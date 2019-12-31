finanzen.net
03.08.2020 22:45

American States Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) today reported basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.69 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Included in the results for the second quarter of 2019 was the retroactive impact from a final decision on the water general rate case issued in May 2019, which totaled approximately $0.08 per share and related to the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the retroactive impact related to the first quarter of 2019, consolidated diluted earnings per share during the second quarter of 2020 increased by $0.05 per share, or 7.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

The table below sets forth a comparison of the second quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share by business segment, with the same period in 2019, as reported. In May 2019, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued a final decision on the general rate case of AWRs regulated water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company (GSWC), which set new rates for 2019 through 2021. Since the May 2019 decision was retroactive to January 1, 2019, the impact of the new water rates for the first three months of 2019 amounted to $0.08 per share and was reflected in the results for the second quarter of 2019. This impact related to the first quarter of 2019 is shown on a separate line in the table below.

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

6/30/2020

 

6/30/2019

 

CHANGE

Water, excluding retroactive impact of CPUC decision on general rate case

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.03

 

Electric

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

Contracted services

 

0.12

 

 

0.12

 

 



 

Consolidated diluted earnings per share, adjusted

 

0.69

 

 

0.64

 

 

0.05

 

Retroactive impact of CPUC decision in the water rate case for Q1 2019

 



 

 

0.08

 

 

(0.08

)

Consolidated diluted earnings per share, as reported

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

(0.03

)

Water Segment:

The water segments recorded diluted earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.59 per share. Excluding the $0.08 per share retroactive impact of the general rate case related to the first quarter of 2019, diluted earnings from GSWCs water operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.51 per share. In addition, the final May 2019 decision in the water general rate case approved the recovery of previously incurred costs that were being tracked in CPUC-authorized memorandum accounts, which resulted in a reduction to administrative and general expense of approximately $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share, and was also recorded during the second quarter of 2019. There was no similar item in 2020.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has, among other things, resulted in increased volatility in the financial markets, which has resulted in significant fluctuations in the fair value of investments held to fund one of GSWC's retirement plans. Affecting the results and comparability between the two periods were gains of $2.5 million earned on these investments during the second quarter of 2020 compared to gains of $657,000 recorded during the same period in 2019, increasing the water segments earnings by approximately $0.04 per share as compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Excluding the effects of the items discussed above, diluted earnings per share from the water segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $0.01 per share as compared to the same period in 2019. The following items affected the comparability between the two periods (excluding the impact of billed surcharges, which have no effect on net earnings):

  • An increase in the water gross margin of $2.8 million, or approximately $0.06 per share, as a result of new rates authorized by the CPUC. Effective January 1, 2020, GSWC received its full second-year step increases, which it achieved as a result of passing the earnings tests. These full step increases are expected to generate an additional $10.4 million in water gross margin for 2020.
  • An overall increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs), which negatively impacted earnings by $0.04 per share mainly due to increases in overall labor costs, unplanned maintenance expense, property taxes, outside services and depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
  • An overall decrease in interest expense (net of interest income and other income) favorably impacted earnings by approximately $0.01 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to a decrease in short-term interest rates, partially offset by higher average intercompany borrowings from AWR to fund operations and capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Changes in the effective income tax rate resulting from certain flow-through taxes and permanent items for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.02 per share.

Electric Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from the electric segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $0.02 per share as compared to the same period in 2019 largely due to an increase in the electric gross margin resulting from new rates authorized by the CPUC in its final decision on the electric general rate case issued in August 2019, which were retroactive to January 1, 2018. Due to the delay in receiving this final decision, billed electric revenues for the first six months of 2019 were based on 2017 adopted rates. Among other things, the final decision approved an increase in the electric gross margin for 2018 of approximately $2.3 million, and authorized increases in the adopted electric gross margin of $1.2 million for each of the years 2019 and 2020.

As a result of the delay in finalizing the electric general rate case, the cumulative retroactive earnings impact of the final August 2019 decision was included in the third quarter results of 2019, including approximately $0.01 per share related to the second quarter of 2019 had the new 2018 and 2019 rates been in place at that time.

Contracted Services Segment:

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, diluted earnings from the contracted services segment were $0.12 per share. An increase in management fee revenues and overall decrease in operating expenses were mostly offset by a decrease in construction activity during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Year-To-Date 2020 Results

Fully diluted earnings for each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $1.07 per share. The table below sets forth a comparison of the diluted earnings per share contribution by business segment.

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

6/30/2020

 

6/30/2019

 

CHANGE

Water

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

(0.02

)

Electric

 

0.09

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.04

 

Contracted services

 

0.20

 

 

0.22

 

 

(0.02

)

Consolidated diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$



 

Water Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from the water segment for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $0.02 per share as compared to the same period in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has, among other things, resulted in increased volatility in the financial markets, which has resulted in significant fluctuations in the fair value of investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans. Affecting the results and comparability between the two periods was a decrease in gains on investments during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, which decreased the water segments earnings by approximately $0.04 per share. Modest investment gains were earned during the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to gains of $2.1 million during the same period in 2019. In addition, the May 2019 CPUC final decision on the water general rate case approved the recovery of previously incurred costs that were being tracked in CPUC-authorized memorandum accounts, which resulted in a reduction to administrative and general expense of approximately $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share, and was recorded during the second quarter of 2019. There was no similar item in 2020.

Excluding the two items discussed above, earnings at the water segment for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $0.04 per share as compared to the same period in 2019. The following items affected the comparability between the two periods (excluding the impact of billed surcharges, which have no effect on net earnings):

  • An increase in the water gross margin of $5.4 million, or approximately $0.10 per share, as a result of new rates authorized by the CPUC. As discussed in the quarterly results, GSWC received its full second-year step increases effective January 1, 2020, which are expected to generate an additional $10.4 million in water gross margin for 2020.
  • An overall increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs), which negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.06 per share due, in large part, to an increase in overall maintenance expense compared to the same period in 2019. There were also increases in total labor costs, outside services, and property taxes as compared to the same period in 2019.
  • An overall decrease in interest expense (net of interest income and other income) favorably impacted earnings by approximately $0.02 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to the maturity of long-term debt in March 2019 as well as a decrease in short-term interest rates, partially offset by higher average intercompany borrowings from AWR to fund operations and capital expenditures during the first six months of 2020.
  • Changes in the effective income tax rate resulting from certain flow-through taxes and permanent items for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.02 per share.

Electric Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from the electric segment for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $0.04 per share as compared to the same period in 2019 largely due to an increase in the electric gross margin resulting from new rates authorized by the CPUC in its final decision on the electric general rate case issued in August 2019, which were retroactive to January 1, 2018. As previously mentioned, due to the delay in receiving this final decision, billed electric revenues for the first six months of 2019 were based on 2017 adopted rates. Among other things, the final decision approved an increase in the electric gross margin for 2018 of approximately $2.3 million, and authorized increases in the adopted electric gross margin of $1.2 million for each of the years 2019 and 2020.

As a result of the delay in finalizing the electric general rate case, the cumulative retroactive earnings impact of the final August 2019 decision was included in the third quarter results of 2019, including approximately $0.03 per share related to the first six months of 2019 had the new 2018 and 2019 electric rates been in place at that time.

Contracted Services Segment:

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, diluted earnings from the contracted services segment decreased $0.02 per share as compared to the same period in 2019. Included in the results for the first quarter of 2019 were retroactive revenues resulting from the successful resolution of an economic price adjustment at one of the military bases served, which totaled approximately $0.01 per share and related to periods prior to 2019. Excluding this retroactive amount, diluted earnings from the contracted services segment were lower by $0.01 per share as compared to the same period in 2019 largely due to a decrease in overall construction activity, partially offset by an increase in management fee revenues.

Dividends

On July 28, 2020, AWR's Board of Directors approved a 9.8% increase in the third quarter dividend, from $0.305 per share to $0.335 per share on AWR's Common Shares. Dividends on the Common Shares will be paid on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020. American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 66 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The companys current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term.

Regulatory Matters

On July 15, 2020, GSWC filed a general rate case application for all of its water regions and the general office. This general rate case will determine new water rates for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024. Among other things, GSWC's requested capital budgets in this application of approximately $450.6 million for the three-year rate cycle, and another $11.4 million of capital projects to be filed for revenue recovery through advice letters when those projects are completed. A decision in the water general rate case is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 with new rates to become effective January 1, 2022.

