02.05.2019
American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

On May 1, 2019, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 332nd consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 64 consecutive years, American States Water Company has increased its calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The companys current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 6% over the long-term.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on June 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2019.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 260,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

