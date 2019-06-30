finanzen.net
06.02.2020 22:45
Bewerten
(0)

American States Water Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, February 25. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning February 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through March 3, 2020.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 65 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.01.20
American States Water zahlt seit 335 Quartalen in Folge eine Dividende (MyDividends)
31.10.19
American States Water kündigt 334. Quartalsdividende in Folge an (MyDividends)
08.08.19
American States Water mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.08.19
Ausblick: American States Water stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
American States Water: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
Ausblick: American States Water gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
American States Water schüttet seit dem Jahr 1931 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.02.19
Ausblick: American States Water zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American States Water News

31.01.20American States Water zahlt seit 335 Quartalen in Folge eine Dividende
Weitere American States Water News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Risiko & Rendite
Carlsberg stillt Aktionärsdurst- Anheuser Bush ohne Fortune
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF EUR/GBP- MIT SEITWÄRTSKURSEN RENDITE ERZIELEN
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones hangelt über Hürden
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Continental, Infineon
Hat es sich auscoronat?
Infineon  Kursexplosion nach Zahlen
DZ BANK - Bullen bereiten Breakout auf Allzeithoch vor
Video: DAX explodiert!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Warum sie jetzt in Gold investieren sollten
Der Boom der Tesla-Aktie hat zwei verhängnisvolle Vorbilder
Scholz plant steuerliche Entlastung von Kleinsparern
Großbritannien, das neue Eldorado für Sparer
Für neue Heizung und Dämmung gibt es jetzt so viel Geld wie noch nie

News von

Bitcoin bricht aus: Wird der Kurs zum Jahresende auf 100.000 Dollar katapultiert?
Tesla-Aktie: Höhenflug vorerst gestoppt
Neuer Schub für Ballard Power, Powercell & Co? Verkehrsminister Scheuer will Brennstoffzellen
Wirecard-Aktie nach Höhenflug: Wie nachhaltig ist die Aufwärtsrallye wirklich?
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Coronavirus treibt Börsen - Infineon-Aktie im Aufwind

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus

Airbus startet mit Auftragsboom ins Jahr. Bristol-Myers Squibb steigert Umsatz. Société Générale mit Gewinneinbruch. CANCOM erreicht 2019 seine Ziele. TOTAL verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf geplant. Sanofi nach hohen Abschreibungen in Verlustzone gerutscht. Hohe Kosten drücken auf Ergebnis der ING.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:32 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:44 Uhr
GoPro enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie - GoPro-Aktie bricht ein
Aktie im Fokus
22:43 Uhr
Twitter-Aktie im Bullenmodus: Twitter-Umsatz knackt erstmals die Milliardenmarke
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Varta AGA0TGJ5