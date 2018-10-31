finanzen.net
31.10.2018 21:45
Bewerten
(0)

American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

On October 30, 2018, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 330th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 64 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The companys current policy is to achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 6% over the long-term.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on December 3, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2018.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to approximately 260,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.09.18
Why Is American States Water (AWR) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)
07.08.18
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
04.08.18
Ausblick: American States Water präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.08.18
American States Water erhöht die Dividende das 64. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
08.05.18
American States Water (AWR) Misses Earnings Estimates in Q1 (Zacks)
07.05.18
BRIEF-American States Water Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.29 (Reuters Business)
05.05.18
Ausblick: American States Water präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
02.05.18
American States Water zahlt seit 328 Quartalen in Folge eine Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American States Water News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere American States Water News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - EUR/USD: Augusttief rückt näher
Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
Brent und CO2 minus 10 von der Spitze
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Extrema beim Dow Jones.
HSBC: Halbleiterbranche mit schlechten Nachrichten  Intel als Lichtblick
2 alternative Wege zum Rendite-Ziel
Vontobel: Fresenius - Noch immer auf Kurs zum Rekordjahr - trotz mäßigem Quartalsergebnis
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurseinbruch auf Unterstützungszone
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Regierungsberater warnen vor gläsernem Bürger
Airbus rechnet sich seine Jahresziele schön
Der Börsen-Horrormonat Oktober endet. Und jetzt?
So rechnet sich Solarstrom von Ihrem Dach
Auch Sparen will gelernt sein

News von

Der große DAX-Check: Welche Aktien jetzt zum Einstieg locken
Vier deutsche Immobilien-Aktien für jedes Depot
Dax schließt nach Zick-Zack-Kurs im Minus
Dax: Kurzfristige Erholung schon wieder vorbei
Facebook-Aktie: Chef will mehr in Kampf gegen Hacker investieren

News von

Ikea, Nokia und Co.: Darum sind Mitarbeiter in Skandinavien glücklicher
Die Flugzeugbranche hat ein Problem, das über Jahre für Flugausfälle und Verspätungen sorgen könnte
Alibaba hat in China ein gigantisches Lager mit 700 Robotern gebaut - und das alles für ein bestimmtes Ereignis
Ein Bundesbank-Ökonom hat einen radikalen Plan, wie Italien seine Schulden halbieren könnte
Warum Elon Musks mysteriöses Unternehmen Neuralink zum Scheitern verurteilt ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Grün -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Erwartungen -- eBay schlägt Prognosen -- Facebook macht mehr Gewinn -- Infineon, Schaeffler, RIB, GM im Fokus

Irans Präsident bereitet Landsleute auf neue US-Sanktionen vor. Google-Schwester Waymo mit Erlaubnis für Roboterwagen ohne Testfahrer in Kalifornien. Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien in Millionenhöhe und plant weitere Zukäufe. Audi bestätigt Ausblick nach Gewinneinbruch. Porsche bekräftigt Margenziel nach gutem Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wer wäre der beste Kandidat für den CDU-Vorsitz, wenn Angela Merkel wie angekündigt nicht mehr zur Wahl antritt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:04 Uhr
DAX schließt in Grün -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Erwartungen -- eBay schlägt Prognosen -- Facebook macht mehr Gewinn -- Infineon, Schaeffler, RIB, GM im Fokus
Ausland
22:31 Uhr
Das erwarten Analysten von den Alibaba-Quartalszahlen
Aktie im Fokus
21:58 Uhr
Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien in Millionenhöhe und plant weitere Zukäufe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
SAP SE716460
GAZPROM903276
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100