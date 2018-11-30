American States Water Company to Report First Quarter 2019 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the
company intends to release its 2019 first quarter financial results
after the market closes on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang,
senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a
conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
(11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, May 7. There will be a question
and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to
the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com
by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will
be archived on the website and available for replay beginning May 7,
2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through May 14,
2019.
About American States Water Company
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water
Company and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one
million people in nine states. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden
State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately
260,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in
Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes
electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of
Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County,
California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States
Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and
construction management services for water distribution and wastewater
collection and treatment facilities located on military bases throughout
the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S.
government.
American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every
year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each
calendar year for 64 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive
group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved
that result.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005522/en/