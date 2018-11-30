American Express (NYSE: AXP) has joined forces with North Americas largest public transportation agency, New Yorks Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), to bring contactless payments to transit riders in New York City. American Express believes contactless payment capabilities can foster a more efficient and user-friendly payment experience for its Card Members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005770/en/

Starting May 31, 2019, American Express® Card Members can use their contactless-enabled Cards or Cards in digital wallets through MTA's new contactless fare system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Starting on May 31, American Express® Card Members can begin using their contactless-enabled Cards or Cards in digital wallets through MTAs new contactless fare system  One Metro New York (OMNY). During this pilot period, riders can tap their contactless-enabled Cards and smart devices, on a full-fare, pay-per-ride basis, on the 4/5/6 lines between Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center as well as to board all MTA buses on Staten Island. By late 2020, OMNY will be available throughout the entire New York City subway system and on all MTA bus routes.

To help foster adoption of contactless payments in the MTA and beyond, beginning in July, all newly issued and replacement U.S. American Express Consumer Cards will be contactless. The contactless feature is now available on all U.S. American Express Consumer Cards upon request through AmericanExpress.com, the Amex Mobile App, or by phone.

"Were committed to making contactless accessible for our Card Members in the U.S. and are working with merchants across the country to make this a reality, said Jaromir Divilek, Executive Vice President, American Express. "Around the world, once consumers have experienced the speed, convenience and security of contactless payments in their transit system, they are more likely to tap-and-pay at restaurants, retailers, and more. We are excited about the benefits contactless can bring to both our U.S. merchants and Card Members.

American Express is collaborating with Cubic Transportation Systems, a leading provider of transit fare solutions, to integrate contactless payments with the MTA and accelerate similar programs with other transit authorities worldwide. Working with Cubic, transit authorities can seamlessly accept American Express for their contactless transit entry.

American Express has a long history of offering and enabling contactless payments around the world. The company supports contactless payments in many countries globally, from the U.S. and Canada to the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan. The company has also worked with transit agencies globally as their systems have moved to contactless, from the Tube, trains, and buses in London, to ferries, trains, and light rail in Sydney.

To learn more about American Express contactless acceptance in the MTA, please visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/us/credit-cards/features-benefits/digital-wallets/mta-contactless.html

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005770/en/