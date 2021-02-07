  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
China New Vision: Partizipieren Sie unkompliziert am Megatrend China und am weiten Universum der China A-Aktien. Jetzt informieren!-w-
19.07.2021 22:30

American States Water Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 3. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning August 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through August 10, 2021.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 262,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on 11 military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 66 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American States Water News
RSS Feed
American States Water zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American States Water CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
31.10.2014American States Water HoldBrean Capital
06.09.2016American States Water UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American States Water CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American States Water News

22.06.21American States Water (AWR) Gains from Capex. Customer Base
08.07.21Recent Price Trend in American States Water (AWR) is Your Friend. Here's Why
Weitere American States Water News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aktiensplit bei NVIDIA  Das müssen Sie jetzt wissen!
Vontobel: Geburtsstunde des Weltraumtourismus?  der Space Technology Index
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones scheitert an Allzeithoch
Auftragsfertiger TSMC verzeichnet Rekordumsatz durch Chip-Boom
DZ BANK - 5,0% Inflationsrate - kommt jetzt die Gold-Rally?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Anlagetrend Elektrifizierung - #ResearchTalk mit René Kerkhoff, DJE Kapital AG
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Webinar: Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? So können Sie Ihr persönliches Ziel erreichen. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Spannend: Alles ist relativ
Quartalssplitter
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur American States Water-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American States Water Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Größtes Dax-Minus des Jahres  Schuld ist eine toxische Mischung
Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Die Folgen des Klimawandels kommen in der Bevölkerung an
Ewiger E-Auto-Boom? Der Fall Lordstown weckt die nächsten Zweifel
Diese Smartwatch für Senioren erkennt, wenn ihr Träger gestürzt ist

News von

DAX 2,5 Prozent im Minus - Europas Börsen vor größtem Tagesverlust 2021 - Delta-Variante und Inflation belasten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bitcoin und Ethereum fallen um bis zu vier Prozent
Biontech-Aktie: Eines der effektivsten Corona-Vakzine - das sind die Chancen
Zehn Gewinn-Giganten für jedes Depot: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt im Qualitäts-Check
Der Morgen kompakt: 13 Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich tiefrot -- US-Börsen auf Talfahrt -- BioNTech verstärkt sich bei Krebstherapie -- EU erlaubt Staatshilfe für Fluggesellschaft KLM -- Zoom, Bechtle, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus

Merck investiert in Forschungs- und Weiterbildungszentrum. FDA gibt Bayer-Tochter für Parkinson-Therapie Fast-Track-Status. AstraZeneca Lungenkrebsmedikament Imfinzi bekommt China-Zulassung. Ceconomy verbucht höhere Verluste. Probleme für RWE-Kohlekraftwerk Weisweiler durch Hochwasser.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen