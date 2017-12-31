American States Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) today reported basic and fully
diluted earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018,
as compared to basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.62 for
the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The results for the quarter ended June
30, 2017 included the recognition of a one-time pretax gain of $8.3
million, or $0.13 per share, from the sale of the Ojai water system
completed in June 2017 at Golden State Water Company (GSWC), a
subsidiary of American States Water Company.
Second Quarter 2018 Results
The table below sets forth a comparison of the second quarter-diluted
earnings per share by business segment, as reported:
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
|
|
CHANGE
|
Water, excluding one-time gain on sale of Ojai water system
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracted services
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
AWR (parent)
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, adjusted
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Gain on sale of Ojai water system
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
(0.13
|
)
|
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, as reported
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Segment:
Excluding the one-time gain from the sale of the Ojai water system
completed in June 2017, diluted earnings per share at the water segment
for both the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $0.35
per share. Without the effects of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (Tax Act)
enacted in December 2017 and billed surcharges, both of which have no
material impact to net earnings, the water gross margin was relatively
flat during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the second quarter
of 2017. Third-year rate increases approved by the California Public
Utilities Commission (CPUC) and effective January 1, 2018 were mostly
offset by lower revenues associated with the cessation of the Ojai
operations in June of 2017, as well as the revenue impact from a lower
authorized return on rate base in the cost of capital decision issued by
the CPUC in March 2018. The lower return beginning in 2018 is expected
to decrease GSWCs 2018 adopted annual revenue requirement by
approximately $3.6 million, or about $0.07 per share.
Before reflecting the effects of the new rate of return authorized by
the CPUC and the Tax Act, third-year rate increases are expected to add
approximately $4.5 million to the 2018 full year adopted water gross
margin (net of the cessation of the Ojai system). The provisions of the
Tax Act were generally effective January 1, 2018 and lowered GSWCs
water revenue requirement to reflect the reduced federal corporate
income tax rate, which was offset by a reduction in income tax expense,
resulting in no earnings impact.
Overall, operating expenses at the water segment (other than supply
costs) were also flat during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to
2017 due, in part, to the cessation of the Ojai operations.
Electric Segment:
For the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, diluted earnings from
the electric segment were $0.02 per share. GSWC filed its electric
general rate case in May 2017 for new rates in the years 2018-2021.
Year-to-date 2018 billed revenues have been based on 2017 adopted rates,
pending a final CPUC decision on this general rate case, which is
expected later in 2018 and retroactive to January 1, 2018.
Contracted Services Segment:
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, diluted earnings per share
from AWRs contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility
Services, Inc. (ASUS), decreased by $0.06 per share as compared to the
same period in 2017. Included in the results for the three months ended
June 30, 2017 was the effect of the U.S. government-approved third price
redetermination for Fort Bragg in North Carolina, retroactive to March
2016. Of the approved increase in management fee revenue, approximately
$1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, related to periods prior to the second
quarter of 2017. There were no similar retroactive revenues recorded for
the same period in 2018.
Excluding the effects of the retroactive revenues discussed above,
diluted earnings per share from the contracted services segment
decreased by $0.04 per share as compared to the same period in 2017 due
primarily to an overall decrease in construction revenue. ASUS expects
overall construction revenue to increase during the remainder of 2018 as
compared to the first half of 2018. This decrease in construction
revenue was partially offset by an increase in management fee revenue
mostly due to the commencement of the water and wastewater operations at
Eglin Air Force Base (Eglin) in June 2017.
AWR (parent):
Diluted earnings from AWR (parent) increased by $0.01 per share during
three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017
due mostly to lower state taxes.
Year-to-Date 2018 Results
Basic and fully diluted earnings were $0.74 and $0.73 per share,
respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to
basic and fully diluted earnings of $0.96 per share for the same period
in 2017. The table below sets forth a comparison of the year-to-date
diluted earnings per share by business segment, as reported:
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
|
|
CHANGE
|
Water, excluding one-time gain on sale of Ojai water system
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Electric
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracted services
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
AWR (parent)
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, adjusted
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
Gain on sale of Ojai water system
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
(0.13
|
)
|
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, as reported
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Segment:
Included in earnings for the first six months of 2017 was the $0.13 per
share gain from the sale of GSWC's Ojai water system, with no similar
gain in 2018. Also included in earnings for the first six months of 2017
was the recovery of incremental drought-related items approved by the
CPUC in February 2017 resulting in an increase to pretax earnings of
$1.5 million, or $0.02 per share in 2017, which did not recur in 2018.
Approximately $1.2 million was reflected as a reduction to other
operation expenses and approximately $260,000 was reflected as
additional revenue. Excluding the effects of both items, diluted
earnings per share from the water segment for the six months ended
June 30, 2018 decreased by $0.03 per share due to the following items
(excluding the effects of the Tax Act and surcharges, which have no
material impact to earnings):
-
A decrease in the water gross margin, which reduced net earnings by
approximately $0.01 per share. This decrease was due, in part, to the
cessation of the Ojai operations in June of 2017, as well as the
revenue impact from the lower authorized rate of return in the cost of
capital proceeding approved by the CPUC effective in 2018. These
decreases were largely offset by the impact of third-year rate
increases effective January 1, 2018.
-
An overall increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs)
lowered net earnings by approximately $0.01 per share resulting
primarily from higher conservation and regulatory expenses, unplanned
maintenance, depreciation, and property taxes, as compared to the same
period in 2017.
-
Lower gains generated from GSWC's investments held to fund a
retirement benefit plan negatively impacted earnings by $0.01 per
share, as compared to the same period in 2017 due to changes in market
conditions.
Electric Segment:
For the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, diluted earnings from
the electric segment were $0.06 per share. Year-to-date 2018 billed
revenues have been based on 2017 adopted rates, pending a final CPUC
decision on the electric general rate case, which is expected later in
2018 and retroactive to January 1, 2018.
