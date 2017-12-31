American Vanguard Reports Second Quarter and Mid-Year 2018 Results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced financial
results for the second quarter and 6-month period that ended June 30,
2018.
Financial Highlights: 2018 Second Quarter versus 2017 Second Quarter
-
Net sales of $107.0 million in 2018, compared with $77.9 million in
2017
-
Net income of $5.6 million in 2018, compared with $4.3 million in 2017
-
EBITDA1 of $14.0 million in 2018, compared to $11.9 million
in 2017
-
Earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in 2018, compared with $0.15 in
2017
Financial Highlights: First 6-Months of 2018 versus First 6-Months
of 2017
-
Net sales of $211.2 million in 2018, compared to $148.6 million in 2017
-
Net income of $10.3 million in 2018, compared to $7.8 million in 2017
-
EBITDA1 of $27.3 million in 2018, compared to $22.4 million
in 2017
-
Earnings per diluted share of $0.34 in 2018, compared to $0.26 in 2017
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, "Our
overall financial performance for this years second quarter and first
half improved at both the top and bottom lines. Quarterly net sales rose
37%, and first-half net sales rose 42% due, in both periods, to the
addition of new product lines from acquisitions that we completed in
2017. Net sales of pre-existing product lines were mixed during both
periods. For example, while we recorded stronger sales from soil
fumigants, bromacil (for high value fruits), Folex (for cotton), Impact
herbicide (for corn) and Dacthal herbicide (for fruits and vegetables),
we saw decreases in net sales of Bidrin (in light of high channel
inventory and reduced pest pressure), Aztec® corn soil insecticide and
Thimet (in light of reduced peanut acres).
Mr. Wintemute continued, "Our manufacturing performance during the
quarter was one of the best in recent history with factory activity
fully absorbing manufacturing costs and yielding a net benefit during
the period. We achieved a gross margin percentage of 40% in both the
second quarter and first half of 2018, due to higher volume sales of
lower margin, newly-acquired products. Further, while our operating
expenses
rose on an absolute basis, they declined as a percentage
of net sales, due in part to improved economies of scale across our
businesses and in part to a G&A benefit from our quarterly revaluation
of acquisition liabilities. Throughout the course of 2018, we have
continued to integrate newly-acquired businesses, launch new products,
maintain the regulatory defense of important products, and advance the
development of our SIMPAS precision application technology. With modest
interest expense and a reduced tax rate, our net income increased by 30%
for the quarter and 32% for the first half. Also EBITDA2
increased during the quarter and half-year by 17% and 22%, respectively.
Mr. Wintemute concluded, "During the balance of 2018, we anticipate
strong performance from a number of key components of our business,
including seasonally higher sales of soil fumigants and our cotton
defoliant Folex. Also, our Central American region and non-crop business
are both primed to deliver improved sales in next two quarters. Further,
we anticipate continued demand for our products in fruit and vegetables,
strong sales of our Dibrom® mosquito adulticide and stable demand for
our corn products leading into the 2019 spring planting season. Taken
together, these factors should enable us to generate annual net sales
within the range of $450 - $470 million for 2018 with little or no
change in gross margin. We will provide additional detail on our
financial performance and business prospects during the earnings call.
Conference Call
Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele EVP & COO and David T.
Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the
financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744
please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin, and
ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be
webcast live via the News and Media section of the Companys web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes
early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If
you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on
the Companys web site.
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and
agricultural products company that develops and markets products for
crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and
public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell
2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600
Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the
Companys web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information.
Except for the historical information contained in this release, all
forward-looking statements are estimates by the Companys management and
are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to
differ from managements current expectations. Such factors include
weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as
detailed from time-to-time in the Companys SEC reports and filings. All
forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the
Companys judgment as of the date of this release.
______________________________
|
1
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss),
operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated
and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating
activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA
are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release.
Other companies (including the Companys competitors) may define
EBITDA differently.
|
2
|
|
The Company believes that the use of EBITDA is useful to investors
in that it is one of the primary bases upon which borrowing capacity
is calculated under the Companys senior credit facility, it gives
investors a sense of the Companys financial conditions and results
of operation without giving effect to the cost of increased
acquisition activity in 2017 and it is commonly used by investors
and others as a basis for supporting overall business valuations.
