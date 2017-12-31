Today, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) announced a $250,000 grant to
Ocean Conservancy in support of its International
Coastal Cleanup and Trash
Free Seas programs. The International Coastal Cleanup, taking place
Saturday, September 15, is the worlds largest single-day volunteer
effort to remove trash from local waterways, beaches, lakes and rivers.
As part of the grant, American Express employees will also participate
in five coastal cleanup events in the U.S., Italy, Malaysia and
Australia this fall.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006067/en/
American Express Will #SuitUptoCleanUp with Ocean Conservancy (Graphic: Business Wire)
Earlier this year, American Express, in partnership with Parley, an
organization focused on combating marine plastic pollution, announced
a collaboration to raise awareness of this issue with Card Members,
business partners and employees. As part of the effort, American Express
announced plans to launch the first-ever American Express Card
manufactured primarily from recovered plastic found in the oceans and on
the coasts.
"Oceans, lakes and rivers play a vital role in the lives of our Card
Members and employees as well as the health of our communities and our
planet, said Timothy J. McClimon, president, American Express
Foundation. "We want to be a part of the movement to protect our
waterways and their wildlife for the enjoyment of future generations.
"We are thrilled that American Express will #suituptocleanup our ocean
during the International Coastal Cleanup on September 15, said Nicholas
Mallos, director, Ocean Conservancys Trash Free Seas program. "American
Express support will help volunteers remove more than 20 million pounds
of trash and plastic from the worlds beaches and coasts. But cleanups
are only one important aspect of the solution. Businesses around the
world have a role to play in tackling the ocean plastic crisis, and
American Express is serving as an example of corporate leadership on
this issue. We look forward to their continued engagement in the fight
for trash free seas.
Ocean Conservancys International Coastal Cleanup has assembled nearly
13 million volunteers and diverted 250 million pounds of trash from the
ocean globally. An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste
flows into the ocean annually, causing harm to wildlife, polluting
beaches, and even permeating food from the ocean. Plastics never fully
biodegrade but break up into smaller pieces called microplastics, which
accumulate in the marine environment. Scientists predict that without
concerted global action, there could be one ton of plastic for every
three tons of fin fish in the ocean by 2025. The International Coastal
Cleanup and other Ocean Conservancy programs aim to roll back the
hazardous effects of ocean pollution.
In addition to encouraging American Express employees to volunteer
during the International Coastal Cleanup, Ocean Conservancy and American
Express will arrange five Coastal Cleanup events, where approximately
1,500 American Express employees are expected to participate. These
events will be held in: Sunrise, FL (Sept. 29) and Rockaway Beach, NY
(Oct. 9). Other events are slated in Rome, Italy; Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia; and Sydney, Australia in October and November.
As part of its corporate responsibility program, American Express backs
initiatives that preserve natural resources and limit the environmental
impact of its operations. In 2017, the company:
-
Reduced its carbon footprint for scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50 percent
compared to 2011;1
-
Achieved carbon neutrality for its employee business travel emissions
(third-party air, rail and rental cars) through carbon offsets;
-
Used renewable energy to power the companys U.S. data centers and New
York City headquarters, including through purchased renewable energy
certificates;
-
Operated in green buildings over 45 percent of the companys global
real estate footprint was green building certified;2 and
-
Provided $3.9 million in support of the environment and wildlife
through the companys Gift Matching and Serve2Gether programs.
Please visit this
page to learn more about American Express sustainability efforts.
About American Express
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing
customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich
lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com
and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress,
instagram.com/americanexpress,
linkedin.com/company/american-express,
twitter.com/americanexpress,
and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility
information: charge
and credit cards, business
credit cards, travel
services, gift
cards, prepaid
cards, merchant
services, Accertify,
InAuth,
corporate
card, business
travel, and corporate
responsibility.
About Ocean Conservancy
Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from todays greatest
global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based
solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that
depend on it. For more information, visit oceanconservancy.org,
or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
1 Based on the scope 2 market-based emissions methodology.
2
Green building certified square footage is total square footage of
leased or owned facilities actively occupied by American Express
(excluding parking lot square footage) certified under a global or
locally recognized third-party environmental building rating system as
meeting their performance criteria (LEED, BREEAM, NABERS, GreenMark, and
Energy Star).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006067/en/