On July 3, 2020, the CPUC issued a proposed decision related to the low income ratepayer assistance and affordability objectives contained in the CPUCs 2010 Water Action Plan, which also addressed other issues including matters associated with the continued use of the water revenue adjustment mechanism (WRAM). If approved, California water utilities that use full decoupling WRAM accounts, including GSWC, would be required to replace their WRAM accounts with a limited price adjustment mechanism (the Monterey-Style Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanisms) in their next general rate case filing. This proposed decision may be on the Commissions agenda for a vote as early as August 6, 2020. Management believes the proposed decision, if approved, should not have any impact on GSWC's WRAM balances during the current rate cycle (2019 through 2021). Since its implementation in 2008, the WRAM has helped mitigate fluctuations in GSWCs revenues due to changes in water consumption by its customers. Replacing the WRAM with the mechanism recommended in the proposed decision would undo the current decoupling mechanism, which could result in more volatility in GSWCs future revenues and prevent full recovery of its authorized revenues. GSWC filed comments to the proposed decision. At this time, management cannot predict the outcome of this matter including its potential impact to the water general rate case application filed in July 2020, which will set new rates for the years 2022  2024.

Liquidity

On July 8, 2020, GSWC completed the issuance of unsecured private placement notes totaling $160 million. In connection with this financing, GSWC issued $85 million in 2.17% senior notes which mature in 2030, and $75 million in 2.90% senior notes which mature in 2040. GSWC used the proceeds from the notes to pay down a majority of its intercompany borrowings from AWR. AWR used these proceeds from GSWC to pay down amounts outstanding under its credit facility. In March 2020, AWR amended its credit facility to temporarily increase the borrowing capacity to $260 million. Following the issuance of GSWCs notes, effective July 15, 2020, AWR reduced the aggregate borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility agreement back down to $200 million pursuant to the terms of that credit facility agreement.

Completion of Electric Utility Reorganization Plan and Financing Arrangement

On July 1, 2020, GSWC completed the transfer of the electric utility assets and liabilities from its electric division to Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVESI) in exchange for common shares of BVESI. GSWC then immediately distributed all of BVESI's common shares to AWR, whereupon BVESI became wholly owned directly by AWR. The reorganization is not expected to result in any substantive changes to AWR's operations or business segments. In addition, effective July 1, 2020, BVESI put in place and has access to a 3-year, $35 million revolving credit facility. Under the terms of the credit agreement, BVESI has the right to request an increase in the facility by an additional $15 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a discussion on the water and electric gross margins for various periods, which are computed by subtracting total supply costs from total revenues. The discussion also includes AWRs operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment, which is each business segments earnings divided by the companys weighted average number of diluted common shares. Furthermore, the retroactive impact related to the first quarter of 2019 resulting from the CPUC's final decision on the water general rate case issued in May 2019 has been excluded when communicating the water segments second quarter 2019 results to help facilitate comparisons of the companys performance from period to period. All of these items are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States. These items constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The company uses the water and electric gross margins and earnings per share by business segment as important measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these measurements regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release with regard to the companys expectations may be forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those described in the companys most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 4. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning August 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through August 11, 2020.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides service to approximately 261,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparative Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Net Property, Plant and Equipment

$1,456,398

 

$1,415,705

Goodwill

1,116

 

 

1,116

 

Other Property and Investments

30,239

 

 

30,293

 

Current Assets

137,026

 

 

122,456

 

Regulatory and Other Assets

73,189

 

 

71,761

 

Total Assets

$1,697,968

 

$1,641,331

Capitalization and Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalization

$900,174

 

$882,526

Current Liabilities

158,687

 

 

115,998

 

Other Credits

639,107

 

 

642,807

 

Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$1,697,968

 

$1,641,331

 

 

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Operating Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Water

$

87,074

 

$

88,140

 

 

$

158,498

 

$

152,863

 

Electric

7,679

 

7,408

 

 

18,647

 

18,037

 

Contracted services

26,525

 

29,099

 

 

53,210

 

55,480

 

Total operating revenues

121,278

 

124,647

 

 

230,355

 

226,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Water purchased

18,754

 

18,762

 

 

32,846

 

31,902

 

Power purchased for pumping

2,398

 

1,982

 

 

4,257

 

3,520

 

Groundwater production assessment

5,030

 

4,640

 

 

9,178

 

8,386

 

Power purchased for resale

1,967

 

2,391

 

 

5,010

 

6,095

 

Supply cost balancing accounts

(1,802

)

1,207

 

 

(3,967

)

(165

)

Other operation

7,959

 

7,708

 

 

16,445

 

16,279

 

Administrative and general

20,398

 

19,529

 

 

43,348

 