Nevertheless, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or a
substitute for analysis of the Companys results as reported in
accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
7,099
|
|
|
$
|
11,337
|
|
Receivables:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $259 and $46,
respectively
|
|
|
94,933
|
|
|
|
102,534
|
|
Other
|
|
|
12,011
|
|
|
|
7,071
|
|
Total receivables, net
|
|
|
106,944
|
|
|
|
109,605
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
163,180
|
|
|
|
123,124
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
11,290
|
|
|
|
10,817
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
288,513
|
|
|
|
254,883
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
48,399
|
|
|
|
49,321
|
|
Intangible assets, net of applicable amortization
|
|
|
177,512
|
|
|
|
180,950
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
21,837
|
|
|
|
22,184
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
25,753
|
|
|
|
28,254
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
562,014
|
|
|
$
|
535,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current installments of other liabilities
|
|
$
|
3,534
|
|
|
$
|
5,395
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
64,842
|
|
|
|
53,748
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
7,320
|
|
|
|
14,574
|
|
Accrued Program costs
|
|
|
54,093
|
|
|
|
39,054
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
9,786
|
|
|
|
12,061
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
140,660
|
|
|
|
126,202
|
|
Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees
|
|
|
74,258
|
|
|
|
77,486
|
|
Other liabilities, excluding current installments
|
|
|
9,641
|
|
|
|
10,306
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
17,224
|
|
|
|
16,284
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
241,783
|
|
|
|
230,278
|
|
Commitments and contingent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000
shares; none issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000
shares; issued
32,743,504 shares at June 30, 2018 and 32,241,866 shares at
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
3,275
|
|
|
|
3,225
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
79,721
|
|
|
|
75,658
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(4,733
|
)
|
|
|
(4,507
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
250,068
|
|
|
|
238,953
|
|
|
|
|
328,331
|
|
|
|
313,329
|
|
Less treasury stock at cost, 2,450,634 shares at June 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
(8,269
|
)
|
|
|
(8,269
|
)
|
American Vanguard Corporation stockholders equity
|
|
|
320,062
|
|
|
|
305,060
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
320,231
|
|
|
|
305,314
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
562,014
|
|
|
$
|
535,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
107,046
|
|
|
$
|
77,905
|
|
|
$
|
211,154
|
|
|
$
|
148,578
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
63,749
|
|
|
|
43,570
|
|
|
|
126,806
|
|
|
|
84,159
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
43,297
|
|
|
|
34,335
|
|
|
|
84,348
|
|
|
|
64,419
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
34,718
|
|
|
|
27,654
|
|
|
|
68,418
|
|
|
|
52,605
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
8,579
|
|
|
|
6,681
|
|
|
|
15,930
|
|
|
|
11,814
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
966
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method
investments
|
|
|
7,613
|
|
|
|
6,281
|
|
|
|
14,127
|
|
|
|
11,116
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,748
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
|
3,061
|
|
Income before loss on equity method investments
|
|
|
5,865
|
|
|
|
4,600
|
|
|
|
10,687
|
|
|
|
8,055
|
|
Loss from equity method investments
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
5,564
|
|
|
|
4,531
|
|
|
|
10,169
|
|
|
|
7,944
|
|
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
Net income attributable to American Vanguard
|
|
$
|
5,599
|
|
|
$
|
4,304
|
|
|
$
|
10,254
|
|
|
$
|
7,756
|
|
Earnings per common sharebasic
|
|
$
|
.19
|
|
|
$
|
.15
|
|
|
$
|
.35
|
|
|
$
|
.27
|
|
Earnings per common shareassuming dilution
|
|
$
|
.19
|
|
|
$
|
.15
|
|
|
$
|
.34
|
|
|
$
|
.26
|
|
Weighted average shares outstandingbasic
|
|
|
29,330
|
|
|
|
29,050
|
|
|
|
29,309
|
|
|
|
28,999
|
|
Weighted average shares outstandingassuming dilution
|
|
|
30,190
|
|
|
|
29,605
|
|
|
|
30,113
|
|
|
|
