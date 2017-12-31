American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Litigation

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) (the "Company), a
leading provider of outpatient dialysis services, is pleased to announce
that the Company has received preliminary approval of the settlement of
a stockholder derivative action brought by Plaintiff Stephen Bushansky,
and pending in the United States District Court for the District of
Massachusetts (case number No. 17-cv-12091) (the "Bushansky Action).
The proposed settlement releases all claims asserted against the Company
and the other named defendants in the Bushansky Action without any
liability or wrongdoing attributed to them. The proposed settlement
remains subject to court approval and other customary conditions.
Current shareholders may access a notice describing the proposed
settlement and the agreement setting forth its terms on the Companys
Investor Relations webpage. Visit http://ir.americanrenal.com/
for more information.
The Company issued the following statement regarding the proposed
settlement:
The Company is pleased to have reached an agreement with the plaintiff,
and we believe the settlement is in the best interests of our
shareholders. The Company looks forward to bringing this matter to a
close so that we can continue to focus on delivering high quality
dialysis services and building further on the success of our
differentiated physician-driven partnership model.
About American Renal Associates
American Renal Associates ("ARA) is a leading provider of outpatient
dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, ARA
operated 228 dialysis clinic locations in 26 States and the District of
Columbia serving approximately 15,600 patients with end stage renal
disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model,
in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to
develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. ARAs Core Values emphasize
taking good care of patients, providing physicians with clinical
autonomy and operational support, hiring and retaining the best possible
staff and providing a full suite of management services. For more
information about American Renal Associates, visit www.americanrenal.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
forward-looking statements included in this release, including
expectations about the settlement of the Bushansky Action are based upon
information available to the Company as of the date of this release,
which may change. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance and actual results could differ materially from the
Companys current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute
to such differences include the risks and uncertainties described in
"Risk Factors and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017,
as well as the possibility that the court may fail to approve the terms
of the settlement. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend
to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005008/en/