenses, the imposition of fines or civil money
penalties, an increase in Card Member reimbursements, restructurings,
impairments and changes in reserves; the Companys ability to control
operating expense growth; the amount the Company spends on customer
engagement and the Companys ability to drive growth from such
investments; changes in interest rates beyond current expectations
(including the impact of hedge ineffectiveness and deposit rate
increases); a greater impact from certain cobrand agreements than
expected, which could be affected by volumes and customer engagement;
the impact of regulation and litigation, which could affect the
profitability of the Companys business activities, limit the
Companys ability to pursue business opportunities, require changes to
business practices or alter the Companys relationships with partners,
merchants and Card Members; and the Companys tax rate remaining in
line with current expectations, which could be impacted by, among
other things, the Companys geographic mix of income, further changes
in tax laws and regulation, unfavorable tax audits and other
unanticipated tax items;
-
the ability of the Company to grow revenues net of interest expense
consistent with its expectations, which could be impacted by, among
other things, weakening economic conditions in the United States or
internationally, a decline in consumer confidence impacting the
willingness and ability of Card Members to sustain and grow spending
and revolve balances, continued growth of Card Member loans, a greater
decline of the average discount rate than expected, the strengthening
of the U.S. dollar beyond expectations, the willingness of Card
Members to pay higher card fees, lower spending on new cards acquired
than estimated, and the Companys ability to address competitive
pressures and implement its strategies and business initiatives,
including within the premium consumer segment, commercial payments,
the global network and digital environment;
-
changes in the substantial and increasing worldwide competition in the
payments industry, including competitive pressure that may impact the
prices charged to merchants that accept American Express cards,
competition for cobrand relationships, competition from new and
non-traditional competitors and the success of marketing, promotion
and rewards programs;
-
a decline of the average discount rate by a greater amount than
anticipated, including as a result of changes in the mix of spending
by location and industry, merchant negotiations (including merchant
incentives, concessions and volume-related pricing discounts), pricing
initiatives, competition, pricing regulation (including regulation of
competitors interchange rates in the European Union and elsewhere)
and other factors;
-
the Companys delinquency and write-off rates and growth of provisions
for losses being higher or lower than current expectations, which will
depend in part on changes in the level of loan and receivable balances
and delinquencies generally as well as in areas impacted by recent
hurricanes and other natural disasters, the mix of balances, including
a greater-than-expected shift in mix toward non-cobrand lending
products, newer vintages and balance transfers, loans and receivables
related to new Card Members and other borrowers performing as
expected, credit performance of new and enhanced lending products,
unemployment rates, the volume of bankruptcies, collections
capabilities and recoveries of previously written-off loans and
receivables;
-
the Companys ability to continue to grow loans, which may be affected
by increasing competition, brand perceptions and reputation, the
Companys ability to manage risk, the behavior of Card Members and
their actual spending and borrowing patterns, and the Companys
ability to issue new and enhanced card products, offer attractive
non-card lending products, capture a greater share of existing Card
Members spending and borrowings, reduce Card Member attrition and
attract new customers;
-
the Companys net interest yield on average Card Member loans not
remaining consistent with current expectations, which will be
influenced by, among other things, the difference between the prime
rate and the Companys cost of funds, changes in consumer behavior
that affect loan balances, such as paydown rates, the Companys Card
Member acquisition strategy, changes in the level of loans at
promotional rates, pricing changes, product mix and credit actions,
including line size and other adjustments to credit availability,
which could be impacted by, among other things, changes in benchmark
interest rates, competitive pressure and regulatory constraints;
-
the Companys rewards expense and cost of Card Member services growing
inconsistently from expectations, which will depend in part on Card
Member behavior as it relates to their spending patterns, including
the level of spend in bonus categories, and the redemption of rewards
and offers, as well as the degree of interest of Card Members in the
value proposition offered by the Company; increasing competition,
which could result in greater rewards offerings; the Companys ability
to enhance card products and services to make them attractive to Card
Members; the pace and cost of the expansion of the Companys global
lounge collection; and the amount the Company spends on the promotion
of enhanced services and rewards categories and the success of such
promotion;
-
the actual amount to be spent on marketing and business development,
which will be based in part on managements assessment of competitive
opportunities; overall business performance and changes in
macroeconomic conditions; the actual amount of advertising and Card
Member acquisition costs; the Companys ability to continue to shift
Card Member acquisition to digital channels; contractual obligations
with business partners and other fixed costs and prior commitments;
managements ability to identify attractive investment opportunities
and make such investments, which could be impacted by business,
regulatory or legal complexities; and the Companys ability to realize
efficiencies, optimize investment spending and control expenses to
fund such spending;
-
the ability of the Company to control operating expense growth, which
could be impacted by the need to increase significant categories of
operating expenses, such as consulting or professional fees, including
as a result of increased litigation, compliance or regulatory-related
costs or fraud costs; continuing to implement and achieve benefits
from reengineering plans, which could be impacted by factors such as
an inability to mitigate the operational and other risks posed by
potential staff reductions; higher than expected employee levels; an
inability to innovate efficient channels of customer interactions,
such as chat supported by artificial intelligence, or customer
acquisition; the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates
on costs; the payment of civil money penalties, disgorgement,
restitution, non-income tax assessments and litigation-related
settlements; impairments of goodwill or other assets; managements
decision to increase or decrease spending in such areas as technology,
business and product development and sales forces;
greater-than-expected inflation; and the level of M&A activity and
related expenses;
-
the Companys deposit rates increasing faster or slower than current
expectations and changes affecting the Companys ability to grow
Personal Savings deposits consistent with expectations, including as a
result of market demand, changes in benchmark interest rates or
regulatory restrictions on the Companys ability to obtain deposit
funding or offer competitive interest rates, which could affect the
Companys net interest yield and ability to fund its businesses;
-
changes affecting the Companys plans regarding the return of capital