41,201

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,031

 

6,655

 

 

17,842

 

17,487

 

Maintenance

4,094

 

3,053

 

 

7,978

 

5,619

 

Property and other taxes

5,246

 

4,870

 

 

10,405

 

9,766

 

ASUS construction

12,487

 

14,532

 

 

25,602

 

26,777

 

Gain on sale of assets



 

(112

)

 

(4

)

(112

)

Total operating expenses

85,562

 

85,217

 

 

168,940

 

166,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

35,716

 

39,430

 

 

61,415

 

59,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(5,322

)

(6,282

)

 

(11,372

)

(12,599

)

Interest income

490

 

876

 

 

1,048

 

1,818

 

Other, net

3,009

 

591

 

 

775

 

1,933

 

Total other income and expenses, net

(1,823

)

(4,815

)

 

(9,549

)

(8,848

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

33,893

 

34,615

 

 

51,866

 

50,777

 

Income tax expense

8,281

 

7,831

 

 

12,182

 

11,141

 

Net Income

$

25,612

 

$

26,784

 

 

$

39,684

 

$

39,636

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

36,884

 

36,804

 

 

36,872

 

36,788

 

Basic earnings per Common Share

$

0.69

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

1.07

 

$

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares

37,000

 

36,963

 

 

36,985

 

36,942

 

Fully diluted earnings per Common Share

$

0.69

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

1.07

 

$

1.07

 

Dividends paid per Common Share

$

0.305

 

$

0.275

 

 

$

0.610

 

$

0.550

 

 

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.08.20
Ausblick: American States Water informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
American States Water erhöht die Dividende das 66. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
31.05.20
Analysten sehen bei American States Water-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
American States Water kündigt seit 336 Quartalen in Folge eine Dividende an (MyDividends)
03.05.20
Ausblick: American States Water informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der American States Water-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
American States Water öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: American States Water legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American States Water News

31.07.20American States Water erhöht die Dividende das 66. Jahr in Folge
15.07.20American States Water Company Issues $160M of Unsecured Notes
28.07.20Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: American Water Works. Essential Utilities. Consolidated Water and American States Water Company
30.07.20American States Water raises dividend by 9.8%
02.08.20Ausblick: American States Water informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
27.07.20American States Water (AWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
31.07.20Why American States Water Company (AWR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Weitere American States Water News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
DZ BANK - Gold, Silber, Euro: Nur eine Spekulationsblase?
Google-Mutter Alphabet erhält Dämpfer
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Cordula "Tippi" Lucas
Vontobel: Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Webinar kennenlernen
Investmentideen - Diese Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Staaten im Schuldensog
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schludrigkeit oder Ausrede? Der plötzliche Rücktritt der Linke-Senatorin
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Diese Edelmetalle hängen sogar Gold ab  und so profitieren Sie davon
Mit diesen Schritten sollten Hausbesitzer vorgehen

News von

Corona-Impfstoff: Strauchelt der Konkurrent von Biontech und Curevac jetzt?
DAX-Wochenausblick: Coronavirus verdirbt Anlegern die Sommerparty
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturhoffnungen holen Europas Anleger aus der Deckung
Newsticker Corona: Norwegen begrenzt Landgänge von Kreuzfahrtschiff-Passagieren
Update: Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Siemens Healthineers bestätigt Milliardenkauf -- Apple wertvollster Konzern der Welt -- Varta, RWE, Nordex, Stabilus, MTU im Fokus

'Idiotisch': Tesla-Chef Musk weist Kritik am 'Autopilot' zurück. METRO wagt nach Gewinneinbruch Jahresprognose. Commerzbank nominiert Hans-Jörg Vetter als Aufsichtsratschef. Wirecard-Skandal: Altmaiers Aufseher ermitteln gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer EY. Corona-Krise drückt bei HOCHTIEF kräftig auf Gewinn. Bundesbank sieht Karlsruher Forderungen zu EZB-Anleihen erfüllt. Bayer schließt Verkauf der Tiergesundheitssparte an Elanco ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:48 Uhr
Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Siemens Healthineers bestätigt Milliardenkauf -- Apple wertvollster Konzern der Welt -- Varta, RWE, Nordex, Stabilus, MTU im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:41 Uhr
Wohin mit dem Geld nach der Corona-Krise? Investmentideen von Experten
Aktie im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
Virgin Galactic-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer: Virgin Galactic vergrößert Verlust
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11