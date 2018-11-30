finanzen.net
22.04.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

American States Water Company to Report First Quarter 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its 2019 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, May 7. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning May 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through May 14, 2019.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 260,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 64 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American States Water News

27.03.19American States Water (AWR) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
Weitere American States Water News
Anzeige

Inside

Der Scalable Capital ETF Ratgeber
Mit Informationsvorsprung in den Tag starten  jeden Börsenhandelstag!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX erreicht Jahreshoch - Das wird jetzt wichtig!
Aktien von Rocket Internet im Fokus der Anleger
DZ BANK - Orange: Strategie-Update in Arbeit
HSBC: Am Automobilmarkt macht sich wieder Optimismus breit
VW und Toyota setzen sich durch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entlarven Sie überteuerte Nachahmer-Fonds
So sichern Sie sich Zuschüsse und Prämien für Ihr Elektroauto
Mehrheit der Deutschen ist klar gegen Enteignungen
Eine Enteignung schafft keine Wohnungen
Wenig erwachsener Umgang mit Aktionären bei Bayer

News von

Metro-Aktie: Die Zerschlagung von Real wird immer wahrscheinlicher
Mr. Dax Dirk Müller: "Das Problem ist nicht der Brexit"
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf
FiatChrysler-Aktie: Mit dem Erzrivalen in die Kiste
Musterklage gegen Rentensteuer: Was wichtig wird

News von

5 Dinge, die Millionäre tun und von denen Millennials wissen sollten, wenn sie ein Vermögen aufbauen wollen
Zwischen Elend und Verschwendung: 13 erstaunliche Fakten über die russische Wirtschaft
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
Millennials in Deutschland gehen mit ihrer finanziellen Zukunft völlig irrational um
Trump schenkt China eine Waffe, die das Land im Handelskrieg gegen die USA einsetzen kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Tesla kündigt nach Video von Autobrand in Shanghai Untersuchung an -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt

Apple nimmt zweite Roboter-Linie zum iPhone-Recycling in Betrieb. PUMA-Aktionäre segnen Aktiensplit ab. Samsung nimmt Falt-Handy wegen möglicher Mängel unter die Lupe. 3,4 Milliarden Dollar: Cannabis-Megadeal in Nordamerika eingefädelt. Nestlé: Robuster Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr. US-Versicherer Travelers steigert Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:19 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Tesla kündigt nach Video von Autobrand in Shanghai Untersuchung an -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Ausland
21:14 Uhr
Ausblick: Twitter präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausland
22:03 Uhr
Ausblick: Tesla stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
BayerBAY001
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7