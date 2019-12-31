finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer ETF-Umfrage teil! +++-w-
01.05.2020 22:45

American States Water Company to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time has been changed to a virtual meeting format by electronic transmission via the Internet in accordance with the California governors Executive Order N-60-20 under the state of emergency declared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to return to a physical meeting format in 2021 as required by California law.

As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date, will be entitled to participate in the virtual annual meeting. American States Water Company shareholders of record may attend the virtual annual meeting by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AWR2020, and entering your 16-digit control number. The control number is included with the proxy card or notice previously provided to you. Online access to the meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. Pacific time on May 19, 2020. During the meeting, shareholders will have an opportunity to vote and submit questions electronically.

Additional information, including the proxy materials for the meeting, is available on the companys website at www.aswater.com. American States Water Companys proxy materials are also available at www.proxyvote.com, where shareholders will need their control number.

Your vote is very important. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, American States Water Company encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 65 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American States Water News

02.04.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: eXp. American States Water. ICU Medical. Universal Technical Institute and SFL
21.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. BGC Partners. SharpSpring. Ra Medical Systems and American States Water
07.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kroger. American States Water Company. Public Storage. McDonald's and Wyndham Hotels &amp; Resorts
03.04.20Why American States Water Stock Rose 7% in March
16.04.20Here's Why You Should Add American States Water (AWR) Stock
10.04.20Is American States Water (AWR) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
30.04.20American States Water to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
27.04.20American States Water (AWR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Weitere American States Water News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Bernd Raffelhüschen: Wie sicher ist die Rente?
DZ BANK - Öl-Crash und Rally am Aktienmarkt - wie geht es weiter?
Neuer Rekordpreis bei Gold: Wie die Corona-Krise das Edelmetall in die Höhe treibt
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die Zukunft des DAX
Siltronic trotzt der Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Anforderungen für Erholung erfüllt
Exporo: Neues Angebot - Wahrzeichen-Immobilie in Hamburg - "Mundsburg Tower I"
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Heidelberg Cement, Continental
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Lagarde stellt neue Hilfen im Kampf gegen Corona vor
Als es um Italien geht, verpasst die EZB-Chefin eine Chance
Corona-Krise stürzt die Türkei in neue Währungskrise
Erdogans Fehler beschwören den türkischen Bankrott herauf
Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Atlassian steigert Umsatz & Gewinn. 235.000 VW-Kunden stimmen Diesel-Vergleich zu. AIXTRON hofft nach Rückgängen zum Jahresstart auf Besserung. United Internet setzt Aktienrückkaufprogramm aus. WACKER CHEMIE übertrifft zum Jahresstart die Gewinnerwartungen. Softbank verbucht Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:11 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
23:11 Uhr
Apple-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Erwartungen übertroffen - Quartalsdividende soll steigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Gilead Sciences Inc.885823
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB