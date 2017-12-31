American States Water Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the
company intends to release its fourth quarter and year ended December
31, 2017 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February
26, 2018. A conference call to discuss these results will be held at
2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, February 27.
Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view
accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com
by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will
be archived on the website and available for replay beginning Tuesday,
February 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
through Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
About American States Water Company
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water
Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility
subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to
approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in
Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes
electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear
Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through
its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services,
Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction
management services for water and wastewater systems located on military
bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with
the U.S. government.
American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every
year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each
calendar year for 63 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive
group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved
that result.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006181/en/