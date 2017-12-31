American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Withdrawal of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) ("ARA or the
"Company), a provider of outpatient dialysis services, today announced
that it has withdrawn the offering of shares of its common stock that
was announced on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Company believes that
current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms
that would be in the best interests of its stockholders.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About American Renal Associates
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) is a provider of
outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31,
2017, ARA operated 228 dialysis clinic locations in 26 states and the
District of Columbia serving approximately 15,600 patients with end
stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician
partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local
nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon
information available to the Company as of the date of this release,
which may change, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any
such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and actual results could differ materially from the
Companys current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute
to such differences include those risks and uncertainties described in
"Risk Factors and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the
forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328006203/en/