29,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANALYSIS OF SALES
|
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crop:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insecticides
|
|
$
|
32,665
|
|
|
$
|
39,442
|
|
|
$
|
73,958
|
|
|
$
|
77,384
|
Herbicides/soil fumigants/fungicides
|
|
|
31,401
|
|
|
|
16,045
|
|
|
|
63,586
|
|
|
|
36,066
|
Other, including plant growth regulators
|
|
|
30,377
|
|
|
|
10,096
|
|
|
|
48,217
|
|
|
|
13,488
|
Total crop:
|
|
|
94,443
|
|
|
|
65,583
|
|
|
|
185,761
|
|
|
|
126,938
|
Non-crop
|
|
|
12,603
|
|
|
|
12,322
|
|
|
|
25,393
|
|
|
|
21,640
|
Total net sales:
|
|
$
|
107,046
|
|
|
$
|
77,905
|
|
|
$
|
211,154
|
|
|
$
|
148,578
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US
|
|
$
|
64,363
|
|
|
$
|
55,760
|
|
|
$
|
134,178
|
|
|
$
|
108,004
|
International
|
|
|
42,683
|
|
|
|
22,145
|
|
|
|
76,976
|
|
|
|
40,574
|
Total net sales:
|
|
$
|
107,046
|
|
|
$
|
77,905
|
|
|
$
|
211,154
|
|
|
$
|
148,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,169
|
|
|
$
|
7,944
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of fixed and intangible assets
|
|
|
9,516
|
|
|
|
8,094
|
|
Amortization of other long term assets
|
|
|
2,313
|
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
Amortization of discounted liabilities
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
2,778
|
|
|
|
2,322
|
|
Change in deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
Loss from equity method investments
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in net receivables
|
|
|
5,478
|
|
|
|
20,749
|
|
Increase in inventories
|
|
|
(40,194
|
)
|
|
|
(5,506
|
)
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(707
|
)
|
|
|
(2,658
|
)
|
(Increase) in income tax receivable/payable, net
|
|
|
(271
|
)
|
|
|
(12,752
|
)
|
Increase in accounts payable
|
|
|
11,309
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
Decrease in deferred revenue
|
|
|
(7,254
|
)
|
|
|
(2,126
|
)
|
Increase in accrued Program costs
|
|
|
15,039
|
|
|
|
18,819
|
|
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(5,151
|
)
|
|
|
(4,256
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
3,719
|
|
|
|
34,117
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(3,230
|
)
|
|
|
(4,155
|
)
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
Acquisition of other intangible assets and businesses
|
|
|
(1,631
|
)
|
|
|
(13,400
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(4,861
|
)
|
|
|
(18,505
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments under line of credit agreement
|
|
|
(62,125
|
)
|
|
|
(59,025
|
)
|
Borrowings under line of credit agreement
|
|
|
58,800
|
|
|
|
45,000
|
|
Payments on other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Net receipts from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock
under ESPP, exercise of stock options, and shares purchased for
tax withholding)
|
|
|
1,335
|
|
|
|
(1,214
|
)
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
|
|
(1,024
|
)
|
|
|
(724
|
)
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
|
|
(3,014
|
)
|
|
|
(15,989
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(4,156
|
)
|
|
|
(377
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
|
|
105
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
11,337
|
|
|
|
7,869
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
7,099
|
|
|
$
|
7,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to American Vanguard, as reported
|
|
$
|
5,599
|
|
|
$
|
4,304
|
|
|
$
|
10,254
|
|
|
$
|
7,756
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
1,748
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
|
3,061
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
966
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
|
|
698
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,683
|
|
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
|
11,829
|
|
|
|
10,871
|
EBITDA3
|
|
$
|
13,996
|
|
|
$
|
11,894
|
|
|
$
|
27,326
|
|
|
$
|
22,386
______________________________
|
3
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss),
operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so
calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from
operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded
from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news
release. Other companies (including the Companys competitors) may
define EBITDA differently.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005534/en/