to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, which will
depend on factors such as the Companys capital levels and capital
ratios; changes in the stress testing and capital planning process and
the continued non-objection by the Companys primary regulators to its
capital plans; the amount of capital required to support asset growth;
the amount the Company spends on acquisitions of companies; the
Companys results of operations and financial condition; and the
economic environment and market conditions in any given period;
-
the Companys ability to strengthen its leadership in the premium
segment, which will be impacted in part by competition, brand
perceptions (including perceptions related to merchant coverage) and
reputation and the ability of the Company to develop and market value
propositions that appeal to Card Members and new customers and offer
attractive services and rewards programs, which will depend in part on
ongoing investments, new product innovation and development, Card
Member acquisition efforts and enrollment processes, including through
digital channels, and infrastructure to support new products, services
and benefits;
-
the ability of the Company to extend its leadership in commercial
payments, which will depend in part on competition, the willingness
and ability of companies to use credit and charge cards for
procurement and other business expenditures as well as use other
payment products for financing needs, perceived or actual difficulties
and costs related to setting up card-based B2B payment platforms, the
ability of the Company to offer attractive value propositions to
potential customers, the Companys ability to enhance and expand its
payment and lending solutions and the Companys ability to grow
internationally, including through digital acquisitions and customer
engagement capabilities;
-
the ability of the Company to innovate and strengthen its global
network, which will depend in part on the ability of the Company to
update its systems and platforms, the amount the Company invests in
the network and its ability to make funds available for such
investments, and technological developments, including capabilities
that allow greater digital connections;
-
the ability of the Company to play a more essential role in the
digital lives of its customers, which will depend on the Companys
success in evolving its products and processes for the digital
environment, introducing new features in the Amex app and offering
attractive value propositions to Card Members to incentivize the use
of and enhance satisfaction with the Companys digital channels and
the Companys products as a means of payment through online and mobile
channels, building partnerships and executing programs with other
companies, developing digital capabilities and artificial intelligence
to address travel and lifestyle needs and successfully integrating
platforms we may acquire, all of which will be impacted by investment
levels, new product innovation and development and infrastructure to
support new products, services and benefits;
-
the possibility that the Company will not execute on its plans to
expand the merchant base, which will depend in part on the success of
the Company, OptBlue merchant acquirers and GNS partners in signing
merchants to accept American Express, which could be impacted by the
value propositions offered to merchants, OptBlue merchant acquirers
and GNS partners, as well as the awareness and willingness of Card
Members to use American Express cards at small merchants and of those
merchants to accept American Express cards;
-
the ability of the Company to realize the benefits from its strategic
partnership with PayPal and improve the digital payments experience
for American Express Card Members paying with PayPal, which is
dependent on the ability of the companies to collaborate and develop
capabilities, features and functionalities, successfully integrate
them in their platforms and technologies and launch the solutions in
accordance with agreed upon conditions;
-
a failure in or breach of the Companys operational or security
systems, processes or infrastructure, or those of third parties,
including as a result of cyber attacks, which could compromise the
confidentiality, integrity, privacy and/or security of data, disrupt
its operations, reduce the use and acceptance of American Express
cards and lead to regulatory scrutiny, litigation, remediation and
response costs, and reputational harm;
-
legal and regulatory developments, which could require the Company to
make fundamental changes to many of its business practices, including
our ability to continue certain GNS and other partnerships; exert
further pressure on the average discount rate and GNS volumes; result
in increased costs related to regulatory oversight, litigation-related
settlements, judgments or expenses, restitution to Card Members or the
imposition of fines or civil money penalties; materially affect
capital or liquidity requirements, results of operations, or ability
to pay dividends or repurchase stock; or result in harm to the
American Express brand; and
-
factors beyond the Companys control such as changes in global
economic and business conditions, consumer and business spending
generally, the availability and cost of capital, unemployment rates,
geopolitical conditions, trade policies, foreign currency rates and
interest rates, as well as fire, power loss, disruptions in
telecommunications, severe weather conditions, natural disasters,
health pandemics or terrorism, any of which could significantly affect
demand for and spending on American Express cards, delinquency rates,
loan and receivable balances and other aspects of the Company and its
results of operations or disrupt the Companys global network systems
and ability to process transactions.
A further description of these uncertainties and other risks can be
found in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, the Companys Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the
quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2018 and the Companys other
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
____________________________
|
1
|
|
Represents net income less (i) earnings allocated to participating
share awards of $13 million and $11 million for the three months
ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $38 million and
$32 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017,
respectively, and (ii) dividends on preferred shares of $20 million
and $21 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and
2017, respectively, and $61 million for both the nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017.
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
As reported in this release, FX-adjusted information assumes a
constant exchange rate between the periods being compared for
purposes of currency translations into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes
the foreign exchange rates used to determine results for the three
months ended September 30, 2018 apply to the period(s) against which
such results are being compared). Management believes the
presentation of information on an FX-adjusted basis is helpful to
investors by making it easier to compare the companys performance
in one period to that of another period without the variability
caused by fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Operating expenses represent salaries and employee benefits,
professional services, occupancy and equipment, and other expenses.
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
The companys adjusted EPS outlook, a non-GAAP measure, excludes
discrete tax benefits that may be recognized in the fourth quarter
of 2018. Management believes the presentation of an adjusted EPS
outlook is useful in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of
the company.
