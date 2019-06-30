finanzen.net
23.07.2019 22:45
American States Water Company to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its 2019 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 6. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com by clicking the "Investors button at the top of the page. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning August 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through August 13, 2019.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 260,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 64 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

