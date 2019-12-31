finanzen.net
20.07.2020 22:45

American States Water Company to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 4. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning August 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through August 11, 2020.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 65 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American States Water News

24.06.205 Reasons to Invest in American States Water (AWR) Stock Now
15.07.20American States Water Company Issues $160M of Unsecured Notes
Weitere American States Water News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Amazon, Zalando und Hornbach mit boomenden Onlinehandel.
Euro: Wie geht es weiter nach der Coronakrise?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: US-Banken übertreffen Erwartungen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Webinar kennenlernen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Markt-Highlights - Die beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Wie die Börse funktioniert
Exporo: Corona-Update KW 28: Die Krise und die Region
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Helfer kann die ganze Familie gemeinsam sparen
Das ist der beste Wochentag, um Aktien zu kaufen
Handy-Technologie muss nicht teuer sein
Ich halte die Idee der nicht zurückzahlbaren Hilfen für richtig
Vermeintliche Traumwohnung entdeckt? So entlarven Sie Betrüger

News von

Tesla-Aktie könnte in den S&P 500 aufsteigen - und einen Corona-Impfstoff suchen
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally macht wohl keine Sommerpause
Im Corona-Crash goldrichtig: Die Krisenwährung Gold stellt ihre Besitzer vor Herausforderungen
Immobilienexperte Daniel Ritter: "Corona wird die Immobiliennachfrage schüren"
DAX-Chartanalyse: Positive Vorzeichen häufen sich wieder

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 13.000 Punkten -- Dow letztlich fester -- US-Berufungsgericht mildert Glyphosat-Urteil gegen Bayer stark ab -- Conti-Verlust geringer als befürchtet -- IBM, Wirecard im Fokus

Erster Durchbruch im Finanzstreit bei EU-Sondergipfel. Stabilus leidet unter Corona - Massiver Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch. Schaeffler: Patzak übernimmt Finanzressort. BVB will auf Kontrolltechnik verzichten. ZEAL hebt Prognose an. BioNTech und Pfizer: Erste Liefervereinbarung für Corona-Impfstoff. AstraZeneca: Corona-Impfstoff könnte laut Studie zweifach wirken. Börsenpläne von Finanzkonzern Ant nehmen Fahrt auf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/29: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:42 Uhr
DAX schließt über 13.000 Punkten -- Dow letztlich fester -- US-Berufungsgericht mildert Glyphosat-Urteil gegen Bayer stark ab -- Conti-Verlust geringer als befürchtet -- IBM, Wirecard im Fokus
Ausland
23:07 Uhr
Deo, Eis und Waschmittel: Hinter diesen Produkten steckt Unilever
Standardwerte
22:44 Uhr
US-Berufungsgericht mildert Glyphosat-Urteil gegen Bayer stark ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NikolaA2P4A9
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
Moderna IncA2N9D9
Infineon AG623100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81