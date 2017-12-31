American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Today, American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced plans to expand its
signature airport lounge network, The
Centurion Lounge, with the introduction of a new location at the
Denver International Airport (DEN). Covering more than
14,000-square-feet, the Centurion Lounge in Denver will be the
second-largest Centurion Lounge location to date. The lounge will be
located in the Concourse C Mezzanine and accessible to all passengers
traveling through DEN, regardless of airline or Concourse. The Centurion
Lounge at DEN is estimated to open in 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005189/en/
Rendering of the entrance of The Centurion Lounge at DEN (Photo: Business Wire)
"Airport lounge access is one of our Platinum Card® Members favorite
benefits, with our Card Members global lounge visits increasing 30
percent year over year, said Josh McKay, vice president and general
manager, Global Benefits and Services, American Express. "We are
thrilled to share our plans to bring one of our signature Centurion
Lounges to the Denver International Airport, as Denver is one of the top
airports our premium Card Members travel through. In just the past year
weve seen a 36 percent increase in air travel through Denver among U.S.
Premium Card Members booking through American Express Travel in this
market alone.
The Centurion Lounge at DEN will offer sweeping airfield views as well
as special amenities and design elements unique to this location, which
will be announced closer to the lounges opening. The new lounge will
also feature the exceptional amenities found across all Centurion Lounge
locations including complimentary food and beverages from top chefs,
mixologists, and wine specialists, a family room, premium restrooms and
shower suites, access to high-speed Wi-Fi, noise-buffering workspaces
and more.*
"The American Express brand is well known for offering a high quality
experience for their guests, which aligns with DEN's vision of the
customer experience for our passengers," said DEN Chief Commercial
Officer Patrick Heck. "We are pleased that we are able to offer such a
high quality product like the American Express Centurion Lounge to our
passengers."
The Denver International airport is the fifth largest airport in the
United States and welcomes more than 61 million passengers annually. DEN
is also one of the fastest growing airports in the world. Over the last
two years, passenger traffic has grown by more than 12 percent.
The Centurion Lounge at DEN is the latest in American Express growing
network of Centurion Lounges, which includes locations currently open in
New Yorks LaGuardia Airport, Las Vegas McCarran International Airport,
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, San Francisco International
Airport, Miami International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International
Airport, Houstons George Bush International Airport, Hong Kong
International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. American
Express recently announced it will open The Centurion Lounge at John F.
Kennedy International Airport by early 2019.
Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for
Platinum Card Members and Centurion® Members. Platinum Card Members may
enter with up to two travel companions at no additional charge.
Centurion Members may enter with their immediate family or up to
two travel companions. Platinum Card or Centurion Members may purchase
access to The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each
guest.**
The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American
Express Global Lounge Collection?, which provides Platinum Card
Members and Centurion Members with access to the most lounges across the
globe compared to other U.S. credit cards, including access to more than
1,100 lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities, across 120 countries
and counting. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to American
Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta
Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass Select
Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges and MAG U.S. Escape Lounges.
Card Members can find
a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the Amex
Mobile app.
Complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge is among an expansive suite
of benefits designed to create a more seamless travel experience for
Platinum Card Members.
Visit http://americanexpress.com/platinum for
more about the Platinum Card.
About American Express
American Express is a global services company, providing customers with
access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build
business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com
and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress,
instagram.com/americanexpress,
linkedin.com/company/american-express,
twitter.com/americanexpress,
and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility
information: charge
and credit cards, business
credit cards, travel
services, gift
cards, prepaid
cards, merchant
services, Accertify,
InAuth,
corporate
card, business
travel, and corporate
responsibility.
About Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the United
States. With more than 61 million passengers traveling through the
airport each year, DEN is one of the busiest airline hubs in the worlds
largest aviation market. DEN is the primary economic engine for the
state of Colorado, generating more than $26 billion for the region
annually. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com,
check us out on YouTube,
Pinterest,
and Instagram,
like us on Facebook
and follow us on Twitter.
*Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.
Please drink responsibly
**Subject to availability/capacity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005189/en/