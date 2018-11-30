American Express (NYSE: AXP) has joined forces with North Americas
largest public transportation agency, New Yorks Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA), to bring contactless payments to transit
riders in New York City. American Express believes contactless payment
capabilities can foster a more efficient and user-friendly payment
experience for its Card Members.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005770/en/
Starting May 31, 2019, American Express® Card Members can use their contactless-enabled Cards or Cards in digital wallets through MTA's new contactless fare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Starting on May 31, American Express® Card Members can begin using their
contactless-enabled Cards or Cards in digital wallets through MTAs new
contactless fare system One Metro New York (OMNY). During this pilot
period, riders can tap their contactless-enabled Cards and smart
devices, on a full-fare, pay-per-ride basis, on the 4/5/6 lines between
Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center as well as to
board all MTA buses on Staten Island. By late 2020, OMNY will be
available throughout the entire New York City subway system and on all
MTA bus routes.
To help foster adoption of contactless payments in the MTA and beyond,
beginning in July, all newly issued and replacement U.S. American
Express Consumer Cards will be contactless. The contactless feature is
now available on all U.S. American Express Consumer Cards upon request
through AmericanExpress.com,
the Amex Mobile App, or by phone.
"Were committed to making contactless accessible for our Card Members
in the U.S. and are working with merchants across the country to make
this a reality, said Jaromir Divilek, Executive Vice President,
American Express. "Around the world, once consumers have experienced the
speed, convenience and security of contactless payments in their transit
system, they are more likely to tap-and-pay at restaurants, retailers,
and more. We are excited about the benefits contactless can bring to
both our U.S. merchants and Card Members.
American Express is collaborating with Cubic Transportation Systems, a
leading provider of transit fare solutions, to integrate contactless
payments with the MTA and accelerate similar programs with other transit
authorities worldwide. Working with Cubic, transit authorities can
seamlessly accept American Express for their contactless transit entry.
American Express has a long history of offering and enabling contactless
payments around the world. The company supports contactless payments in
many countries globally, from the U.S. and Canada to the UK, Spain,
Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan. The company has also worked
with transit agencies globally as their systems have moved to
contactless, from the Tube, trains, and buses in London, to ferries,
trains, and light rail in Sydney.
To learn more about American Express contactless acceptance in the MTA,
please visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/us/credit-cards/features-benefits/digital-wallets/mta-contactless.html
