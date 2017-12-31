American States Water Company Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) today reported basic and fully
diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2018, as compared to basic and fully diluted earnings per
share of $0.35 and $0.34, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31,
2017.
First Quarter 2018 Results
The table below sets forth a comparison of the first quarter 2018
diluted earnings per share by business segment with diluted earnings per
share for the first quarter of 2017, as reported:
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
3/31/2017
|
|
CHANGE
|
Water
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Electric
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
-
|
|
Contracted services
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, as reported
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Water Segment:
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, fully diluted earnings per
share from the water segment of Golden State Water Company (GSWC), a
subsidiary of American States Water Company, decreased by $0.05 to $0.20
per share as compared to the same period in 2017. Included in net
earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was the one-time
recovery of incremental drought-related items approved by the CPUC
resulting in an increase to pretax earnings of $1.5 million, or $0.02
per share, which did not recur in 2018. Excluding the impact of this
item, diluted earnings from GSWCs water segment decreased compared to
the same period in 2017 due to the following two items which, when
combined, decreased earnings by $0.03 per share:
-
Lower net earnings due to the cost of capital decision issued by the
California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in March 2018, which
lowered GSWCs return on rate base. The lower return beginning in 2018
is expected to decrease GSWCs 2018 adopted annual revenue requirement
by approximately $3.6 million, or about $0.07 per share.
-
Losses incurred due to market conditions during the three months ended
March 31, 2018 on the companys investments held to fund a retirement
benefit plan, as compared to gains generated in the same period of
2017.
Excluding an increase in billed surcharges, which have no impact on
earnings, and the effects of the CPUCs cost of capital decision
discussed above, the water gross margin decreased by $2.6 million
largely because of the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in
December 2017. The lower revenue requirement to reflect the reduced
federal corporate income tax rate was offset by a reduction in income
tax expense, resulting in no earnings impact. In addition, the impact of
third-year rate increases on the water gross margin in the first quarter
was offset by the cessation of GSWCs Ojai district due to the
condemnation and related sale of the system in June 2017. However,
before reflecting the effects from the new cost of capital and tax
reform, third-year rate increases will add approximately $4.5 million to
the 2018 full year adopted water gross margin (net of the loss of the
Ojai system). Overall operating expenses at the water segment (other
than supply costs) remained flat during the first quarter of 2018
compared to 2017 due, in part, to the cessation of the Ojai operations.
Electric Segment:
For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, diluted earnings
from the electric segment were $0.04 per share. GSWC filed its electric
general rate case in May 2017 for new rates in the years 2018-2021.
Year-to-date 2018 billed revenues have been based on 2017 adopted rates,
pending a final CPUC decision on this general rate case, which is
expected later in 2018 and retroactive to January 1, 2018. There was a
decrease in the electric gross margin due to a downward adjustment to
adopted revenues to reflect the lower corporate tax rate, which was
offset by a corresponding decrease in income tax expense.
Contracted Services Segment:
For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, diluted earnings per
share from American States Water Companys contracted services segment,
American State Utility Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries (ASUS), were
$0.05 per share. There were increases in management fee revenue due to
(i) the successful resolution of various price adjustments during 2017,
(ii) revenue generated from Eglin Air Force Base ("Eglin") upon the
commencement of the operation of its water and wastewater systems by
ASUS in June 2017, and (iii) transition revenue for Fort Riley, a United
States Army installation located in Kansas. ASUS expects to assume
operations of the water distribution and wastewater collection and
treatment facilities at Fort Riley in mid-2018 pursuant to the terms of
a 50-year contract awarded in September 2017. These increases were
mostly offset by lower construction activity and higher operating
expenses during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period
last year. The decrease in construction activity is largely due to
timing, and ASUS expects construction activity for 2018 overall to be
higher compared to 2017. The increase in operating expenses was due to
the commencement of operations at Eglin in June 2017, and the
commencement of the transition period at Fort Riley in September 2017.
