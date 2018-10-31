American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

On October 30, 2018, the Board of Directors of American States Water
Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share on
the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 330th
consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 64 consecutive years,
American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in
their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of
companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.
The companys current policy is to achieve a five-year compound annual
growth rate in the dividend of more than 6% over the long-term.
Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on December 3, 2018 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2018.
About American States Water Company
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water
Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility
subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to
approximately 260,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in
Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes
electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear
Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through
its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services,
Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction
management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and
treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country
under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.
American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every
year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each
calendar year since 1954.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005809/en/