Contracted Services Segment:
As previously discussed, included in the results for the six months
ended June 30, 2017 were retroactive revenues resulting from the
approval of the third price redetermination at Fort Bragg, which totaled
approximately $1.0 million, or $0.02 per share, related to periods prior
to 2017. Excluding this retroactive amount, diluted earnings per share
from the contracted services segment were $0.11 per share as compared to
$0.14 per share for the same period in 2017, a decrease of $0.03 per
share. The decrease in contracted services earnings was due to overall
lower construction revenue and higher operating expenses. ASUS expects
construction revenue to increase during the remainder of 2018 as
compared to the first half of 2018. ASUS assumed operations of the water
distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities at Fort
Riley, a United States Army installation located in Kansas, on
July 1, 2018 pursuant to the terms of a 50-year contract awarded in
September 2017. The company incurred operating expenses associated with
transition activity at Fort Riley since September 2017, partially offset
by transition revenue earned under the 50-year contract.
The decreases in contracted services earnings discussed above were
partially offset by (i) the successful resolution of various price
adjustments during 2017 and 2018, and (ii) earnings generated from Eglin
upon the commencement of the operation of its water and wastewater
systems by ASUS in June 2017.
Regulatory Matters
In July 2017, GSWC filed a general rate case application for all its
water regions and the general office. This general rate case will
determine new water rates for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Among other
things, GSWC's requested capital budgets in this application average
approximately $125 million per year for the three-year rate cycle. GSWC
and the CPUCs Office of Ratepayer Advocates have reached a tentative
settlement, which resolves all issues in this general rate case. A
settlement conference with all parties in the rate case has been
scheduled for August 14, 2018. A decision in the water general rate case
is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018 with new rates to become
effective January 1, 2019.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
AWR has access to a $150.0 million revolving credit facility, which was
renewed in May 2018. As of June 30, 2018, there were $77.0 million in
borrowings outstanding under this facility and approximately $900,000 of
letters of credit outstanding. These amounts are contractually due in
May 2023 under the terms of the renewed credit facility and are
generally priced off a spread to LIBOR. As of June 30, 2018, AWR had
$72.1 million available to borrow under the credit facility. AWR also
has the option to increase the borrowing capacity of the credit facility
by an additional $50 million, if needed. AWR borrows under this facility
and provides funds to its subsidiaries, GSWC and ASUS, in support of
their operations.
Dividends
On July 31, 2018, AWR's Board of Directors approved a 7.8% increase in
the third quarter dividend from $0.255 per share to $0.275 per share on
AWR's Common Shares. Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on
August 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on
August 15, 2018. American States Water Company has paid dividends to
shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by
shareholders each calendar year for 64 consecutive years, which places
it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange
that have achieved that result. The companys current policy is to
achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more
than 6% over the long-term.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes a discussion on the water gross margin for
various periods, which is computed by subtracting total water supply
costs from total water revenues. The discussion also includes AWRs
operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment,
which is each business segments net income divided by the companys
weighted average number of diluted shares. These items are derived from
consolidated financial information but are not presented in our
financial statements that are prepared in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These items
constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange
Commission rules.
The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and
should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures.
Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to
similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The
company uses the water gross margin and earnings per share by business
segment as important measures in evaluating its operating results and
believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the
performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these
measures regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the
operating budget.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this news release with regard to the
companys expectations may be forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. The assumptions and risk factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially include those described in the
companys most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call
The company will host a conference call on August 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.
Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company and its
financial results. Interested parties can listen to the live conference
call and view accompanying slides on the Internet at www.aswater.com
by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will
be archived on the website and available for replay beginning Tuesday,
August 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
through Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
About American States Water Company
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water
Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility
subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to
approximately 260,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in
Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes
electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear
Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through
its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services,
Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction
management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and
treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country
under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.
|
American States Water Company
|
Consolidated
|
Comparative Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility Plant-Net
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,238,789
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,992
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,116
|
Other Property and Investments
|
|
|
|
|
24,073
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,070
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
141,167
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
155,463
|
Regulatory and Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
35,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,093
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,441,122
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,416,734
|
Capitalization and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization
|
|
|
|
$
|
820,241
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
850,984
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
129,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
156,662
|
Other Credits
|
|
|
|
|
491,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
409,088
|
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,441,122
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,416,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,733
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
141,145
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
147,138
|
|
Electric
|
|
|
|
|
7,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,114
|
|
Contracted services
|
|
|
|
|
22,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,753
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
106,901
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
113,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
201,629
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
212,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water purchased
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,608
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,215
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,043
|
|
Power purchased for pumping
|
|
|
|
|
2,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,754
|
|
Groundwater production assessment
|
|
|
|
|
4,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,306
|
|
Power purchased for resale
|
|
|
|
|
2,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,408
|
|
Supply cost balancing accounts
|
|
|
|
|
(2,029
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,293
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,898
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,042
|
)
|
Other operation
|
|
|
|
|
7,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,332
|
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
|
20,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,696
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
10,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,330
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
3,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,070
|
|
Property and other taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,911
|
|
ASUS construction
|
|
|
|
|
11,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,896
|
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,301
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,301
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
81,333
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
71,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
157,370
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
145,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,568
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
44,259
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
(6,048
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,926
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,971
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(11,831
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
Total other income and expenses, net
|
|
|
|
|
(4,833
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,927
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,178
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(9,947
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,735
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
34,081
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,655
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
4,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,162
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,348
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,130
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
36,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,607
|
|
Basic earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
|
|
|
|
36,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,799
|
|
Fully diluted earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per Common Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.255
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.242
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.510
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.484
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005609/en/