Regulatory Matters
In March 2018, the CPUC issued a final decision in the cost of capital
proceeding for GSWC and three other investor-owned water utilities that
serve California. Among other things, the final decision adopts for
GSWCs water segment (i) a return on equity of 8.90%, (ii) a cost of
debt of 6.6%, (iii) a capital structure with 57% equity and 43% debt,
(iv) a return on rate base of 7.91%, and (v) the continuation of the
water cost of capital adjustment mechanism. GSWCs prior authorized
return on equity and equity ratio for its water segment were 9.43% and
55%, respectively, with a return on rate base of 8.34%. The newly
authorized return on rate base of 7.91% reflects a true-up of GSWCs
embedded debt cost from 6.99% to 6.6%. The reduced debt costs
contributed approximately 18 basis points to the 43-basis-point drop in
the authorized return on rate base.
Dividends
On April 30, 2018, the companys Board of Directors approved a first
quarter dividend of $0.255 per share on the Common Shares of the
company. Dividends on the Common Shares are payable on June 1, 2018 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.
American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every
year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each
calendar year for 63 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive
group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved
that result.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes a discussion on the water and electric gross
margins for various periods, which are computed by subtracting total
supply costs from total revenues. The discussion also includes AWRs
operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment,
which is each business segments earnings divided by the companys
weighted average number of diluted shares. These items are derived from
consolidated financial information but are not presented in our
financial statements that are prepared in accordance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States. These items
constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange
Commission rules.
The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and
should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures.
Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to
similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The
company uses the water and electric gross margins and earnings per share
by business segment as important measures in evaluating its operating
results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in
evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company
reviews these measurements regularly and compares them to historical
periods and to the operating budget.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this news release with regard to the
companys expectations may be forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. The assumptions and risk factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially include those described in the
companys most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call
The company will host a conference call on May 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.
Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company and its
financial results. Interested parties can listen to the live conference
call and view accompanying slides on the Internet at www.aswater.com
by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will
be archived on the website and available for replay beginning May 8,
2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through May 15,
2018.
About American States Water
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water
Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility
subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to
approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in
Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes
electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear
Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through
its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services,
Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction
management services for water and wastewater systems located on military
bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with
the U.S. government.
|
|
American States Water Company
|
Consolidated
|
|
Comparative Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility Plant-Net
|
|
|
$
|
1,218,830
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,992
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
Other Property and Investments
|
|
|
|
23,744
|
|
|
|
24,070
|
|
Other Current Assets
|
|
|
|
145,676
|
|
|
|
155,463
|
|
Regulatory and Other Assets
|
|
|
|
34,298
|
|
|
|
31,093
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,423,664
|
|
|
$
|
1,416,734
|
|
Capitalization and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization
|
|
|
$
|
812,577
|
|
|
$
|
850,984
|
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
196,491
|
|
|
|
156,662
|
|
Other Credits
|
|
|
|
414,596
|
|
|
|
409,088
|
|
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
1,423,664
|
|
|
$
|
1,416,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Statements of Income
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
|
|
$
|
64,412
|
|
|
$
|
66,404
|
|
Electric
|
|
|
|
9,832
|
|
|
|
10,502
|
|
Contracted services
|
|
|
|
20,484
|
|
|
|
21,904
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
|
|
94,728
|
|
|
|
98,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water purchased
|
|
|
|
13,607
|
|
|
|
12,106
|
|
Power purchased for pumping
|
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
Groundwater production assessment
|
|
|
|
4,651
|
|
|
|
3,375
|
|
Power purchased for resale
|
|
|
|
3,408
|
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
Supply cost balancing accounts
|
|
|
|
(3,869
|
)
|
|
|
(1,749
|
)
|
Other operation
|
|
|
|
7,988
|
|
|
|
6,160
|
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
20,293
|
|
|
|
20,448
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
9,666
|
|
|
|
9,683
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
|
3,829
|
|
|
|
3,464
|
|
Property and other taxes
|
|
|
|
4,799
|
|
|
|
4,566
|
|
ASUS construction
|
|
|
|
9,972
|
|
|
|
11,484
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
76,037
|
|
|
|
74,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
18,691
|
|
|
|
24,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(5,923
|
)
|
|
|
(5,905
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
Total other income and expenses
|
|
|
|
(5,345
|
)
|
|
|
(5,020
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
|
13,346
|
|
|
|
19,556
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
2,564
|
|
|
|
6,855
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
10,782
|
|
|
$
|
12,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
36,712
|
|
|
|
36,590
|
|
Basic earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
|
|
|
36,874
|
|
|
|
36,782
|
|
Fully diluted earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.255
|
|
|
$
|
0.242
|
|
