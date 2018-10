American Express Selects IPG/Universal McCann as Global Media Agency of Record

American Express (NYSE:AXP) today announced it has selected IPG/Universal McCann (UM) to support its strategic media planning and buying globally. This announcement follows the completion of a global media agency review that the company initiated in June of this year. Beginning January 2019, UM will work across American Express and in collaboration with its creative agencies to help the company deliver its new global brand platform, "Powerful Backing.” Launched earlier this year, "Powerful Backing” is focused on communicating all the ways American Express backs its customers in life and business to help them thrive.

"I am energized and excited to work with Universal McCann to help us drive our business forward. Our goal was to select the best talent and leverage the best agency partner around the world to help us elevate our brand, deepen relationships with our customers and prospects, and drive greater marketing efficiency and effectiveness across our business,” said American Express Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Rutledge. "We selected Universal McCann because we were impressed with their capabilities across media, technology and data and insights, as well as their commitment to building teams with diverse experiences and diverse perspectives.”

"This is an incredibly exciting time for American Express and we are honored to partner with them to help drive better outcomes for their business,” said Daryl Lee, global CEO of Universal McCann. "We have been so impressed with how the American Express team lives and breathes the brand every day. Their expectations were high, and we tapped into the full resources of IPG to meet them. Together, we will be a united front to demonstrate the Powerful Backing of American Express around the world.”

