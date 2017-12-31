20.04.2018 22:30
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Litigation

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) (the "Company), a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services, is pleased to announce that the Company has received preliminary approval of the settlement of a stockholder derivative action brought by Plaintiff Stephen Bushansky, and pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (case number No. 17-cv-12091) (the "Bushansky Action). The proposed settlement releases all claims asserted against the Company and the other named defendants in the Bushansky Action without any liability or wrongdoing attributed to them. The proposed settlement remains subject to court approval and other customary conditions.

Current shareholders may access a notice describing the proposed settlement and the agreement setting forth its terms on the Companys Investor Relations webpage. Visit http://ir.americanrenal.com/ for more information.

The Company issued the following statement regarding the proposed settlement:

The Company is pleased to have reached an agreement with the plaintiff, and we believe the settlement is in the best interests of our shareholders. The Company looks forward to bringing this matter to a close so that we can continue to focus on delivering high quality dialysis services and building further on the success of our differentiated physician-driven partnership model.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates ("ARA) is a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, ARA operated 228 dialysis clinic locations in 26 States and the District of Columbia serving approximately 15,600 patients with end stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. ARAs Core Values emphasize taking good care of patients, providing physicians with clinical autonomy and operational support, hiring and retaining the best possible staff and providing a full suite of management services. For more information about American Renal Associates, visit www.americanrenal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements included in this release, including expectations about the settlement of the Bushansky Action are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this release, which may change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from the Companys current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as the possibility that the court may fail to approve the terms of the settlement. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

