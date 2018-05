American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Appearance

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), a leading provider of dialysis services, today announced it will participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

Joe Carlucci, Chairman and Darren Lehrich, SVP of Strategy & Investor Relations, will participate in a presentation on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time. A link to the live audio webcast will be made available through the American Renal Associates Investor Relations site at ir.americanrenal.com.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates is a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, ARA operated 228 dialysis clinic locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia serving approximately 15,600 patients with end stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. ARA’s Core Values emphasize taking good care of patients, providing physicians with clinical autonomy and operational support, hiring and retaining the best possible staff and providing best practices management services. For more information about American Renal Associates, visit www.americanrenal.com.

