12.02.2018
American States Water Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 26, 2018. A conference call to discuss these results will be held at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, February 27.

Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water and wastewater systems located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 63 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

