American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Today, American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced plans to expand its signature airport lounge network, The Centurion Lounge, with the introduction of a new location at the Denver International Airport (DEN). Covering more than 14,000-square-feet, the Centurion Lounge in Denver will be the second-largest Centurion Lounge location to date. The lounge will be located in the Concourse C Mezzanine and accessible to all passengers traveling through DEN, regardless of airline or Concourse. The Centurion Lounge at DEN is estimated to open in 2019.

Rendering of the entrance of The Centurion Lounge at DEN (Photo: Business Wire)

"Airport lounge access is one of our Platinum Card® Members favorite benefits, with our Card Members global lounge visits increasing 30 percent year over year, said Josh McKay, vice president and general manager, Global Benefits and Services, American Express. "We are thrilled to share our plans to bring one of our signature Centurion Lounges to the Denver International Airport, as Denver is one of the top airports our premium Card Members travel through. In just the past year weve seen a 36 percent increase in air travel through Denver among U.S. Premium Card Members booking through American Express Travel in this market alone.

The Centurion Lounge at DEN will offer sweeping airfield views as well as special amenities and design elements unique to this location, which will be announced closer to the lounges opening. The new lounge will also feature the exceptional amenities found across all Centurion Lounge locations including complimentary food and beverages from top chefs, mixologists, and wine specialists, a family room, premium restrooms and shower suites, access to high-speed Wi-Fi, noise-buffering workspaces and more.*

"The American Express brand is well known for offering a high quality experience for their guests, which aligns with DEN's vision of the customer experience for our passengers," said DEN Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Heck. "We are pleased that we are able to offer such a high quality product like the American Express Centurion Lounge to our passengers."

The Denver International airport is the fifth largest airport in the United States and welcomes more than 61 million passengers annually. DEN is also one of the fastest growing airports in the world. Over the last two years, passenger traffic has grown by more than 12 percent.

The Centurion Lounge at DEN is the latest in American Express growing network of Centurion Lounges, which includes locations currently open in New Yorks LaGuardia Airport, Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Houstons George Bush International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. American Express recently announced it will open The Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport by early 2019.

Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for Platinum Card Members and Centurion® Members. Platinum Card Members may enter with up to two travel companions at no additional charge. Centurion Members may enter with their immediate family or up to two travel companions. Platinum Card or Centurion Members may purchase access to The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each guest.**

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection?, which provides Platinum Card Members and Centurion Members with access to the most lounges across the globe compared to other U.S. credit cards, including access to more than 1,100 lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities, across 120 countries and counting. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges and MAG U.S. Escape Lounges. Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the Amex Mobile app.

Complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge is among an expansive suite of benefits designed to create a more seamless travel experience for Platinum Card Members.

Visit http://americanexpress.com/platinum for more about the Platinum Card.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

About Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States. With more than 61 million passengers traveling through the airport each year, DEN is one of the busiest airline hubs in the worlds largest aviation market. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $26 billion for the region annually. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com, check us out on YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

*Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly
**Subject to availability/capacity.

