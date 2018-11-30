American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Secures Amendment and Waiver Under Credit Agreement

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) (the "Company), a
leading provider of outpatient dialysis services, announced today that
its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, American Renal Holdings, Inc.
("ARH), has entered into an Amendment No. 1 (the "Amendment) to the
Credit Agreement, dated June 22, 2017 (the "Credit Agreement), with the
holders of a majority of ARHs $100 million senior secured revolving
credit facility and $440 million senior secured term B loan facility
waiving, among other things, certain defaults or potential defaults
under the Credit Agreement. In connection with the Amendment, ARH paid a
100-basis point fee to the lenders consenting to the Amendment and
agreed to increase the interest rate on borrowings under the Credit
Agreement.
Until the date that the Company files its restated financial statements
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and fiscal quarters ended
June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and
September 30, 2018 (collectively, the "Amended Financial Statements)
and its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
and fiscal quarters ended March 31 and, if applicable, June 30, 2019
(the "Delayed Financial Statements), and no default is then continuing
(the "Covenant Reversion Date), the term B loans will bear interest at
the base rate plus 4.50% or LIBOR plus 5.50%, as selected by ARH, and
borrowings under the revolving credit facility will bear interest at the
base rate plus 4.25% or LIBOR plus 5.25%, as selected by ARH. From and
after the Covenant Reversion Date, the term B loans will bear interest
at the base rate plus 4.00% or LIBOR plus 5.00%, as selected by ARH. In
addition, from and after the Covenant Reversion Date, borrowings under
the revolving credit facility will bear interest at a rate equal to, at
ARHs option, the base rate or LIBOR, plus, in each case, an applicable
margin priced off a grid based upon the consolidated net leverage ratio
of ARH and its restricted subsidiaries, which margin is 1.75% higher
than the applicable margin prior to the Amendment.
Pursuant to the Amendment, the aggregate annual amount by which the
principal amount of the term B loans amortizes will increase from the
current 1.00% of the original principal amount of such term B loans to
2.00% of such original principal amount, commencing January 1, 2020. The
Amendment also requires that ARH report certain quarterly financial and
operating information within 45 days of quarter-end for the fiscal
quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.
In addition to the springing maximum consolidated net leverage ratio
financial covenant of 6.00:1.00 for the benefit of the lenders under the
revolving credit facility, pursuant to the Amendment a new maximum
consolidated net leverage ratio maintenance financial covenant of
7.00:1.00 has been added for the benefit of the lenders under both the
revolving credit facility and the term B facility.
The Amendment waives any defaults or potential default under the Credit
Agreement arising from ARHs prior delivery of certain inaccurate
financial statements as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K
filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC)
on March 27, 2019, which the Company has announced it will restate, any
associated breach of representations and warranties regarding the
accuracy of such financial statements, and the delay in the Companys
filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018 and any delay in the Companys filing of its Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2019. The
Amendment also waives any default or potential default arising from
ARHs failure to satisfy the maximum consolidated net leverage ratio
when required and any under-payment of interest or fees based on the
application of a lower applicable rate due to the prior delivery of
inaccurate financial statements.
Under terms of the Amendment, any such defaults or potential defaults
are waived until the earlier of (i) September 9, 2019 or (ii) such date
as ARH has provided the lenders with the Amended Financial Statements
and the Delayed Financial Statements. If it is determined on or after
that date that ARH failed to satisfy the maximum consolidated net
leverage ratio when required on or after the last day of the fiscal
quarter covered by any of the delayed financial statements described in
the preceding paragraph, an event of default will be deemed to have
occurred. In addition, ARH will be required to pay any interest or fees
that are ultimately determined to have been payable but for the
application of a lower applicable rate.
The Company intends to file the Amended Financial Statements and the
Delayed Financial Statements with the SEC as soon as practicable.
About American Renal Associates
American Renal Associates ("ARA) is a leading provider of outpatient
dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, ARA
operated 241 dialysis clinic locations in 27 states and the District of
Columbia serving approximately 16,500 patients with end stage renal
disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model,
in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to
develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. ARAs Core Values emphasize
taking good care of patients, providing physicians with clinical
autonomy and operational support, hiring and retaining the best possible
staff and providing best practices management services. For more
information about American Renal Associates, visit www.americanrenal.com.
