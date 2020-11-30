  • Suche
30.11.2020 22:00

American Express UNSTAGED Returns for 2020 Finale with a Livestream Benefit Concert Event from Shawn Mendes

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced the 2020 finale of American Express UNSTAGED with Wonder: The Experience, a livestream benefit concert event from Shawn Mendes. The GRAMMY® nominated and multi-Platinum singer-songwriter will perform music from his new album Wonder, out December 4th, for American Express® Card Members and fans on December 6, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005906/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This last 2020 American Express UNSTAGED performance builds on the immersive digital concert experiences from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa that energized hundreds of thousands of fans and Card Members in over 29 countries earlier this year.

"Through the American Express UNSTAGED series, were aiming to bring the magic of the front row directly to our Card Members homes. As music fans, we all miss the experience of being together at live events, concerts and festivals, but were thrilled that we can still connect our Card Members to some of their favorite musicians with exclusive experiences, content, and more, said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express. "With each American Express UNSTAGED event, we work with the artist to bring their creative vision to life and bring their fans along on the journey  from behind-the-scenes access to one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experiences.

AMERICAN EXPRESS UNSTAGED: SHAWN MENDES (DECEMBER 6) WONDER: THE EXPERIENCE, LIVESTREAM BENEFIT CONCERT EVENT

Join Shawn Mendes for the 2020 finale of American Express UNSTAGED as his Wonder Residencies come to a close. Watch as Shawn performs songs and tells stories from the making of his new album, Wonder, in a special Wonder: The Experience virtual storyteller benefit concert in celebration of release week.

See below for more information on how to RSVP to access the livestream for free, with an option to donate to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund (a 501(c)(3) charitable organization). You can also purchase exclusive American Express Card Member Packages with behind-the-scenes content, virtual group meet & greets, exclusive merchandise, and more. A portion of each American Express ticket package sold will also be donated to the Shawn Mendes Foundation to help support and amplify the voices of young leaders driving positive change. Terms Apply.

"I cant wait to share some of the new songs from Wonder with everyone and am so excited for Wonder: The Experience to be a part of the American Express UNSTAGED series. I've wanted to do a livestream concert for a while now with this music, and am thrilled to be able to use the music to benefit a good cause and raise money to support the work of some incredible young changemakers, said Shawn Mendes.

You can pre-order Mendes new album Wonder here (out 12/4).

Details and Costs for Card Member Exclusive Packages, note packages are available on a first come first serve basis and while supplies last:

  • Amex UNSTAGED Intro Package: Enhanced ticket to livestream that includes the virtual performance plus special behind-the-scenes content with Shawn Mendes + exclusive limited edition event poster, Cost $25
  • Amex UNSTAGED Wonder Package: Enhanced ticket to livestream that includes the virtual performance plus special behind-the-scenes content with Shawn Mendes + exclusive limited edition event poster + exclusive limited edition event laminate + exclusive limited edition T-shirt, Cost $75
  • Amex UNSTAGED Call My Friends Package: Enhanced ticket to livestream that includes the virtual performance plus special behind-the-scenes content with Shawn Mendes + exclusive limited edition event poster + exclusive limited edition event laminate + exclusive limited edition T-shirt & hoodie + exclusive limited edition re-usable water bottle and tote, Cost $150
  • Amex UNSTAGED Dream Package: Access to exclusive behind the scenes content + signed, exclusive limited edition event poster + exclusive limited edition event laminate + exclusive limited edition T-shirt & hoodie + exclusive limited edition re-usable water bottle and tote + virtual group meet and greet with Shawn Mendes, Cost $300

Card Members can purchase tickets here beginning at 3pm ET on Monday, November 30.

American Express launched UNSTAGED in 2010 to connect millions of Card Members and music fans around the world to renowned entertainers. From early access to ticket sales, to the introduction of wearable payment technology to enhance the music festival experience, American Express has been dedicated to keeping Card Members connected to the world of entertainment for over 25 years. These exciting upcoming livestream events are another way American Express is evolving its offerings to meet the current demand for virtual experiences and offer Card Members an enlightening and unique point of view.

For more information about American Express experiences, please visit here.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT THE SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION

The Shawn Mendes Foundation seeks to inspire Shawns audience, the youth generation of todayto learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change. SMF recently partnered with Global Citizen Year to launch the Global Citizen Academy, a first-of-its kind leadership experience for 2020 high school graduates from around the world to learn powerful and practical skills for a lifetime of social impact. Most recently, SMF provided $250,000 in need-based scholarships to ensure that tuition is not a barrier to entry and students of all economic backgrounds can participate in the Academy. The Foundation has worked with Forests Ontario to plant seven acres of trees outside of Ontario, Canada, while the SMF and Shawn have aligned with various partners in recent years across various philanthropic fields, including Pencils of Promise, VH1 Saves the Music, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, the TJ Martell Foundation, Global Citizen, Global Changemakers, and Fridays for Future. SMF also continues its work with their primary Canadian partner, SickKids Hospital in Toronto by giving a grant to support COVID-19 testing, and will remain an active partner to provide support to the hospital through various efforts and events. The Shawn Mendes Foundation is a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For information, including how to donate, please visit ShawnMendesFoundation.org.

Location: U.S.

